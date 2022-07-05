Resource News Investing News

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) has filed a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") of the Battery Hill manganese project ("Battery Hill") in New Brunswick, Canada, on SEDAR. Electric Royalties holds a 2% gross revenue royalty on Battery Hill, which is projected to have a 47-year operating mine life

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties,commented: "We congratulate our royalty asset partner Manganese X Energy on this milestone, which shows significant gross revenue projections for the Battery Hill project of US$177 million per year over an initial forecast mine life of 47 years. Electric Royalties' 2% gross revenue royalty entitles us to 2% of those gross revenues which, once in production, could present a source of significant cash flow to the Company moving forward. The Battery Hill PEA forecasts robust economics and a short payback period for a relatively low capital investment which bodes well for Manganese X Energy as it strives to become the first North American company to commercialize high purity, battery-quality manganese."

Highlights of the PEA (all dollar values are in US dollars unless otherwise stated)1:

Robust Economics

  • After-tax net present value using a 10% discount rate ("NPV10"): $486 million
  • After-tax internal rate of return ("IRR") of 25%
  • Capital costs ("CAPEX") of $350 million with a payback of 2.8 years
  • Average annual gross revenue of $177 million per year over the 47 years project life
  • Average annual gross revenue of $220 million over the first seven years
  • Life of mine ("LOM") operating cost ("OPEX") of $122/tonne material processed

HPMSM Market Price and Sensitivity

  • Base case market price of $2,900/tonne for battery-grade high-purity manganese sulphate ("HPMSM") used for the study is well below the long-term forecast price of $4,200/tonne HPMSM estimated by CPM Group2
  • Sensitivity analysis shows after-tax NPV10 increases to $914 million at $4,200/tonne HPMSM

Long Mine Life

  • 40-year mine production life and seven years of stockpile reclaim feed
  • Total LOM production of 3.2 million tonnes of HPMSM
  • Average annual HPMSM production of 68,000 tonnes over the LOM
  • Average annual HPMSM production of 84,000 tonnes in the first seven years of production

Low Environmental Impact

  • Flowsheet produces a filtered residue leach product with initial acid-base accounting and non-acid generating test results showing no acid drainage risk

Superior Project Location

  • Hydroelectric-sourced grid power available within 2 km of project site
  • Project is located in close proximity to paved secondary Highway 560

Project Objectives

  • Project is now advancing towards a pilot project, pre-feasibility study as well as advancing a drilling program to upgrade and expand manganese resources

The Battery Hill project is located approximately 6 km northwest of the town of Woodstock and is accessible to the east via a new two-lane road that connects with Highway 560. The PEA mine plan assumes conventional open-pit mining using a contract mining equipment fleet at a total mining rate of 1.0 million tonnes per year to provide a mill feed of 365,000 tonnes per year, or 1,000 tonnes per day. The proposed process for Battery Hill manganese resources is a whole ore sulphuric acid slurry leach which is further treated to produce a crystalline manganese sulphate monohydrate product meeting all specifications for sale as a battery grade product.

The PEA is preliminary in nature; it includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

David Gaunt, P.Geo., a qualified person who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

About Electric Royalties Ltd.

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 19 royalties, including one royalty that currently generates revenue. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.

For further information, please contact:
Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
www.electricroyalties.com

Scott Logan
Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Phone: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680
Email: slogan@renmarkfinancial.com
www.renmarkfinancial.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 Technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Battery Hill Manganese Project, Woodstock, New Brunswick, Canada" with an effective date of May 12, 2022, available under Manganese X Energy Corp.'s profile on Sedar.com. The Mineral Resource (MR) within the mine plan includes Measured MR of 5.90 Mt grading 7.65% Mn, Indicated MR of 6.37 Mt grading 7.26% Mn and Inferred MR of 4.73 Mt grading 8.26% Mn at 3.3% Mn cut-off. Input assumptions to the pit shells that constrain the MR estimate include an HPMSM price of US$2,900/t, mine operating cost of $7.43/t, process operating cost of $110/t, G&A cost of $7.60/t, stockpile reclaim cost of $1.46/t, closure cost of $3.00/t, selling cost of US$65/t, process recovery of 78%, a gross metal royalty of 3% applied to the HPMSM produced, and a pit slope of 45°.

2 CPM Group generated a single weighted average forecast price of HPMSM (80% North America/20% Europe) for the 2029 to 2035 period of US$4,200/tonne. A risk managed base case scenario for the long-term period covering the LOM for the Project was provided at US$2,900/tonne HPMSM. Wood's QP considers the US$4,200/tonne HPMSM price as a reasonable basis for the upside sensitivity analysis of the Project economics.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies in which the Company holds a royalty interest, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information.Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.

While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.

The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.

SOURCE: Electric Royalties Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707492/Electric-Royalties-Announces-Filing-of-Independent-Preliminary-Economic-Assessment-for-Battery-Hill-Manganese-Project

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Electric RoyaltiesTSXV:ELECGraphite Investing
ELEC:CA
electric royalties ltd

Electric Royalties

Overview

The increasing popularity of electric vehicles and the green energy movement has disrupted the transportation and power industry entirely. By 2050, over 17 countries announced 100 percent zero-emission vehicle targets or goals to phase out internal combustion engines vehicles.

Seeing these unprecedented trends in growth across the electric vehicle market means the demand for key raw materials used in the lithium-ion batteries needed to power these technological innovations could experience significant parallel growth. As prices for these raw commodities grow, market researchers predict more money investment opportunities coming into the sector. Especially for royalty companies with widespread exposure across the market, the investment upside could be significantly advantageous.

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) is a royalty company focused on building a premium portfolio that takes advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities and critical metals like lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, zinc, cobalt, nickel and copper. Focusing on these vital elements leverages the growing demand and global drive toward electrification across virtually all sectors, including transportation, rechargeable batteries, large-scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and more.

As a royalty company, Electric Royalties does not operate mines nor needs large and highly specialized teams to carry on their operations. Likewise, having a robust commodity portfolio helps to diversify investment and mitigate risk for investors and shareholders while leveraging exploration upside, revenue-driven business modelling and more. It currently has a growing portfolio of 17 royalties on assets located primarily in North America and Australia..

The company operates a two-tier approach to royalty acquisition. It has a strategic global focus for projects in politically stable jurisdictions with an emphasis on districts with strong legal and mining frameworks. Additionally, Electric Royalties focuses on lifelong assets with outstanding exploration potential, which leverage near-term production potential, advanced staging, multiple commodity cycles, resource upgrades and producing opportunities.

Unlike other royalty companies, Electric Royalties has an exceptionally robust nine commodity portfolio and a top management team that understands the ins and outs of how the royalty game works. “We’re creating a new royalty where we make sure it’s gross revenue, covers the whole deposit and it’s drafted by us. At this point in time, we do this for a living. Ultimately, you’re going in, and you’re creating and adding some value to a group,” commented Electric Royalties CEO and director Brendan Yurik.

In July 2021, the company announced that it closed a private placement consisting of five million units of the company issued for gross proceeds of CAD$2 million. Each unit consists of one common share of Electric Royalties plus one common share purchase warrant. Completion of the private placement is subject to regulatory approval but advances the company’s plans for additional strategic royalty acquisition.

Electric Royalties Ltd.’s management team is an experienced group of executives and advisors with proven track records of success across multiple related industries like mining, finance and more. Together, their years of expertise primes the company for significant growth in line with the exponential growth forecasted in the demand for sustainable electrification globally.

Company Highlights

  • Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of metal commodities, which benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products and industries like transportation, battery development and energy.
  • The company is generating revenue from a growing portfolio of 17 royalties focusing predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio in politically stable jurisdictions.
  • Market research expects electric vehicle sales, battery production and renewable energy generation to increase significantly over the next several years. Demand for valuable commodities necessary for the production of electric vehicles is slated to grow with these trends.
  • Electric Royalties leverages a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over highly prospective mines and projects that host widespread mineralization of commodities like zinc, lithium, copper, nickel, tin, manganese, vanadium, graphite and cobalt.
  • The company’s management team brings together an experienced team with decades of expertise in finance, mining, business development and more.
  • Electric Royalties closes two previously announced royalty purchase and sale agreements to acquire, in the aggregate, a 1 percent Net Smelter Royalty (the “1 percent NSR”) on licenses comprising core strategic tenure at the Cancet Lithium Project situated in Quebec, Canada.
  • Electric Royalties also closes the Rana Nickel Royalty acquisition agreement to acquire a 1 percent net smelter revenue royalty on the Rana nickel project.

Key Royalties


Middle Tennessee Zinc Mine Royalty

This producing zinc asset hosts levels of annual production hovering 50,000 tons of zinc concentrate across a 15 year mine year.

Middle Tennessee zinc mines have produced over 2.7 billion pounds of zinc for over 50 years. The strategically positioned zinc mine leverages close proximity and association with Trafigura’s Clarksville smelter, the only primary zinc producer in the US.

Authier Lithium Royalty

The Authier Lithium is a 0.5 percent gross revenue royalty and the project sits in close proximity to the only producing lithium mine in Canada about 45 kilometers northwest of Val d’Or and is operated by Sayona Lithium. It stands as a simple, near-surface deposit with resources defined in one spodumene-bearing pegmatite based on 31,000 metres of diamond drilling. Authier also leverages excellent infrastructure, including existing mining support services, environmentally-friendly low-cost hydroelectric power, gas and road networks.

Sayona Mining Limited completed a revised definitive feasibility study in November 2019 under JORC. Sayona also has a large strategic investment by Piedmont Lithium, who is the only lithium company to have an offtake agreement with Tesla. Sayona Mining has recently completed the acquisition of the Canada Lithium Mine in partnership with Piedmont Lithium and plans to ramp up production at the mine using ore from the Authier project with planned production preliminarily set for 2023.

Graphmada Graphite Royalty

The near-production Graphmada Large Flake Graphite Mining Complex is located in Eastern Madagascar and was in continuous production for 30 months prior to being placed in care and maintenance due to Covid related restrictions put in place at the start of 2020. The operator Bass Metals has been using the down time to look at an expanded production case set to be released in the near future andrecently increased its mineral resource by 41% to 20.2 million tonnes (Mt) of >90% large flake graphite. All mining and processing infrastructure, including roads, bridges, power, camp, tailings dams are in place, along with 40-year mining permits and 20-year landholder agreements. The complex sits adjacent to the main national highway and is110km to the country’s only deep-water port at Toamasina. The royalty is a 2.5 percent gross revenue royalty.

Bissett Creek Graphite Royalty

The Bissett Creek property sits between Ottawa and North Bay in Ontario, Canada. The feasibility stage asset has a potential annual production level of 33,200 tons with a mine life of approximately 21 years at a US$1,800 revenue per ton ratio.

Bissett Creek hosts open pit mining potential and has already seen significant bulk sampling, pilot plant testing and recoveries of over 92.4 percent graphite. The next steps include further exploration and production expansion of some of the highest large flake yields reported from any graphite project globally.

Mont Sorcier Vanadium Royalty

The Mont Sorcier property hosts a large-high-quality Iron resource with significant and extractable Vanadium in a top-tier mining jurisdiction. The one percent gross revenue royalty has an estimated 4.8 million ton iron annual production potential at 65 percent iron and 0.6 percent vanadium. The potential IRR is 33.8 percent.

Exceptionally low titanium content makes the deposit unique to other iron-titanium-vanadium deposits around the world. Low titanium in the deposit allows the iron ore and vanadium processing directly through a blast furnace for potential lower-cost operations and open-pit mining with a life of mine strip ratio of 0.89.

Glencore has entered into a long-term arrangement to support the development of the Mont Sorcier project and is assisting with raising capital to finalize feasibility studies.

Battery Hill Manganese Royalty

Battery Hill is a historic resource that spans 1,228 hectares and leverages fast-tracked feasibility study stage potential. Kemetco currently has operations to develop and commercialize a flow sheet to produce a battery-grade manganese product for the growing electric vehicle and energy storage industries. The property leverages great highway access and transmission lines. Electric Royalties has early-mover potential with Battery Hill as there are no producing manganese mines in North America.

Battery Hill project mineral resource estimate consists of 34.86 million tonnes of Measured and Indicated mineral resources grading 6.42% Mn, plus an additional 25.91 million tonnes of Inferred mineral resources grading 6.66% Mn utilizing a 2.5% Mn cut-off grade. In partnership with Kemetco, they have done extensive metallurgical testing achieving a product with 99.95 percent purity, also with very low contaminants, was considered a transformational achievement as this demonstrated that Manganese X Energy’s Battery Hill manganese could be compliant and suitable for battery manufacturing use in EVs, energy storage and other high-tech applications. A PEA is currently underway.

Seymour Lake Lithium Royalty

Seymour Lake is a 1.5 percent net smelter royalty that covers 16,654 hectares of lithium mineralization hosted in spodumene-bearing pegmatite sills with a thickness of more than 26 meters. Electric Royalties has exercised an AUD$8.7 million option and established a joint venture to progress Seymour Lake and other strategically located lithium projects. The property also has excellent road access near the main CN rail line.

The main pegmatite at the North Aubry prospect is 250 meters wide and 300 meters long and remains open along strike and at depth. Strategic positioning near pegmatites helps to potentially reduce transport costs and leverage easier access to high-quality mineralization in future mining endeavors. Its over 6.58 million ton measured and indicated lithium resource and potential 24,000tpa annual production level are exciting attributes of this royalty for the company to take advantage of.

Millennium Cobalt Royalty

The Australian-based cobalt-copper depository stands open for expansion and sits in the well-established mining district of Mount Isa, Qld. Electric Royalties recently signed an option for Metal Bank Ltd. to earn in and Joint Venture the project.

The royalty leverages a historic resource of inferred 3.1 million tonnes of mineralization at 0.14 percent cobalt, 0.35 percent copper and 0.12 gold grades. A 2018 drill program confirmed connective high-grade cobalt zones and wide cobalt zones with assay results indicating metal grades exceeding prior expectations. Preliminary metallurgical studies have also demonstrated the potential to recover an excess of 91 percent of the cobalt and copper.

Bouvier & Chubb Lithium Royalties

These highly prospective projects sit within the Preissac-Lacorne plutonic complex of the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, the complex forming excellent surrounding mining opportunities for lithium mineralization. The plutonic complex also generated the Quebec Lithium project located 60 kilometers north of Val dOr, Quebec. The royalties stand at two percent gross revenue.

Yalbra Graaphite Royalty

The Yalbra Graphite Project is located 250km North West of Meekatharra and 280km East of Carnavon, Western Australia, and covers an area of 22km². The property has been systematically explored for graphite mineralisation, undertaking mapping, a heli-VTEM survey, several rounds of drilling, petrology, two resource estimates and metallurgy test work. The drilling program resulted in some of the highest grade x thickness graphite drill intercepts reported in Australia.

Glassville Manganese Royalty

The Glassville project comprises 15 claims close to the Battery Hill project. The pre-production asset has a historical resource of over 453,000 manganese mineralization at 11 percent manganese and 8.45 percent iron grades to a depth of 80 meters.

Mount Dorothy Cobalt & Cobalt Ridge Royalties

The 0.5 percent gross revenue royalties include exploration projects located near the Millenium cobalt project, which hosts highly prospective high-quality cobalt, copper and gold mineralization. The royalties operate early-mover advantages and excellent exploration potential as much of the area remains under-explored and limitedly tested.

Management & Board of Directors

Brendan Yurik – CEO & Director

Brendan Yurik is the founder and CEO of Evenor Investments Ltd, a financial advisory group to junior mining companies for alternative financing, debt, equity and M&A with experience on over CAD$2 billion in mining financing transactions throughout his career. He has prior global experience as a research analyst as well as in business development and mining financial advisory roles with Endeavour Financial, Cambrian Mining Finance Ltd, Northern Vertex Mining Corp. and King & Bay West Management Corp.

Luqman Khan – CPA, CGA, CFO

Luqman Khan is the CFO of RE Royalties Ltd, a renewable energy royalty company, involved in the acquisition of 86 royalties to date. He has been a financial reporting executive with over 20 years of professional experience in accountancy and business management. Additionally, Khan has served as CFO for several publicly listed TSX-V resource companies and previously with Ernst and Young in their assurance practice.

David Gaunt P.GEO – Chief Geo-Scientist

David is an economic geologist specializing in project assessment and resource estimation. His experience spans projects worldwide and includes roles with senior mining companies and junior exploration companies. He is a co-recipient of the PDAC’s Thayer Lindsley International Discovery Award.

Marchand Snyman CA – Chairman

Co-founder and Chairman of RE Royalties Ltd, a renewable energy royalty company, involved in the acquisition of 84 royalties to date. Over 25 years senior executive experience in corporate finance and mining with a global merger, financing, acquisition and divestiture track record of more than 50 transactions.

Craig Lindsay MBA, CFA – Director

Founder and CEO of Otis Gold Corp (TSXV: OOO) and a current director of VR Resources Ltd. (TSXV: VRR), Alianza Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ANZ) and Philippine Metals Inc. (TSXV: PHI). Prior to Otis, was Founder and CEO of Magnum Uranium Corp and led its sale to Energy Fuels Inc. (TSX: EFR). In excess of 25 years of experience in corporate finance, venture capital and public company management.

Robert Schafer P.GEO – Director

Co-founding director of International Royalty Corp (sold for $800m to Royal Gold). More than 30 years of experience working internationally in business development roles with major and junior mining companies including formerly representing as Chairman of PDAC. Serves as a director of a number of public resource companies.

Private Investor in Electric Royalties to File Early Warning Report

Private Investor in Electric Royalties to File Early Warning Report

Stefan Gleason (the "Acquiror"), a private investor, today announced that he is filing an early warning report in connection with his acquisition of shares of Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company

On June 30, Acquiror purchased 1,138,750 Company shares via the OTCQB (at a cost of $223,717.71 CAD, or an average of $0.196 per share), taking his interest above the 10% reporting threshold. Prior to June 30, the Acquiror held an aggregate of 8,709,979 Shares and 500,000 Warrant Shares. The aggregate Shares and Warrants over which the Acquiror had beneficial ownership, control or direction represented approximately 9.99% of the issued and outstanding Shares on an as converted and partially diluted basis.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties to Sell Two Thirds of Its 1.5% Net Smelter Royalty on the Seymour Lake Lithium Deposit for C$4,000,000 Cash

Electric Royalties to Sell Two Thirds of Its 1.5% Net Smelter Royalty on the Seymour Lake Lithium Deposit for C$4,000,000 Cash

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement on June 27, 2022 to sell 1% of its existing 1.5% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") on the Seymour Lake Lithium Deposit in Ontario, Canada, to Lithium Royalty Corp. ("LRC"). For more information on the Seymour Lake Lithium Deposit, see Electric Royalties' news release on February 17, 2021

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties,commented: "The sale of part of our Seymour Lake royalty will unlock some of the value in our portfolio. The Company acquired the 1.5% NSR in 2021 for 3,000,000shares, prior to the substantial increase of the lithium price this past year1. This partial sale along with the cash from our recent financing will enable us to deploy capital into additional nearer-term production opportunities with a view to increasing cash flow. We believe our current valuation does not reflect the value of our royalty portfolio of 19 royalties acquired to date, with potential for promising cash flow over the next few years."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Provides Update On Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Update On Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an asset update on its current royalty portfolio

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties,commented: "A tremendous first half of 2022 has seen 24 exciting developments across 11 assets within our royalty portfolio. Drilling is underway at the high-grade copper-cobalt Millennium project in Australia with assays expected later this year. Drill results have been received on the promising Seymour Lake lithium project in Ontario and the operator has announced that a resource estimate is imminent. Metallurgical development milestones are being advanced at our Battery Hill manganese royalty as Manganese X Energy Corp. kicks off a pilot plant program after years of rigorous test work in partnership with Kemetco. Initial processing test results at the Cancet lithium project are promising, showcasing a fairly simple process and indicating potential to produce a 6% lithium spodumene concentrate suitable for the battery market. And lastly, Sayona Mining has been very busy as operator of our Authier lithium royalty, having raised over $150 million this past month alone and announcing a pre-feasibility study incorporating the Authier lithium project into a combined production scenario with the nearby North American Lithium mine, located 60 km north of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties To Acquire 0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty on Zonia Copper Project in Arizona

Electric Royalties To Acquire 0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty on Zonia Copper Project in Arizona

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a binding letter agreement with World Copper Ltd. (TSX.V: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FRA: 7LY0) ("World Copper") to acquire a 0.5% gross revenue royalty ("GRR") on the wholly owned Zonia Copper Oxide Project in Arizona, US (the "Zonia Project" or "Zonia") in exchange for C$1,550,000 cash and 2,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Transaction"). The Company will also have the right, for a period of 15 months after closing of the Transaction, to acquire a further 0.5% GRR on the Zonia Project for C$3,000,000 cash consideration. In addition, the Company will have an option, to acquire a 1% GRR on the Zonia Norte deposit, adjacent to the Zonia Project, for C$3,000,000 cash, at any time during a period of 24 months from the date that World Copper publishes an initial technical report in respect of the Zonia Norte deposit which is prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and which contains an estimate of Inferred Mineral Resources

The 2,000,000 common shares will be subject to voluntary escrow which provides that the common shares will be subject to a hold period of 6 months. The Transaction noted herein is subject to completion of due diligence, approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and other customary conditions.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties: Royalty Financing the Electric Revolution, CEO Clip Video

Electric Royalties: Royalty Financing the Electric Revolution, CEO Clip Video

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ELEC) (OTCQB: ELECF is set to take advantage of the growing demand for EV commodities. BTV chats with CEO & Director, Brendan Yurik to learn more.

Electric Royalties Ltd.(TSXV: ELEC) (OTCQB: ELECF)

https://www.electricroyalties.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 60 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 12 financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126339

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Leading Independent Proxy Advisors ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote "FOR" Agreement with Nouveau Monde Graphite and Change of Business

Mason Graphite Inc. (TSX-V: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) ("Mason Graphite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis, the leading independent proxy voting advisory firms, have recommended that Mason Graphite shareholders vote "FOR" the option and joint venture agreement (the "OJV Agreement") with Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG") (NYSE: NMG) (TSX-V: NOU) and the change of business (the "Change of Business").

Shareholders will benefit from the proposed joint venture to be formed with NMG under the OJV Agreement (the "Joint Venture") by:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Leading Independent Proxy Advisors ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote "FOR" Agreement with Nouveau Monde Graphite and Change of Business

Mason Graphite Inc. (TSX-V: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) ("Mason Graphite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis, the leading independent proxy voting advisory firms, have recommended that Mason Graphite shareholders vote "FOR" the option and joint venture agreement (the "OJV Agreement") with Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG") (NYSE: NMG) (TSX-V: NOU) and the change of business (the "Change of Business").

Shareholders will benefit from the proposed joint venture to be formed with NMG under the OJV Agreement (the "Joint Venture") by:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Leading Independent Proxy Advisors ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote "FOR" Agreement with Nouveau Monde Graphite and Change of Business

Mason Graphite Inc. (TSX-V: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) ("Mason Graphite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis, the leading independent proxy voting advisory firms, have recommended that Mason Graphite shareholders vote "FOR" the option and joint venture agreement (the "OJV Agreement") with Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG") (NYSE: NMG) (TSX-V: NOU) and the change of business (the "Change of Business").

Shareholders will benefit from the proposed joint venture to be formed with NMG under the OJV Agreement (the "Joint Venture") by:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Altech Chemicals Ltd Strategic Partnership Silumina Anodes Qualification

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to announce that it has executed a framework agreement with leading German institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("IKTS"), as a strategic partner to expedite the testing and qualification process for the Company's Silumina AnodesTM product.

IKTS boasts labs, technical centres with outstanding equipment at its sites in Dresden (Saxony), Hermsdorf (Thuringia) and several other sites in Germany. IKTS is considered as one of, if not the leading know-how and research centre for battery materials in the world . IKTS recently opened their Battery Innovation and Technology Center (BITC) in Arnstadt.

The main objective of the strategic partnership is for IKTS to independently test the long-term performance of Altech's Silumina AnodesTM battery material in various battery applications. IKTS, through its extensive lithium-ion battery research and network of partners, will be able provide extensive performance testing of various types of battery applications that will assist the qualification process of the Silumina AnodesTM product for potential customers.

Altech is well funded to complete a pilot plant adjacent to its industrial site in Saxony, Germany, in order to supply commercial samples to potential downstream customers and for the qualification process.

Altech recently completed a pre-feasibility study for a 10,000 tpa Silumina AnodesTM plant in Germany. The Company's silicon graphite composite product not only achieves a much higher energy capacity than the conventional graphite anode, it is also stable during the life of the battery. The Company announced in late 2021 that it had achieved a 30% higher energy battery with improved cyclability or battery life, and is now in the process of commercial development.

With a capital investment of only US$95 million, the pre-feasibility study for the project returns a net present value of US$507 million, with yearly net free cash generated of US$63 million. The internal rate of return of the project is estimated at a very attractive 40%. Altech is quickly advancing the project to the next stage of development.

The Company is well positioned to dramatically reduce supply risks by positioning its operation in Germany and sourcing its graphite and silicon feedstock from European suppliers.

During the recent crisis in Europe forcing supply chain pressures and rising energy prices, it has demonstrated the importance of European material supply for European battery and EV makers. The manufacturing supply risks are becoming increasingly evident, and more focus will be placed on European supply.

*To view photograph at IKTS test facilities in Dresden, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/M53XXS83



About Altech Chemicals Ltd:

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.

HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.



Source:
Altech Chemicals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101821931"]

Keep reading...Show less
Black Earth

Further High Grade Results Add Significant Potential To Razafy Northwest (NW)

BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX: BEM) (the Company or BlackEarth) is pleased to announce it has received further outstanding assay results from its Razafy Northwest (NW) diamond drilling at its 100% owned Maniry Graphite Project in Southern Madagascar.

Keep reading...Show less
cityscape with stock chart on top

5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers: Airborne Survey Boosts Northern Graphite Shares

Broad markets continued to struggle during the last week of the month and second quarter, with many fearing that economic data from the first half of the year will signal a recession.

An hour after the morning bell last Thursday (June 30), the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fell to a two year low of 614.34, a 106 point decrease from the beginning of June. Over the border, concerns about the US Federal Reserve’s response to rising inflation weighed heavily on American markets.

During a European Central Bank conference last Wednesday (June 29), Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters that the clock is running out on a low-inflation regime. He acknowledged that inflation has “been running for a year,” and said US policy makers will not allow inflation to take hold long term.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×