Electrolit Drops into Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 with a Steezy Sponsorship, with Bold In-Game Integrations, Sweepstakes, and More

Exciting in-game features and a nationwide retail sweepstakes with exclusive prizes headline the revitalized release of the fan-favorite skate game for consoles and PC.

Electrolit –the preferred, premium hydration beverage and fourth-ranked sports drink in the U.S.is skating into Activision's Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4. The collaboration will bring exciting in-game integrations, including Electrolit-branded billboards in iconic skate locations around the world, and exclusive skater gear in Create-A-Skater mode, allowing players to outfit their custom skaters with Electrolit t-shirts, accessories, and more.

To usher in the launch of the videogame, Electrolit will roll out a retail sweepstakes in the U.S. from May 19, 2025 , to August 31, 2025 . Gamers who visit participating retailers, including Kroger, Meijer, Albertsons, 7-Eleven, Target, Walmart, and more, will have the opportunity to unlock an exclusive Create-A-Skater item* when the game officially launches on July 11, 2025 , and win real-life Electrolit swag inspired by the game.

The sweepstakes feature 50 grand prize winners who will each receive an exclusive Electrolit skateboard and a code for an Xbox digital download of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 . Additionally, five weekly secondary prize winners (75 total) will score an Electrolit t-shirt, and 5,000 instant winners will receive a digital coupon for a free bottle of Electrolit at various retailers*.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is remade from the ground up and blends the classic content that fans loved back in the early 2000s with an incredible attention to detail, featuring new skaters, gnarlier tricks, an even sicker soundtrack, and, for the first time in a decade, brand-new parks. This time, players can drop into cross-platform online multiplayer with up to eight skaters to relive the classic fun.

Set to launch in summer 2025, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is now available for pre-order on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC (through Steam and Microsoft Store), and Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

Electrolit can be purchased at Kroger, Sam's Club, HEB, 7-Eleven, Costco, and more, and through online channels. For more information, visit www. electrolit.com or follow them on Instagram or Facebook @Electrolit.

*Requires valid license or subscription access to Tony Hawk's ™ Pro Skater™ 3 + 4. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO WIN. SWEEPSTAKES END 8/31/25. Open only to residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia who will be 21+ years old at the time of entry. Void where prohibited by law. Prize is non-transferable. ARV of all prizes: $8,750.00 USD . See full official rules at http://thginstanthydration.com/ . Limit one entry into the Sweepstakes per person per twenty-four-hour period. Sponsored by CAB Enterprises Inc. This promotion is not offered, endorsed, sponsored, administered by, or associated with Activision Publishing, Inc. or Tony Hawk , Inc. © 2025 Activision Publishing Inc. ACTIVISION and PRO SKATER are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. TONY HAWK is a registered trademark of Tony Hawk , Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners. ATVI account/gaming subscription required, game required (sold separately), while supplies last. Offer ends on 9/30/25. Code expires 12/31/25, 1 item available per account, data rates apply.

About Activision:
Activision is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and products whose mission is to create the most iconic brands in gaming and entertainment and deliver unrivaled gaming experiences for the world to enjoy, together. Activision, part of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), is headquartered in Santa Monica, California , and publishes globally. More information about Activision can be at found at www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

ACTIVISION and PRO SKATER are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. TONY HAWK is a registered trademark of Tony Hawk , Inc.  All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners. Activision Publishing, Inc., and Tony Hawk , Inc. are not sponsors of or affiliated with the retail sweepstakes.

About Electrolit
Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, or a night of partying. Founded in Mexico in 1950, since, Electrolit has become revered by athletes and partygoers alike as a recovery drink. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in the recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in 15 delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, 7-11 and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America .

Media contact:
Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.com

Microsoft announces quarterly dividend

Microsoft announces quarterly dividend

Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share. The dividend is payable Sept. 12, 2024, to shareholders of record on Aug. 15, 2024. The ex-dividend date will be Aug. 15, 2024 .

Microsoft company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Microsoft Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Microsoft Corp.)

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @Microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Nextech3D.ai Launches Next Era of GPT AI 3D Solutions Led by Former Microsoft Executive

Nextech3D.ai Launches Next Era of GPT AI 3D Solutions Led by Former Microsoft Executive

Transformative GPT AI Suite of a dozen 3D-AI Solutions To Lead Companies Growth

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls, Miele and others including major e-commerce platform integrations with Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce is pleased to announce it is launching the next era of GPT AI 3D product solutions of proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms. The initiative will be led by former Microsoft Executive Hareesh Achi, who is Nextech3D.ai's current Head of Product Operations. The Company believes that the AI opportunity is in the early stages, and that the shift from 2D to 3D modeling for e-commerce is part of a major multi-decade transformation that is being led by AI. The Company is working on annual enterprise licensing deals for its suite of GPT AI solutions for 3D models and 3D maps

Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR, OTCQX:NEXCF, FSE:EP2)

Nextech3D.ai Partners With Pixelloid Studios to Hire Hundreds of 3D Artists in Its New Hyderabad, India Office in Anticipation of Rapid 3D Model Demand Growth in 2024

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce a partnership with Pixelloid Studios, a renowned creative studio specializing in 3D content creation and animation for Disney and others. Pixelloid has already graduated over 3000 students. Through this partnership, Nextech3D.ai is gaining access to a large talented and trained pool of students that have graduated from Pixelloid's advanced 3D training program. This partnership represents an essential step in Nextech3D.ai's ongoing efforts to address the increasing demand for 3D models from Amazon and others

Recognizing the surging demand for 3D models and the necessity to scale production, Nextech3D.ai has strategically chosen Hyderabad, India as the site for this expansion. Pixelloid Studios, who also has offices in Hyderabad will play a pivotal role in this initiative by training a team of skilled 3D model artists, who will integrate seamlessly into Nextech3D.ai's workforce in India. Nextech3D.ai sees these efforts as significantly enhancing its 3D model production capacity at lower costs, thus positioning the company for success in 2024.

Nextech3D.ai Expands Profit Margins and Slashes Overhead Costs as it Opens Office in Hyderabad India

Nextech3D.ai Expands Profit Margins and Slashes Overhead Costs as it Opens Office in Hyderabad India

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the grand opening of its office space in Hyderabad, India. This expands Nextech3D.ai's profit margins and dramatically reduces overhead costs projected to save the Company as much as $4 million annually. The Company recently appointed Hareesh Achi as the new Head of Product Operations to lead this initiative. Hareesh has worked at industry titans MSFT & META for over a decade developing a deep-rooted understanding of managing big technology operations.Hyderabad has been crowned by investors as India's next startup powerhouse destination. "From 2014 to 2023, Hyderabad has emerged as a powerhouse in the Indian startup landscape. Its startup ecosystem now proudly boasts 4,369 tech startups."[1

Nextech3D.ai Provides Business Updates on Its Business Units Powered by AI, 3D, AR and ML

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased provide an update to the Company's investors on its four business units. As a diversified technology Company, each of its businesses ARitize3D, MapD, Toggle3D.ai, ARway.ai delivers a solution powered by ​proprietary AI, 3D, AR, ​and ML

The Company released its last shareholder update in June 2023, which outlined its Q1 highlights, 3D model updates including in partnership with Amazon, and its patents.

×