WALKER RIVER ANNOUNCES ADDTIONAL DRILL RESULTS FROM THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

Battery MetalsInvesting News

Electric Royalties Provides Development Update on Nine Royalties in Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Development Update on Nine Royalties in Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an asset update on its current royalty portfolio

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "It's a great start to 2023 with nine royalty asset updates setting the stage for an exciting year for Electric Royalties' shareholders. With the recent acquisition of a royalty on the Penouta tin-tantalum mine, our second cash-flowing royalty, we are eager for the Authier lithium project to enter production - planned for later this year - which has the potential to become our first lithium cash-flowing royalty. In addition, our lithium portfolio continues to advance with positive metallurgy results at Seymour Lake and approval for a bulk sample in the near future, construction of a full-time camp at Cancet and a new partner to take Bouvier forward in 2023. Lithium prices remain consistently strong with Australian producers raising their spodumene prices to US$6,300 per tonne in December 20221 which bodes very well for the value of our lithium royalty portfolio.

"Beyond lithium, we've had several more good pieces of news across the rest of the portfolio, including:

  • A new partner committing to take forward the past producing Råna nickel mine through a JV structure that would see them commit C$15 million into the project. We're very keen to see exploration take place on the project.
  • The successful conclusion of the three-phase 2022 exploration program at the Millennium copper-cobalt project with the JV partner Metal Bank continuing its earn-in as the project moves forward in 2023.
  • Promising metallurgy results at the high-grade Graphite Bull project in Australia with results achieving 98.1% total graphitic content and a planned infill drill program to take place in the near term.
  • Exciting developments from Northern Graphite, the operator of our Bissett Creek graphite royalty property, as it entered into an agreement with the Québec Department of Innovation and Development to evaluate sites for a 200,000-tonne-per-year battery anode plant near the port of Baie-Comeau. A battery anode plant in this area would be well situated to receive feedstock from Bissett Creek. In the original 2012 feasibility study, Bissett Creek was only forecast to produce approximately 20,000 tonnes of concentrate per year with a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) expansion case in 2013 showcasing approximately 38,000 tonnes per year. However, recent plans disclosed by the company indicate it is exploring a 100,000-tonne-per-year production case by 20252 which would be in line with feedstock requirements from such a joint venture.
  • Ongoing work at the Battery Hill manganese project towards a pre-feasibility study (PFS) and drilling underway to upgrade Inferred resources from the PEA so that they can be included in the PFS. The PEA3 showcased a 47-year mine life with average annual revenues of US$177 million based on a base case US$2,900 per tonne price for battery-grade, high-purity manganese sulfate, of which Electric Royalties will have the right to 2% of those gross revenues. The PEA is preliminary in nature; it includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized.

"2023 has just begun, and we expect it to be an excellent year for Electric Royalties shareholders with many more milestones targeted by project operators, along with an active deal pipeline of opportunities to add to our growing portfolio of 21 clean energy metal royalties."

Highlights since the Company's previous update on December 1, 2022:

  • Authier Lithium Project(0.5% Gross Metal Royalty) - On January 16, 2023, Sayona Mining Limited (ASX: SYA) ("Sayona") announced that engineering and construction of the concentrator neared 90% for the restart of the North American Lithium (NAL) operation in Québec, Canada. Sayona received the final permit for NAL's restart in mid December 2022, ahead of the planned recommencement of production in the first quarter of 2023.

    Sayona plans to combine mineralized material produced from Authier with mineralized material at the nearby NAL site by mid 2023, with a goal to facilitate improvement in plant performance and economics4. A pre-feasibility study for NAL integrates Authier, on which Electric Royalties holds a 0.5% gross metal royalty, with the NAL operation into Sayona's Abitibi Lithium Hub.

    Sayona's progress is encouraging, as part of an overall trend of investment in lithium production and infrastructure. Approximately US$300 billion of investment has been committed to lithium‐ion battery gigafactories in the last four years, including US$131 billion alone in 2022, related in part, to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, according to analysts at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence5.
  • Battery Hill Manganese Project (2.0% Gross Metal Royalty) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) ("Manganese X") announced on January 25, 2023 that it is approaching the midway point of the pre-feasibility infill and step-out drilling program at the Battery Hill manganese project in New Brunswick, Canada. An aggregate of 16 NQ diamond drill holes totaling 2,208 meters have been completed of the planned 4,725-meter, 31-hole program. The goal of the drill program is to infill and expand the Measured and Indicated resources in preparation for the pre-feasibility study by upgrading the Inferred category resource included in the Preliminary Economic Assessment mine plan.
  • Råna Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project (1.0% Net Smelter Royalty) - Global Energy Metals Corporation (TSXV: GEMC) ("Global Energy Metals") announced on January 18, 2023 that it has entered into a transaction implementation agreement with Kingsrose Mining Limited ("Kingsrose") and Scandinavian Resource Holdings Pty Ltd ("Scandinavian Resource") for Kingsrose to make a staged investment into the underexplored Råna nickel-copper-cobalt project in Norway, as well as the formation of a joint venture for the development and operation of the project. Kingsrose has committed to spend up to A$15 million in exploration expenditures to earn up to 75% in the joint venture over eight years. Kingsrose has identified three priority prospects with a focus on exploration for high-grade nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide mineralization.

    Completion of the transaction is expected in four stages, with each completion and payment and/or issuance of consideration subject to terms set out in Global Energy Metals' January 18 news release.
  • Seymour Lake Lithium Project (1.5% Net Smelter Royalty) -On December 22, 2022, Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX: GT1) ("Green Technology Metals") reported that metallurgical test work on spodumene concentrate from the Seymour Lake lithium project in Ontario, Canada, yielded high spodumene concentrate recoveries. The result shows the potential to use dense media separation as the primary recovery method. Further work continues to optimize lithium recoveries at the project.

    The Seymour Lake bulk sample permit has been approved by the Ontario Mines Department with sampling in January 2023 to extract approximately 99 tonnes from the North Aubry pegmatite outcrop within the Seymour Lake project. The spodumene concentrate produced through the pilot work will be used as feedstock for the lithium hydroxide conversion program, all forming part of the ongoing feasibility study.

    Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Green Technology Metals and is unable to verify the reported metallurgical results.
  • Graphite Bull (formerly Yalbra) Graphite Project (2.5% Net Smelter Royalty) - Buxton Resources Limited (ASX: BUX) ("Buxton") announced on January 10, 2023 that a moving loop electromagnetic (MLEM) survey has commenced to identify drill targets adjacentto the known resource at the Graphite Bull graphite project in Western Australia.

    The Wajarri Yamaji Aboriginal Corporation and Archaeological Excavations Pty Ltd have completed a heritage survey at Graphite Bull. The survey will enable final planning and commencement of exploration and infill drilling planned in Q1 2023.

    On January 23, 2023, Buxton reported breakthrough metallurgical results with concentrate grades of up to 98.1% total graphitic carbon (TGC) achieved by conventional flotation processing. Results to date, all from one master sample, focused on demonstrating high-grade concentrate production from Graphite Bull material. The flotation test work is ongoing, with final results expected in March.

    The commercial market preference for graphite concentrate is above 94% TGC, prior to any chemical or thermal purification. These early flotation test results enable Buxton to accelerate bulk sample processing and production of more than 8 kg of concentrate. This material will be used in downstream tests, scheduled for Q2 2023, to evaluate the suitability of the concentrates as feed for purified spherical graphite production and lithium-ion battery anodes.

    Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Buxton and is unable to verify the reported metallurgical results.
  • Millennium Copper-Cobalt Project (0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty) - Metal Bank Limited (ASX: MBK) ("Metal Bank") announced on December 5, 2022 the completion of the three-phase 2022 exploration program at the Millennium cobalt-copper-gold project in Queensland, Australia, thereby satisfying its stage one earn-in obligations under the joint venture agreement with Global Energy Metals. Furthermore, Metal Bank has elected to acquire a 51% joint venture interest in the Millennium project and its assets.

    Metal Bank developed the three-phase program for Millennium to confirm the exploration target for the project, and future resource expansion and development potential. The second phase of the exploration program was completed in September 2022 and successfully identified cobalt mineralization outside the existing central resource area. All results from 2022 drilling will be reviewed in detail, and resource upgrade work will then commence.

    Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Metal Bank and is unable to verify the reported drill data.
  • Bissett Creek Graphite Project (1.0% Gross Revenue Royalty) - On December 21, 2022, Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) ("Northern Graphite") announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Graphex Technologies LLC ("Graphex"), a global leader in the production of the anode material used in electric vehicles and lithium-ion batteries, with the intent of combining Northern Graphite's raw material supply capabilities with Graphex's downstream processing expertise to build plants that will provide an end-to-end Northern American supply chain from the graphite mine to the battery.

    Graphex and Northern Graphite plan to negotiate the terms of a joint venture to jointly produce coated spherical graphite anode material for the EV/battery market. Northern Graphite will provide the joint venture with security of raw material supply (graphite concentrate), and it is contemplated that Graphex will license and/or contribute all the technology, plans and expertise for building and operating the plant(s).

    On January 10, 2023, Northern Graphite announced that it has entered into an agreement with the Department of Innovation and Development for the Manicouagan/Baie-Comeau region of Québec, Canada, to evaluate sites for the construction of a planned 200,000-tonne-per-year battery anode material plant in the industrial port zone of Baie-Comeau. The plant would be one of the largest in the world and would convert graphite concentrate from Northern Graphite's mines, as well as other producers, into anode material to supply existing and planned lithium-ion battery manufacturing plants throughout North America. The Manicouagan/Baie-Comeau region presents uniquely advantageous infrastructure and operating conditions for the joint venture to achieve its objectives, including ample renewable energy (hydro power), a deep sea international port, and a favourable political environment. Northern Graphite subsequently announced on January 12, 2023 that Graphex will also participate in the site selection process alongside the company and the Department of Innovation and Development.
  • Cancet Lithium Project (1.0% Net Smelter Royalty) - Winsome Resources Limited (ASX: WR1) ("Winsome") announced on December 12, 2022 that it has acquired a camp to house workers close to the Cancet lithium project in Québec, Canada, to increase its local capabilities and resourcing in advance of the ramp up of exploration drilling this year. A drill core logging and cutting facility will also be established at the new camp.
  • Bouvier Lithium Project (2.0% Gross Metal Royalty) - Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) ("Newfoundland Discovery") announced on December 8, 2022, further to its news release on November 2, 2022, that it has entered into a definitive agreement whereby Mining Equities Pty Ltd., an Australian company, has the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Bouvier property, consisting of mineral claims comprising approximately 0.85 km2, located in Québec, Canada.

David Gaunt, P.Geo., a qualified person who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

1https://www.marketindex.com.au/news/pilbara-minerals-lifts-lithium-spodumene-offtake-prices-to-ususd6-300

2 Northern Graphite news release dated January 12, 2023

3 Technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Battery Hill Manganese Project, Woodstock, New Brunswick, Canada" with an effective date of May 12, 2022, available under Manganese X Energy Corp.'s profile on Sedar.com. The Mineral Resource (MR) within the mine plan includes Measured MR of 5.90 Mt grading 7.65% Mn, Indicated MR of 6.37 Mt grading 7.26% Mn and Inferred MR of 4.73 Mt grading 8.26% Mn at 3.3% Mn cut-off. Input assumptions to the pit shells that constrain the MR estimate include an HPMSM price of US$2,900/t, mine operating cost of $7.43/t, process operating cost of $110/t, G&A cost of $7.60/t, stockpile reclaim cost of $1.46/t, closure cost of $3.00/t, selling cost of US$65/t, process recovery of 78%, a gross metal royalty of 3% applied to the HPMSM produced, and a pit slope of 45°.

4 Sayona Mining news release dated May 23, 2022

5https://www.moneymorning.com.au/20230111/lithium-prices-could-remain-high-in-2023.html

About Electric Royalties Ltd.

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 21 royalties, including two royalties that currently generate revenue. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.

For further information, please contact:

Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
www.electricroyalties.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies in which the Company holds a royalty interest, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information.Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.

While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.

The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.

SOURCE: Electric Royalties Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737611/Electric-Royalties-Provides-Development-Update-on-Nine-Royalties-in-Portfolio

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Electric RoyaltiesTSXV:ELECGraphite Investing
ELEC:CA
electric royalties ltd

Electric Royalties


Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Closes Penouta Tin-Tantalum Royalty Acquisition

Electric Royalties Closes Penouta Tin-Tantalum Royalty Acquisition

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced (see November 15, 2022 news release) acquisition of a 0.75% gross revenue royalty ("GRR") on the producing Penouta tin-tantalum mine in Spain (the "Project" or "Penouta") with Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. ("Strategic Minerals") (NEO: SNTA) (OTCQB: SNTAF) in exchange for a cash payment of C$1,000,000 and 500,000 common shares of Electric Royalties. In addition, the Company has an option for a period of 7 months from closing to acquire an additional 0.75% GRR on Penouta in exchange for an additional cash payment of C$1,250,000. The respective royalty rates will be reduced to 0.5% once certain minimum royalty payments have been made

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Announces C$1 Million Drawdown Under Convertible Credit Facility

Electric Royalties Announces C$1 Million Drawdown Under Convertible Credit Facility

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its November 15, 2022 press release, that it has elected to draw down C$1,000,000 (the "Loan") under the C$2,000,000 convertible credit facility with Gleason & Sons LLC (the "Lender"), which is controlled by a significant shareholder

The Loan has a term of 3 years and bears interest ("Interest") at 15%, with Interest payments capitalized into the principal amount and due at the end of the Loan term. At the discretion of the Lender, after six months from the initial drawdown date, the Loan plus accrued Interest is convertible into common shares of Electric Royalties as follows: (a) for the Loan at the greater of C$0.50; a 100% premium above the 30-day VWAP (C$0.62) of Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") at the advance; and the minimum price acceptable to the TSXV, per share; and (b) for Interest at the Market Price (as defined under Exchange policy 1.1) at the time of settlement, subject to the Market Price not being less than the Conversion Price without prior Exchange approval, per share. The funds will be used for the acquisition of the producing Penouta royalty. The Loan is subject to the approval of the TSXV and other customary closing conditions.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Major Electric Royalties Shareholder Increases Ownership Stake to 17.5% on Progress Towards Positive Cash Flow

Major Electric Royalties Shareholder Increases Ownership Stake to 17.5% on Progress Towards Positive Cash Flow

Stefan Gleason (the "Acquiror" or "Gleason") today announced that he is filing another early warning report in connection with his acquisition on the open market of an additional 2% in outstanding shares of Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company"), taking his stake in the Company to approximately 17.5

Gleason is a Charlotte-based entrepreneur who owns and leads several privately held businesses in the United States such as Money Metals Exchange LLC, one of the largest precious metals dealers and depositories in North America with over C$1 billion in annual revenues.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Provides Update on Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an asset update on its current royalty portfolio

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "Despite the difficult equity markets in the past six months, it has been tremendously exciting to see progress continue across our portfolio, particularly at our lithium assets. Upon forecast restart in Q1 2023, Sayona Mining's North American Lithium (NAL) operation will become Canada's only producing lithium mine; NAL will seek to integrate millfeed from the Authier project on which we have a 0.5% gross metal royalty. We acquired the Authier royalty approximately two and a half years ago and the project has advanced substantially while lithium prices have climbed1. Our other lithium royalties, Seymour Lake and Cancet, continue to show promise, and we eagerly await the Seymour Lake preliminary economic assessment targeted for Q1 2023. Having one of the largest lithium royalty portfolios in the world, we're well positioned to benefit from the strong lithium market.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION FROM SOURCE; Electric Royalties To Acquire 0.75% GRR on Producing Tin-Tantalum Mine in Spain

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE; Electric Royalties To Acquire 0.75% GRR on Producing Tin-Tantalum Mine in Spain

This news release contains amendments to the paragraph below the Financing section heading, and the year production commenced at the Penouta Mine. Complete corrected text follows

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company")is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement with Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (NEO: SNTA) (OTCQB: SNTAF) ("Strategic Minerals") to acquire a newly granted 0.75% Gross Revenue Royalty (the "0.75% GRR") on the producing Penouta tin-tantalum mine in Spain (the "Project" or "Penouta") in exchange for a cash payment of C$1,000,000 and 500,000 common shares of Electric Royalties. In addition, the Company will have an option for a period of 7 months from closing to acquire an additional 0.75% GRR (the "0.75% Option GRR") on Penouta in exchange for an additional cash payment of C$1,250,000. The royalty rates will be reduced to 0.5% respectively once certain minimum royalty payments have been made.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Altech Chemicals Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y), in relation to its battery joint venture with Fraunhofer, has designed and launched the CERENERGY Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) 60 KWh battery pack (ABS60) designed for the renewable energy and grid storage market.

Based on preliminary discussions with potential off-takers for the 100MWh CERENERGY battery project, the proposed battery module for 10 kilowatt-hours (KWh) has been superseded by a 60 kilowatt-hour (KWh) battery pack (ABS60) rated at a higher voltage of 620 volts and 100 amp hour (Ah).

A video of the battery design can be seen on Altech web site www.altechchemicals.com or on You Tube https://youtu.be/OHPdGvaOlmI

On 14 September 2022, Altech announced a JV Agreement with world-leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise Fraunhofer's revolutionary CERENERGY Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery.

Altech, together with associated Altech Advanced Material AG, is the majority owner at 75% of the JV company, which is now commercialising a 100 MWh project to be constructed on Altech's land in Schwarze Pumpe, Germany. CERENERGY batteries are the game-changing grid storage alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns. The AltechFraunhofer joint venture is developing a 100 MWh SAS battery plant (Train 1) on Altech's site in Saxony, Germany specifically focussed on the grid (stationary) energy storage market.

The ABS60 battery pack will consist of 240 CERENERGY cells (rated at 2.5 V each) arranged in 4 rows of 12 cells, and 5 cell modules high. The battery packs will have a dimension of 2.6m high, 0.4m long and 1.0m in width. The packs are designed for Ingress Protection (IP) 65 standard (levels of sealing effectiveness of electrical enclosures) which means that they will be dust and weatherproof. The battery packs can be installed outdoors in all weather conditions. Since the CERENERGY batteries can operate at a very wide temperature range, minus (-) 40 deg C to plus (+) 60 deg C, the battery pack will be ideal for the cold European climates. In addition, being fire-proof, the ABS60 battery packs will be safe to be installed indoors where lithium-ion batteries are prohibited.

Renewable Energy and Grid Storage Applications

Renewable energy is being deployed around the globe. A new report shows renewable energy sources were used to meet the rise in global electricity demand in the first half of 2022.

Forecast reports also show that the grid storage market is expected to grow by 28% CAGR in the coming decades. The global battery energy storage systems market is expected to grow from USD 4.4 billion in 2022 to USD 15.1 billion by 2027.

Or further out, growth is expected from 20 GW in 2020 to over 3,000 GW by 2050. SAS batteries can provide high security at low acquisition and operating costs for stationary energy storage markets.

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/S78698ND



About Altech Chemicals Ltd:

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.

HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101821931"]

Keep reading...Show less

Altech Chemicals Ltd Interview with MD Iggy Tan Update CERENERGY Battery Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) advises that a recent interview with Managing Director Iggy Tan can be found on the Company's website.

In the interview, Iggy discusses Altech's recent progress with Fraunhofer on the joint venture to commercialise the 100 MWh Sodium Alumina Solid State Batteries for grid energy storage in Saxony, Germany. Iggy discusses the expert workshops held in Germany, the finalisation of the design basis for the plant, all major suppliers being selected, and provides an update on the marketing and front.

To view the Video Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/G7YLQ0EQ



About Altech Chemicals Ltd:

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.

HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101821931"]

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Chemicals Ltd Update of CERENERGY Battery Project

Altech Chemicals Ltd Update of CERENERGY Battery Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to provide an update on its CERENERGY(R) battery joint venture with Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer").

On 14 September 2022, Altech executed a Joint Venture Shareholders' Agreement with the world-leading German battery institute Fraunhofer to commercialise Fraunhofer's revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) battery. On 26 October 2022, Altech appointed leading German company Leadec Automation & Engineering GmbH (Leadec) as the lead engineer for the Definitive Feasibility Study in relation to its CERENERGY(R) 100MWh battery project. On 7 November 2022, Altech announced that it had designed and launched the CERENERGY(R) SAS 60 KWh battery pack (ABS60) designed for the renewable energy and grid storage market.

Since then, there has been outstanding progress and advancement of the CERENERGY(R) project.

During this period, two critical expert workshops were held on 13-14 October 2022 and 8 December 2022, at Altech's site in Schwarze Pumpe, Germany. The workshops were attended by Altech personnel, Leadec's process and automation engineering team, and the Fraunhofer CERENERGY(R) expert battery team. The workshops were headed and led by Managing Director Iggy Tan with the objective to bring forward detailed design requirements as well as efficient industrial production plant design. The team was able to finalise the design basis for the 100MWh battery with the production of the 60-kilowatt hour (KWh) ABS60 battery packs amounting to 1,666 packs per annum. The Fraunhofer experts have been involved in technical information transfer so as to ensure an optimal production process and progressing thermal modelling of the 60 KWh ABS60 battery packs to optimise the battery pack casing design and battery management systems.

Leadec, the lead engineering company, is currently developing technical specifications for potential suppliers to quote on. A preliminary layout of the battery plant has been completed. Major milestones have been achieved in a very short period of time.

As part of the workshops, potential equipment suppliers recommended by Fraunhofer were invited to present their proposals in terms of technical capabilities, cost and timelines. The key equipment suppliers have now been finalised and are being integrated to work closely with the various project teams. During the period, Altech also appointed ARIKON Infrastruktur GmbH (Arikon) to manage the approval process, site infrastructure requirements, and balance of plant for the CERENERGY(R) SAS battery facility. Arikon will be responsible for managing the application process and working with relevant regulatory bodies to obtain all necessary approvals for the project. This includes securing necessary permits and licenses, coordinating with local authorities and arranging utility connections. Additionally, Arikon will be responsible for designing the site infrastructure requirements for the site.

On the marketing front, Altech's business development team is communicating with potential customers that have expressed interest in the supply of CERENERGY(R) batteries and the technology. This includes a leading German energy producer that has expressed an imminent requirement to secure energy storage solutions. As the world transitions from a fossil fuel economy to a sustainable energy economy, scale and ramp up of battery storage solutions are required. Altech is aiming to secure off-take interest as part of the DFS as support for funding the project.

On the finance front, Altech is exploring various grant schemes within Germany at state and federal level as well as the EU, to support financing the project. Altech has also held discussions with leading European banks in preparation for the funding stage.

Managing Director Iggy Tan was extremely pleased with the progress of the CERENERGY(R) Battery Project and stated "We have moved very quickly on the opportunity and managed to close the joint venture Agreement with Fraunhofer and incorporated two companies in just two months, with one month being the August holidays in Germany. Since that time, we have raced to get the project moving with several commencement workshops. We have also appointed key engineering companies like Leadec and Arikon.

We have also launched the design for the 60 KWh battery pack for the renewable energy storage sector.

To date, all plant and equipment suppliers have been selected. On the marketing front, the team have been having discussions with potential interested off take parties. I am very pleased with the team we have assembled, and the outstanding progress made thus far".

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/A2X1ZNCB



About Altech Chemicals Ltd:

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.

HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101821931"]

Keep reading...Show less
International Graphite

International Graphite Confirms Third High Grade Discovery At Springdale Graphite Project – ‘Springdale South’

International Graphite Limited (ASX:IG6) is pleased to announce the results of a further 10 reverse circulation (RC) exploration holes from drilling at the Springdale Graphite Project (“Springdale” or the “Project”), near Hopetoun and 25km south of Ravensthorpe in Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Announces the Engagement of Red Cloud Securities and Specifies the Grant of Consultant Options

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSXV: NOU ) announces the engagement of Red Cloud Securities to provide liquidity services to the Company. Also, NMG specifies that the new options granted on December 1, 2022, to two consultants, will vest at certain conditions on or before March 28, 2025, and will expire two (2) years following the vesting of those options (no later than March 28, 2027).

Engagement of Red Cloud Securities
NMG announces that it has retained Red Cloud Securities ("Red Cloud"), subject to all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to provide liquidity services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the Exchange and other applicable legislation, pursuant to an agreement engagement letter entered into between the Company and Red Cloud effective January 2, 2023 (the "Agreement"). Red Cloud is a Toronto-based financial services company that helps mineral exploration and mining companies with accessing capital markets and enhancing their corporate profile. Red Cloud is not promoting the specific purchase or sale of securities. Red Cloud will trade shares of NMG on the Exchange for the purposes of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of NMG's common shares.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR)

E-Power Resources Inc. to Begin Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange Under the Symbol “EPR” on January 13, 2023


Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Silver Viper Announces Expiry of Non-Binding LOI

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Completes 2022 Core Assay Program and Discovers New Vein-Hosted Gold to 32.5 g/t

Avricore Health Corporate Update - Earnings Advisory 2022 and 2023 Objectives

Related News

Uranium Investing

Transformational Agreements Finalised In Mauritania For Tiris Project

Resource Investing

Paradox Lithium Project, USA Benchmark World Tour

rare earth investing

Key Appointments Strengthens Ionic Technologies, EU & UK Supply Chain Engagement

Lithium Investing

Winsome Resources Limited (ASX: WR1) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

European Metals Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities Report December 2022

Copper Investing

Cyprium Metals Limited Quarterly Cash Flow Report

×