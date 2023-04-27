JZR Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

Electric Royalties Closes Kenbridge Nickel Royalty Acquisition

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced acquisition of a 0.5% gross revenue royalty ("GRR") on certain mining claims, mining leases and mineral tenures comprising the wholly-owned Kenbridge Nickel Project in northwest Ontario, Canada (the "Kenbridge Project" or "Kenbridge") with Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) ("Tartisan") in exchange for C$500,000 cash and 2,500,000 common shares of the Company (the "Transaction

The Company has the right, for a period of 18 months from closing of the Transaction, to acquire a further 0.5% GRR on the Kenbridge Project for C$1,750,000 cash consideration. In addition, the Company has an option to acquire a 1% GRR on the mining claims, mining leases and mineral tenures comprising the Kenbridge North Nickel Project (the "Kenbridge North Project" or "Kenbridge North"), approximately 2.5 km north of the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit, for C$1,000,000 cash, at any time during a period of 24 months from the date that Tartisan publishes an initial technical report in respect of the Kenbridge North Project which is prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and which contains an estimate of Inferred Mineral Resources.

The acquisition marks the Company's second nickel royalty as it focuses on diversifying its portfolio across a suite of nine clean energy metals. Nickel, a designated critical mineral by the United States, is a crucial component in electric vehicle batteries, and is projected to grow in demand by over 60% over the next two decades to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement1.

See Electric Royalties' March 6, 2023 news release for more details on the Kenbridge Project.

The convertible credit facility (the "Credit Facility") referenced in the Company's April 20, 2023 and April 21, 2023 news releases, which was utilized in part to fund the cash portion of the payment to acquire the Kenbridge royalty, is a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Credit Facility is exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.5(b) as the Company's common shares are not listed on a specified market and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of credit facility does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

1 https://www.iea.org/reports/the-role-of-critical-minerals-in-clean-energy-transitions/executive-summary

About Electric Royalties Ltd.

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to feed the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 22 royalties, including two royalties that currently generate revenue. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.

For further information, please contact:

Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
www.electricroyalties.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies in which the Company holds a royalty interest, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.

While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.

The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.

SOURCE: Electric Royalties Ltd.



https://www.accesswire.com/751742/Electric-Royalties-Closes-Kenbridge-Nickel-Royalty-Acquisition

Electric Royalties Announces C$500,000 Drawdown Under Convertible Credit Facility

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its April 20, 2023 press release, that it has elected to draw down C$500,000 (the "Loan") under the C$5,000,000 convertible credit facility with Gleason & Sons LLC (the "Lender"), which is controlled by a significant shareholder

The Loan has a term of 3 years and bears interest ("Interest") at a floating rate (Secured Overnight Financing Rate (or "SOFR") + 7%), with a maximum interest rate of 12.5%, with Interest payments capitalized into the principal amount and due at the end of the Loan term. At the discretion of the Lender, after six months from the initial drawdown date, the Loan plus accrued Interest is convertible into common shares of Electric Royalties as follows: (a) for the Loan at the greater of C$0.50; a 100% premium above the 30-day VWAP (C$0.71) of Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") at the advance; and the minimum price acceptable to the TSXV, per share; and (b) for Interest at the Market Price(as defined under Exchange policy 1.1) at the time of settlement, subject to the Market Price not being less than the Conversion Price without prior Exchange approval, per share. The Lender will not be able to hold more than 19.99% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company unless disinterested shareholder approval has been obtained. The funds will be used for the acquisition of the Kenbridge nickel royalty. The Loan is subject to the approval of the TSXV and other customary closing conditions.

Electric Royalties Increases Convertible Credit Facility to C$5 Million on Improved Terms and Appoints Stefan Gleason as Board Observer

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its November 15, 2022 and January 19, 2023 press releases, that it has entered into an agreement with Gleason & Sons LLC (the "Lender") to increase the Company's existing convertible credit facility from C$2,000,000 to C$5,000,000 (the "Loan Amendment"). Gleason & Sons LLC is controlled by Stefan Gleason, a significant shareholder of Electric Royalties

The Lender has also agreed to modify the interest rate to a lower, floating rate (Secured Overnight Financing Rate (or "SOFR") + 7%), with a maximum interest rate of 12.5%, as compared to the original rate of 15%, and to remove the early repayment fee. All other terms remain the same.

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Seven Royalties in Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on its current royalty portfolio

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "It's an exciting time for Electric Royalties as the Authier lithium project is nearing production as part of the largest lithium mining operation in Canada, the nearby North American Lithium (or "NAL") operation,where production has already commenced. Upon commencement of commercial production, Authier will become the third producing royalty in our growing portfolio. We have now assembled a portfolio of 21 royalties over the past three years, with our 22nd royalty acquisition subject to completion. Since acquisition, these 21 royalties have received approximately $420 million in investments by third parties at no cost to Electric Royalties, with a further $100 million in recently announced financing subject to completion.

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Authier Lithium Royalty

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) ("Sayona") has voluntarily submitted its Authier Lithium Project (or "Authier") for an environmental impact assessment and review under the Québec Government's ‘BAPE' (Bureau d'audiences publiques en environnement) process. According to Sayona's news release dated February 27, 2023, its request has been accepted by Québec's Ministry of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks

The BAPE's mission is assist government decision‐making by communicating to the environment minister findings and opinions that reflect any local concerns that are based on the principles of the Sustainable Development Act.

Electric Royalties to Acquire 0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty on Kenbridge Nickel Project in Ontario, Canada

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a binding letter agreement with Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) ("Tartisan") to acquire a 0.5% gross revenue royalty ("GRR") on certain mining claims, mining leases and mineral tenures comprising the wholly-owned Kenbridge Nickel Project in northwest Ontario, Canada (the "Kenbridge Project" or "Kenbridge") in exchange for C$500,000 cash and 2,500,000 common shares of the Company (the "Transaction"). The Company will also have the right, for a period of 18 months after closing of the Transaction, to acquire a further 0.5% GRR on the Kenbridge Project for C$1,750,000 cash consideration. In addition, the Company will have an option to acquire a 1% GRR on the mining claims, mining leases and mineral tenures comprising the Kenbridge North Nickel Project (the "Kenbridge North Project" or "Kenbridge North"), approximately 2.5 km north of the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit, for C$1,000,000 cash, at any time during a period of 24 months from the date that Tartisan publishes an initial technical report in respect of the Kenbridge North Project which is prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and which contains an estimate of Inferred Mineral Resources

