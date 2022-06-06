Resource News Investing News

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ELEC) (OTCQB: ELECF is set to take advantage of the growing demand for EV commodities. BTV chats with CEO & Director, Brendan Yurik to learn more.

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ELEC) (OTCQB: ELECF)

https://www.electricroyalties.com/

Overview

The increasing popularity of electric vehicles and the green energy movement has disrupted the transportation and power industry entirely. By 2050, over 17 countries announced 100 percent zero-emission vehicle targets or goals to phase out internal combustion engines vehicles.

Seeing these unprecedented trends in growth across the electric vehicle market means the demand for key raw materials used in the lithium-ion batteries needed to power these technological innovations could experience significant parallel growth. As prices for these raw commodities grow, market researchers predict more money investment opportunities coming into the sector. Especially for royalty companies with widespread exposure across the market, the investment upside could be significantly advantageous.

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES PROVIDES DEVELOPMENT UPDATE ON ROYALTY PORTFOLIO

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES PROVIDES DEVELOPMENT UPDATE ON ROYALTY PORTFOLIO

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ELEC) (OTCQB: ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Sayona Mining Limited (ASX: SYA) has completed a A$190 million institutional placement to fund the restart of spodumene concentrate production at Sayona's North American Lithium ("NAL") operation in Québec, Canada (Sayona 75%; Piedmont Lithium 25%) and broader development initiatives, including A$35 million earmarked for Authier development activities. For further details, see Sayona Mining's press release on May 27, 2022 .

Electric Royalties Provides Development Update On Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Development Update On Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Sayona Mining Limited (ASX: SYA) has completed a A$190 million institutional placement to fund the restart of spodumene concentrate production at Sayona's North American Lithium ("NAL") operation in Québec, Canada (Sayona 75%; Piedmont Lithium 25%) and broader development initiatives, including A$35 million earmarked for Authier development activities. For further details, see Sayona Mining's press release on May 27, 2022

As part of its plans to create a lithium mining hub in the Abitibi region of Québec, Sayona aims to restore operations at NAL and integrate it with its wholly owned Authier Project. The restart of the NAL operation would allow Sayona to launch production ahead of other North American projects.

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES PROVIDES DEVELOPMENT UPDATE ON ROYALTY PORTFOLIO

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES PROVIDES DEVELOPMENT UPDATE ON ROYALTY PORTFOLIO

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ELEC) (OTCQB: ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce closing of the previously announced Sleitat Tin-Silver Royalty acquisition (see news release dated March 10, 2022 ) with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cornish Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUSN) (AIM: CUSN) to acquire a 1% Net Smelter Royalty (the "1% NSR") on mining claims comprising core strategic tenure at the Sleitat Mountain Tin-Silver deposit in Southwestern Alaska (the "Sleitat Project" or "Sleitat").

Electric Royalties Provides Development Update on Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Development Update on Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce closing of the previously announced Sleitat Tin-Silver Royalty acquisition (see news release dated March 10, 2022) with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cornish Metals Inc. (TSXV:CUSN) (AIM:CUSN) to acquire a 1% Net Smelter Royalty (the "1% NSR") on mining claims comprising core strategic tenure at the Sleitat Mountain Tin-Silver deposit in Southwestern Alaska (the "Sleitat Project" or "Sleitat

The Sleitat Project was originally discovered by Cominco American Inc. in 1983 and is comprised of claims totalling 1,425 hectares. The greisen bodies which host the mineralization at Sleitat are divided into a north and a south zone. The north zone has been investigated by a total of 14 holes in three drill campaigns and has demonstrated that the tin mineralization is shallow thus potentially amenable to open pit mining. The north zone is open laterally and at depth while the south greisen remains completely untested to date.

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES CLOSES $3.45 MILLION MARKETED PUBLIC OFFERING

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES CLOSES $3.45 MILLION MARKETED PUBLIC OFFERING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES ./

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

ACME Lithium Commences Drilling at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Commences Drilling at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that Phase 1 drilling has commenced at ACME's Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project. ACME's Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project is contiguous to the northwest of Albermarle's Silverpeak lithium deposit which has been in production since 1966. Harris Drilling Exploration and Associates Inc. has been contracted to provide drilling services and related activities.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7776/126551_f773be678415196d_002.jpg

Drilling at Clayton Valley, Nevada (Fig.1)

Marvel Completes Airborne Survey Over KLR & Walker Claims Adjacent to Cameco & Fission, Athabasca Basin - Uranium

Marvel Completes Airborne Survey Over KLR & Walker Claims Adjacent to Cameco & Fission, Athabasca Basin - Uranium

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(FRA:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of an airborne fixed wing magnetic survey over the KLR and Walker Uranium Project ("the Property") in the Athabasca Basin. Marvel entered into an option agreement to acquire two ("KLR" and "Walker") large strategically located land packages within the Wollaston-Mudjactic Transition Zone ("WMTZ") of the eastern Athabasca Basin (see press release dated March 29, 2022. The WMTZ hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world including (Figure 1

  • Cigar Lake1, 50% owned by Cameco, which hosts 152 million pounds (lbs) of U3O8 at 15.4% U3O8
  • McArthur River2, 70% owned by Cameco which hosts 392 million lbs of U3O8 at 6.58% U3O8
  • Wheeler Project3, 90% owned by Denison Mines which hosts 109 million lbs of U3O8 in two deposits averaging 11.23% U3O8

The Walker Creek claims straddle the Key Lake Fault Zone, an important corridor for structurally controlled Athabasca Basin type uranium deposits.

Giyani Announces Completion of Infill Drilling at K.Hill Project and Corporate Update

Giyani Announces Completion of Infill Drilling at K.Hill Project and Corporate Update

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project (" K.Hill Project" ) in Botswana, is pleased to announce the completion of reverse circulation (" RC ") infill drilling program at the recently discovered southerly extension (" K.Hill Extension ") and provide an update on corporate activities.

ACME Lithium to Present at 121 Mining Investment New York June 6th and 7th

ACME Lithium to Present at 121 Mining Investment New York June 6th and 7th

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that President and CEO Steve Hanson will be meeting and presenting to investors at 121 Mining Investment New York. https:www.weare121.com121mininginvestment-new-york

The 121 Mining Investment New York Conference takes place on June 6th and 7th and attracts US and international investors for two days of investment-led panel sessions and CEO presentations.

Noram Receives Results for CVZ-75 & 76: High-Grade Intercepts of 150 Ft Averaging 962 PPM, & 100 Ft Averaging 1163 PPM Respectively

Noram Receives Results for CVZ-75 & 76: High-Grade Intercepts of 150 Ft Averaging 962 PPM, & 100 Ft Averaging 1163 PPM Respectively

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-75 (PH-01) and CVZ-76 (PH-02) and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-75 at a depth of 326 feet (99.4 m). Sampling for assays began at 46 ft (14.0 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 150 ft (45.7 m) was intersected from 46 ft (14.0 m) to 196 ft (59.7 m). The hole ended in mineralization and the weighted average lithium values present are summarized below. The Company completed core hole CVZ-76 at a depth of 338 feet (103.0 m). Sampling for assays began at 26 ft (7.9 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 100 ft (30.5 m) was intersected from 26 ft (7.9 m) to 126 ft (38.4 m). The hole ended in mineralization and the weighted average lithium values present are summarized below

Noram Ventures Inc., Thursday, June 2, 2022, Press release pictureNoram Ventures Inc., Thursday, June 2, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1 - Location of all past drill holes (Phase I to Phase V) previously completed in addition to the 12 proposed holes for Phase V1. Phase VI holes are indicated in purple.

American Lithium Adds Further Concessions Close to Its Existing Projects in Southern Peru

American Lithium Adds Further Concessions Close to Its Existing Projects in Southern Peru

American Lithium Corp. ("American Lithium" or the Company") (TSX-V: LI, OTCQB: LIACF, Frankfurt: 5LA1) is pleased to confirm that it has signed an agreement to acquire additional concessions in Southern Peru. In addition, it has entered into agreements relating to public relations and marketing activities.

Acquisition of Concessions in Southern Peru

