Cobalt Investing News

Electra Battery Materials Corporation   is pleased to announce company management will be participating in BMO Capital Markets' 31 st Global Metals & Mining Conference from February 27 to March 2, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida . Chief Executive Officer Trent Mell will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference to discuss Electra's four-phase strategic plan to create North America's only integrated ...

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSX-V: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") is pleased to announce company management will be participating in BMO Capital Markets' 31 st Global Metals & Mining Conference from February 27 to March 2, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida .

Electra Battery Materials Logo (CNW Group/Electra Battery Materials Corporation)

Chief Executive Officer Trent Mell will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference to discuss Electra's four-phase strategic plan to create North America's only integrated battery materials park. The Company remains on budget and on schedule to commission phase one in December 2022 ; commissioning of a hydrometallurgical refinery to produce battery-grade cobalt sulfate.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra is building North America's only fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company's own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park will host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA . Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials Corporation.

Trent Mell
Chief Executive Officer

SOURCE Electra Battery Materials Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/11/c5031.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Electra Battery MaterialsTSXV:ELBMCobalt Investing
ELBM:CA
Electra Battery Materials Logo

Electra Battery Materials


Overview

As governments, large corporations, and established automakers turn their attention to clean energy initiatives, it’s clear the reliance on electric vehicles and battery technology is on the rise. In fact, electric vehicle (EV) sales are expected to increase ten-fold from 3.2 million units in 2020 to an astonishing 32.2 million units in 2030, resulting in an aggressive demand for battery materials as the green economy takes off. However, with the battery material market being led by China controlling over 80 percent of the current market share the need for a domestic supply chain is critical now more than ever.

Among battery supply materials, cobalt and nickel are considered crucial to lithium-ion batteries used in EVs. The battery industry requires materials such as nickel and cobalt to be supplied in a specific chemical form for the production of precursor material converted to cathode active material used in lithium-ion batteries. As the demand for EVs booms in the coming years, companies outside of China that can supply battery materials in this specific chemical form will likely present an attractive opportunity for investors.

Electra Battery Materials (TSXV:ELBM,OTCQX:ELBMF) is an ESG-focused battery materials company advancing the only fully integrated, localized and environmentally-sustainable battery park in North America. Electra is led by a highly experienced management team with decades of experience in the mining and mineral processing industry.


Electra Battery Materials’ battery materials park, the first of its kind in North America, will supply the electric vehicle industry with cobalt and nickel sulfate production, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility and battery precursor materials production . The company plans to become a leader in the battery supply chain by leveraging vertical integration opportunities in North America.
Electra Battery Materials Battery Materials Park

"Globalization has created an electric vehicle supply chain that is too long, too costly and increasingly unreliable," said Trent Mell , President & CEO in an interview with INN. "Our automaker clients have a strong interest in greater localization of the upstream supply chain to achieve greater reliability, security of long-term supply, and a lower carbon footprint. With the continent's rich mineral endowment, the rationale for supplying battery materials through Asia into a growing U.S. EV market is not sustainable. Electra will act as a bridge between North American electric vehicles and a North American source of primary and recycled material, providing a low carbon solution for zero emission vehicles.”

The creation of a nickel sulfate production line directly supports the company’s four-phase growth plan. The company is already in talks with various nickel suppliers to secure the raw materials its future nickel sulfate facility will require, which when combined with its near-term cobalt output, could power 1.5 million electric vehicles each year.

The company’s cornerstone asset, the Cobalt Refinery, is a fully-permitted, modular and environmentally-friendly facility located in Ontario, Canada. The facility will be the world’s second-largest battery-grade cobalt sulfate refinery outside of China.

The Company’s 4-phased approach to market entry allows it to grow its product line offering in line with demand from the evolving EV market, while minimizing risk and managing capital intensity.

Electra Battery Materials Cobalt Refinery

At Phase 1, the refinery is expected to be capable of supplying the EV market with 25,000 tonnes of battery-grade cobalt sulfate per annum in 2023, with a planned increase of 30 percent shortly thereafter. The company’s refinery will account for 26 percent of cobalt sulfate production outside of China.

The next stage, Phase 2, Electra will be growing its recycling business initially targeting black mass from consumer electronics and subsequently targeting primary battery scrap material from North American EV cell manufacturers.

Based on industry forecasts, there could be nearly 250,000 tonnes of lithium-ion batteries available for recycling from manufacturing scrap in North America alone by 2025. (see how to footnote Benchmark and Li-cycle)

As the e-mobility and renewable energy industries ramp up in North America, Electra will use hydrometallurgy to recycle black mass back into useable Li-ion battery materials.

The Company’s third phase involves refining nickel from 2024 to 2025, while Phase 4 involves establishing a partnership for a PCAM plant in 2025.

Developing a world-class critical mineral deposit in the USA: The Iron Creek Copper-Cobalt Project

Electra is the owner of one of the only primary copper/cobalt deposits in the United States. Cobalt is a strategic critical mineral identified by the US Government as part of their broader efforts to secure domestic supply chains.

Iron Creek will support the asset necessary for the nation’s development of the US-based a domestic EV materials supply chain.

  • Indicated Resource of 2.2 million tonnes at 0.32 percent cobalt equivalent (0.26 percent cobalt and 0.61 percent copper) for 12.3 million pounds of contained cobalt and 29 million pounds of contained copper
  • Inferred Resource of 2.7 million tonnes at 0.28 percent cobalt equivalent (0.22 percent cobalt and 0.68 percent copper) for 12.7 million pounds of contained cobalt and 40 million pounds of contained copper

Electra Battery Materials is committed to ESG initiatives with industry-leading credentials. The company’s ESG commitments include recycling, producing a low carbon footprint, fostering traceability and shortening and securing a domestic supply chain. The company’s refinery is expected to produce 51 percent lower greenhouse gases than its Chinese counterparts with higher yields and lower energy requirements.

Company Highlights

  • Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV:FCC,OTCQX:FTSSF) is an ESG-focused battery materials company focused on building the first battery-grade refinery in North America. The company aims to build the only fully integrated, localized and environmentally-sustainable battery park in North America.
  • Electra’s Battery Materials park will supply the electric vehicle industry with cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility and battery precursor materials production
  • The company’s Refinery is a fully-permitted, modular and environmentally-friendly hydrometallurgical facility located in Ontario, Canada. The facility will be the world’s second-largest battery-grade sulfate refinery outside of China.
  • The company’s Iron Creek Project offers strong resource growth potential to become an important critical mineral deposit for the U.S’ domestic EV supply chain. Inferred Resource of 2.7 million tonnes at 0.28 percent cobalt equivalent (0.22 percent cobalt and 0.68 percent copper) for an additional 12.7 million pounds of contained cobalt and 40 million pounds of contained copper. The resource estimate used a 0.18 percent cobalt equivalent cutoff grade.Electra Battery Materials is committed to ESG initiatives with industry-leading credentials. The company’s ESG commitments include recycling, producing a low carbon footprint, fostering traceability and shortening and securing a domestic supply chain.

Key Projects

Electra’s Refinery

Electra Battery Materials Electra\u2019s Refinery

The Electra’s Refinery is a fully-permitted and environmentally-friendly hydrometallurgical facility located in Ontario, Canada. The facility will be the world’s second-largest non-Chinese battery-grade sulfate refinery and the only refinery in North America of its kind. The property is located near exceptional infrastructure with access to talented skilled labour. The Refinery will provide battery-grade cobalt and nickel, recycled battery materials and precursor material through its modular design.

The facility has a 10-year operating history. The company’s lithium-ion battery recycling process involves hydrometallurgical refining of Black Mass which is superior to pyrometallurgy. The process produces higher yields, significantly lower energy intensity and lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to pyrometallurgical facilities. Additionally, the process allows for lithium and graphite recoveries, unlike pyrometallurgy. The refinery is environmentally friendly as it is expected to produce 51 percent lower greenhouse gases than its Chinese counterparts. These low emissions are credited to the hydroelectric electricity grid in the area.

Electra Battery Materials strongly believes that this facility can supply the electric vehicle market in North America with 5,000 tonnes of cobalt contained as early as the fourth quarter of 2022. The company has already begun work on commissioning a lithium-ion battery recycling line in 2021. Electra Battery Materials is currently in the process of testing black mass feeds from recycled batteries and is awaiting the results from test work and engineering studies in the coming weeks.

Iron Creek Project

Electra Battery Materials Iron Creek Project

The Iron Creek project is a copper and cobalt project located in Lemhi County in the state of Idaho in the United States. The project is situated in the most prolific trend of cobalt mineralization in the US. The property spans 1,820 acres of mining patents and exploration claims. The Iron Creek project is located in the same trend as the historic Blackbird mine. The project features significant infrastructure that allows for multiple drills and underground activity. The property is accessible via an all-weather road that connects to a highway.

The property features historic exploration of 600 metres of underground development from 1970 to 1972. The company produced an updated and upgraded NI43-101 compliant resource estimate in 2020. Iron Creek currently has an Indicated Resource of 2.2 million tonnes at 0.32 percent cobalt equivalent (0.26 percent cobalt and 0.61 percent copper) for 12.3 million pounds of contained cobalt and 29 million pounds of contained copper, as well as an Inferred Resource of 2.7 million tonnes at 0.28 percent cobalt equivalent (0.22 percent cobalt and 0.68 percent copper) for an additional 12.7 million pounds of contained cobalt and 40 million pounds of contained copper. The resource estimate used a 0.18 percent cobalt equivalent cutoff grade

In total, Electra Battery Materials has completed the advanced exploration of 29,00 metres of diamond drilling to date. Electra Battery Materials believes the property has strong high-grade resource growth potential given the strike extent and open nature of the mineralization in all directors. The company is currently awaiting drill results on the property expected at the beginning of 2022.

Management Team

Trent Mell - President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Trent Mell founded First Cobalt in 2017. Mell has more than 20 years of international business and operational experience. His mining career experience includes mine permitting, development and operations with Barrick Gold, Sherritt International, North American Palladium and AuRico Gold. Mell’s commercial experience includes M&A, joint ventures, offtake contracts and over $2.6 billion in equity and debt financings. He was also the CEO of Falco Resources. Falco Resources is the owner of the Horne project which has mineral reserves of over 6 million gold equivalent ounces. Mell was the president and head of mining of PearTree Securities. In this role, Mell created a mining team and led the firm to become the largest provider of flow-through capital in Canada, placing more than $300 million in capital in their first year.

Mell holds an EMBA from the Kellogg School of Management and Schulich School of Business, an LL.M from Osgoode Hall as well as a B.A., B.C.L. and LL.B. from McGill University.

Ryan Snyder - CPA, CA and Chief Financial Officer

Ryan Snyder has more than a decade of experience in finance. Previously, he spent five years in operations finance with Inmet Mining Corporation. In this role, he led a project to build the life-of-mine model for Cobre Panama which is one of the largest copper development projects in the world. He also led the worldwide annual budgeting and quarterly forecasting processes, oversaw operational financial reporting and analysis and conducted scenario analysis for strategic decision-making. He then joined Enirgi Group Corporation where he oversaw financial planning, asset modelling and corporate governance. Most recently, he was with Primero Mining Corp. Snyder initially began as the director of finance and treasurer of Primero Mining but later became the chief financial officer. At Primero Mining, he was part of the team that negotiated the friendly merger of Primero with First Majestic Silver in 2018. Before entering the mining industry, Synder obtained his Chartered Professional Accountant designation with KPMG LLP.

Mark Trevisiol - P.ENG. and Vice President of Project Development

Mark Trevisiol is a professional engineer with 30 years of experience in mineral processing, mining, capital projects and executive management. He spent over 20 years with Falconbridge Ltd. and Xstrata Nickel which are Glencore predecessor companies. At these companies, he held various roles, including general manager of business development and strategy, general manager of the Sudbury smelter business unit, manager of smelter operations and superintendent of the Kidd Creek Zinc plant. More recently, Trevisiol held several executive leadership and board positions, including CEO positions at Crowflight Minerals and Silver Bear Resources.

During his career, Trevisiol has been responsible for mining and mineral processing for teams of up to 300 people. He was also responsible for operations, safety and environment, custom feed, engineering, maintenance and technology. He has a demonstrated track record of increasing plant efficiency and margins, notably in treating third-party feeds. With Falconbridge Ltd., he championed a new recycling facility primarily designed to handle spent cobalt-based lithium batteries. He has worked across several commodities, including nickel, cobalt, zinc, copper, lithium, gold, and silver.

Trevisiol has an engineering degree from the University of Waterloo.

Michael Insulan - Vice President of Commercial

Michael Insulan has nearly 20 years of experience across oil and gas, bulk commodities and base and minor metals. He has worked for Royal Dutch Shell, CRU and Eurasian Resources Group. Over the past four years, Insulan has been primarily focused on the cobalt market where he has built a reputation as an industry expert.

As vice president of commercial, Insulan will have overall responsibility for marketing the company’s refined cobalt sulfate product to electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers and battery cell makers. He will also be responsible for marketing recycled cobalt, nickel, lithium and other battery materials produced by the company’s Canadian refinery. These marketing efforts are part of a proposed Phase 2 expansion to refine black mass recovered from end-of-life lithium-ion batteries.

Michael holds a Ph.D. in Economics focused on the extractive industries.

Regan P. Watts - Vice President of Corporate Affairs

Regan P. Watts is a seasoned and entrepreneurial executive with more than 20 years of public and private sector experience in corporate communications, strategy, innovation and regulatory and corporate affairs. His experience spans various industries, including infrastructure, transportation, industrial manufacturing, information technology and financial services.

Watts has provided services to Electra Battery Materials since 2019 and has been instrumental in helping communicate the company’s priorities and plans to the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario. In his executive capacity, Watts will add U.S. corporate and regulatory affairs to his responsibilities. Electra Battery Materials has ambitious plans for its Iron Creek copper-cobalt project in Idaho which align with President Biden’s US$2 trillion green energy plan.

Before working with Electra Battery Materials, Watts was a member of IBM Canada’s senior leadership group. At IBM, Watts headed the innovation, citizenship and government affairs team.

Before IBM, he served on the executive committee of Lafarge Canada where he led corporate communications, public and regulatory affairs and corporate social responsibility. Watts had an extensive career in public service, serving in leadership roles in the Government of Canada across four federal departments. From 2006 to 2012, he served at Finance Canada, Transport Canada, Health Canada and Foreign Affairs and International Trade Canada. In 2012, Watts was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for his public service to Canada. Watts is also a published author. Watts holds an MBA from the Ivey Business School at Western University and is president of consultancy Fratton Park Inc.

Christina Lalli - Head of Investor Relations

Christina Lalli has nearly 20 years of investor relations and capital markets experience. Lalli has spent the majority of her career in the mining sector. She has held several senior-level investor relations positions throughout her career. Christina’s contribution has been instrumental in building robust IR programs, establishing new shareholder contacts and developing important relationships within Canada, the U.S. and Europe. Before joining Electra Battery Materials, she worked for Nouveau Monde Graphite, a Canadian natural graphite and battery anode materials company, currently in development. In this role, she acted as a key force in driving the company’s market awareness and share price growth. Before that, she worked for both Osisko Metals and Osisko Mining Corporation in 2003. Osisko Mining Corporation is an important success story in Canadian mining history.

Lalli holds a BA in Psychology and Human Relations as well as a graduate diploma from the Ivey School of Business from the University of Western Ontario. She is a Certified Professional in Investor Relations (CPIR) and a long-time member of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute.

Dr. George Puvvada - Refinery Technical Manager

Dr. George Puvvada is a P.Eng. and PMP with a Ph.D. Puvvada is a highly qualified metallurgist with over 25 years of industrial metallurgical experience. Over his career, Dr. Puvvada built a reputation for developing flowsheets for difficult ores. He also delivered projects for some of the world’s largest mining companies, including Vale, Xstrata and Barrick Gold.

As Electra Battery Materials’ technical manager, Dr. Puvvada will be a key member of the senior leadership team tasked with executing the company’s refinery expansion and commissioning strategy. He will also assist in qualifying the Electra Battery Metal’s cobalt sulfate product for inclusion in Western automaker electric vehicle batteries.

Before joining Electra Battery Materials, Dr. Puvvada was employed with Northern Sun Mining. Dr. Puvvada oversaw all aspects of feed evaluation, metallurgical processing, lab supervision and project development at Northern Sun Mining. He previously spent several years as a metallurgist at the Peko Mine in Australia where he tested, developed and piloted for the recovery of base and precious metals. Dr. Puvvada has also worked with some of the world’s leading metallurgical and engineering firms, including SNC Lavalin, Tetra Tech, Ortech and SGS. Dr. Puvvada holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mineral Processing from Andhra University in India and a Ph.D. in Extractive Metallurgy from the University of New South Wales in Australia.

Electra Announces Receipt of Key Permit for its Ontario Refinery

Electra Announces Receipt of Key Permit for its Ontario Refinery

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") is pleased to announce it has received its Industrial Sewage Works permit and has filed its final Closure Plan for its refinery expansion project.

Visit www.ElectraBMC.com (CNW Group/Electra Battery Materials Corporation)

Completion of these regulatory milestones associated with the restart of the Company's hydrometallurgical facility is an important step in the execution of Electra's strategic business plan, which includes the integration of the Refinery into a larger battery materials park located on Company land in Ontario, Canada .

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Industrial Sewage Works Environmental Compliance Approval was issued by the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks
  • The Company was invited to file its Final Closure Plan for the Refinery, which was formally submitted on January 19, 2022 . This is subject to a 45-day review period beginning from that date by the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry
  • The Company will amend its existing permit to take water to ensure alignment of volumes across all operating permits

"Achieving these important regulatory milestones is a critical step as we bring North America's only cobalt sulfate refinery online this year," said Trent Mell , CEO. "Throughout the permitting process, we have consulted and worked closely with our stakeholders including Indigenous communities, neighbours, and local governments. Electra is committed to being an industry leader with respect to ESG practices, which will be reflected in how we engage with stakeholders and how we run our operations with a view to minimizing our impact on the environment."

As part of the regulatory roadmap required to restart the Refinery, Electra was invited to file its final Closure Plan with the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. A closure plan outlines how the affected land will be rehabilitated and the costs associated with doing so. As part the formal filing process, financial assurance covering the total estimated costs of all future closure activities has been posted with the Ministry. Electra does not anticipate that any substantive issues will be raised during the 45-day review period.

The receipt of the Industrial Sewage Works Environmental Compliance Approval (ECA) is a major achievement for the Company. It governs how process water and tailings will be managed to ensure the environment is protected. In conjunction with securing this ECA, in the coming days Electra will be filing an amendment to its current permit to take water. The amendment will align the volumes in the water permit to those included in the final approved Industrial Sewage Works ECA.

The Company's cobalt sulfate refinery is on schedule to commence commissioning in 2022. This facility is the first phase in Electra's four-phase Battery Materials Park strategy. In the coming years, Electra intends to build further processing capacity for the recycling of primary and secondary battery scrap materials, production of nickel sulfate and precursor cathode active material (PCAM) production.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra is building North America's only fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company's own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park will host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA . Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials Corporation.

Trent Mell
Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in the management discussion and analysis and other disclosures of risk factors for Electra Battery Materials Corporation, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although Electra Battery Materials Corporation believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Electra Battery Materials Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Electra Battery Materials Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/10/c4863.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electra signs Battery Recycling and Cobalt Supply Agreement with Marubeni

Electra signs Battery Recycling and Cobalt Supply Agreement with Marubeni

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") is pleased to announce that it has signed a battery recycling and cobalt sulfate supply agreement with Japanese conglomerate Marubeni Corporation ("Marubeni").

Electra Battery Materials Logo (CNW Group/Electra Battery Materials Corporation)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Memorandum of understanding encompasses sourcing of black mass derived from recycled lithium-ion batteries for Electra's Canadian refinery and marketing of Electra's cobalt sulfate in Japan
  • Marubeni's wide network of battery recyclers in Asia and elsewhere will assist in the sourcing of lithium-ion battery material for Electra's hydrometallurgical recycling operation in Ontario, Canada
  • Electra intends to market a portion of its cobalt production into existing lithium-ion battery supply chains in Japan that are serving the North American market, as the Company develops its domestic Battery Materials Park
  • Electra is on track to commission its near-zero carbon cobalt refinery in late 2022, positioning the Company as the only producer of battery grade cobalt in North America

With this agreement, Electra and Marubeni are committing to providing electric vehicle manufacturers and battery cell makers with high-quality, low carbon and traceable battery materials.

Electra will benefit from Marubeni's expansive network of battery cell recyclers worldwide to secure a stable source of black mass and other recyclable materials for the Company's recycling operation, which is slated for commissioning in 2023. Electra will also leverage Marubeni's strong presence in Japan and Asia as a preferred facilitator of battery raw material flows into the regional EV supply chain.

Electra remains on track to commission its near-zero carbon cobalt refinery in late 2022, positioning the Company as the only producer of battery grade cobalt in North America . The cobalt facility is the first of a four-phased project that will result in North America's only integrated battery materials park, refining cobalt, nickel and black mass and converting the material into cathode precursor material for lithium-ion batteries.

"Marketing a portion of our cobalt production in Japan will lay the groundwork for further expansion opportunities as the North American market develops," said Trent Mell , CEO of Electra. "This partnership with Marubeni reflects the strong demand for North American battery materials as an alternative to legacy supply chains."

Michael Insulan, VP Commercial at Electra added: "The Japanese lithium-ion battery industry is very well established and will continue to grow. Marubeni's wide network of industry contacts in the battery cell and materials space, as well as in the recycling community, will help Electra to diversify its black mass sourcing options for our lithium-ion battery recycling operations."

Incentive Plan Grants

In accordance with the Company's 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan, the Company has issued 639,959 Deferred Shares Units (DSUs), 205,000 Restricted Share Units (RSUs), 325,000 Performance Share Units (PSUs) and 4,000,935 stock options to Directors, Officers, Employees and Contractors of the Company. Long-term incentive grants are an important retention and incentive tool for key employees, and a mechanism to align interests with shareholders. DSUs vest immediately but may not be exercised until a director or officer ceases to serve the Company. RSUs will vest in three equal tranches and will be settled in shares. PSUs will be subject to achievement of strategic priorities relating to the refinery project and will vest in two equal tranches, settling in shares. The stock options grant employees the right to purchase common shares of Electra at yesterday's closing price of $0.30 for a period of five years and vest over a three-year period. All grants are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries use their broad business networks, both within Japan and overseas, to conduct importing and exporting (including third country trading), as well as domestic business, encompassing a diverse range of business activities across wide-ranging fields including lifestyle, ICT & real estate business, forest products, food, agri business, chemicals, energy, metals & mineral resources, power business, infrastructure project, aerospace & ship, finance & leasing business, construction, industrial machinery & mobility, and next generation business development.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra is building North America's only fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company's own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park will host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA . Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials.

Trent Mell
Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in the management discussion and analysis and other disclosures of risk factors for Electra Battery Materials Corporation, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although Electra Battery Materials Corporation believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Electra Battery Materials Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electra-signs-battery-recycling-and-cobalt-supply-agreement-with-marubeni-301463601.html

SOURCE Electra Battery Materials Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/19/c8150.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electra Establishes $20 Million ATM Program and Changes U.S Trading Symbol to ELBMF

Electra Establishes $20 Million ATM Program and Changes U.S Trading Symbol to ELBMF

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: FTSSF) (the " Company " or " Electra ") announced today that it has established an at-the-market equity program (the " ATM Program ") that allows the Company to issue up to $20,000,000 of common shares (the " Common Shares ") from treasury to the public from time to time, at the Company's discretion.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electra Announces Commercial Agreements with Glencore

Electra Announces Commercial Agreements with Glencore

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: FTSSF) (the "Company" or "Electra") today announced it has signed a five-year cobalt tolling contract and amended the previous concluded five-year cobalt hydroxide feed purchase agreement with Glencore.  The Company intends to produce a traceable, low carbon battery grade cobalt product for the electric vehicle market and the parties will market the Canadian-made cobalt sulfate as a premium brand product that is sustainably mined and refined with renewable hydroelectric power.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Sherritt Ends 2021 With Strong Production Results and a Favourable Outlook for Nickel and Cobalt Markets

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt", the "Corporation", the "Company") (TSX: S), a world leader in the mining and hydrometallurgical refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores, today reported its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. All amounts are in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Midnight Sun Mining

Midnight Sun Announces Uplisting to OTCQB

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") has had the Company's common shares qualified to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol MDNGF. It is anticipated that Midnight Sun's uplisting to the OTCQB will provide greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for U.S. shareholders. Trading on the OTCQB will begin February 9, 2022.

Midnight Sun's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MMA.

Keep reading...Show less
Midnight Sun Announces Uplisting to OTCQB

Midnight Sun Announces Uplisting to OTCQB

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") has had the Company's common shares qualified to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol MDNGF. It is anticipated that Midnight Sun's uplisting to the OTCQB will provide greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for U.S. shareholders. Trading on the OTCQB will begin February 9, 2022.

Midnight Sun's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MMA.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble adopts Shareholder Rights Plan and Equity Incentive Plan

Noble adopts Shareholder Rights Plan and Equity Incentive Plan

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario February 8, 2022 TheNewswire - ( TSXV:NOB ) ( FWB:NB7 ) ( OTCQB:NLPXF ) Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) announces that its Board of Directors has approved the adoption of a shareholder rights plan (the " Shareholder Rights Plan ") and an equity incentive plan (the " 2022 EIP "). The TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") has conditionally approved the Shareholder Rights Plan and the 2022 EIP (collectively, the " Plans "), subject to Noble obtaining shareholder approval of each Plan and satisfying certain other conditions. Noble is submitting the Plans for approval of its shareholders at the annual general and special meeting (the " AGM ") to be held (in virtual format only) on March 14, 2022.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

US$50 million bond drawdown to fund ongoing construction of ICO

(TheNewswire)

Jervois Global Limited

7 February 2022 TheNewswire - Jervois Global Limited (" Jervois " or the " Company ") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) has completed the first of two drawdowns of 50% of the US$100 million bond offering (the " Bonds ") proceeds from the escrow account, as contemplated by the terms of the Bonds .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Austral Resources Australia Ltd Offtake and Prepayment Agreement Secured with Glencore plc

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Copper producer Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX:AR1) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a binding offtake and prepayment facility ("Offtake Agreement"), with one of the world's largest mining companies, Glencore plc (LON:GLEN).

Under the Offtake Agreement, Glencore will have the offtake rights for up to 40,000t of copper cathode production from Austral's Anthill Mine, with offtake scheduled to commence in the second half of 2022. Glencore will also provide Austral with a A$21m pre-payment facility.

The A$21m prepayment allows Austral to immediately expedite exploration and development activities through 2022, after which exploration will be internally funded from Anthill cashflow.

The Offtake Agreement with Glencore follows negotiations held with several parties eager to secure the rights to Austral's 40,000t of Anthill copper production and obtain an option to participate in the Company's future growth potential.

Steve Tambanis, Austral's Chief Executive Officer commented:

"We are delighted to have Glencore marketing 40,000t of Austral's Anthill copper production. Together with this offtake agreement, a A$21m prepayment facility enables us to accelerate our planned exploration programme and importantly, provides a solid financial buffer for Anthill's start-up phase over the next five months.

Glencore underwent a lengthy due diligence process to assess our production capabilities and is pleased with the high quality of Austral's copper cathode. Going forward, there is potential to review other copper development opportunities in the region.

Austral is on track to achieve a planned copper production rate of 10,000tpa from mid-2022 for a four year period.

Exploration and development activities are being significantly expanded with the intention of fast-tracking discoveries. We have engaged a first-class team of explorationists to undertake this work, have a detailed exploration strategy in place and have funding to enable these programmes.

We look forward to further updating shareholders as we prepare to commence maiden production at Anthill and commence exploration and development activities."

David Kelly, Glencore Copper Marketing, Australia commented:

"Glencore welcomes the opportunity to support Australian miners like Austral Resources by marketing their copper products to customers all over the world where it will be used to make everything from smart phones to solar panels."

Key transaction points

- Glencore to have the offtake rights for up to 40,000t of copper cathode production from Austral's Anthill Mine with offtake scheduled to begin in the second half of 2022.

- Glencore to provide a US$15m (A$21m) pre-payment facility to Austral, repayable over two years from late 2022.

Positive impact on Austral's exploration and development

Austral conservatively budgeted $5m in exploration expenditure over a two-year period from listing. Given the number of prospective exploration targets to evaluate, the Company is considering significantly increasing this expenditure up to $10m per annum, fully funded from Anthill production cashflows. The Company is also considering several value accretive exploration joint venture proposals to leverage its highly prospective 1,940km2 tenure holdings, utilise JV partner expertise and share discovery risk.

This is significant for Austral as this larger programme increases the potential for value adding discoveries with a larger exploration team to explore multiple prospects in parallel - all in a shorter timeframe.



About Austral Resources Australia Ltd:

Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX:AR1) is a copper cathode producer operating in the Mt Isa region, Queensland, Australia. Its Mt Kelly copper oxide heap leach and solvent extraction/electrowinning (SXEW) plant has a nameplate capacity of 30,000tpa of copper cathode. Austral is developing its Anthill oxide copper mine which has an Ore Reserve of 5.06Mt at 0.94% Cu. The Company expects to produce 40,000t of copper cathode over a four-year period from mid-2022.

Austral owns a significant copper inventory with a JORC compliant Mineral Resource Estimate of 60Mt at 0.7% Cu and 1,940km2 of highly prospective exploration tenure in the heart of the Mt Isa district, a world class copper and base metals province. The Company is implementing an intensive exploration and development programme designed to extend the life of mine and increase then review options to commercialise its copper resources.

About Glencore Plc:

Glencore Plc (LON:GLEN) is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 responsibly-sourced commodities that advance everyday life. The Group's global operations comprise around 150 mining and metallurgical sites and oil production assets.

With a strong footprint in over 35 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, Glencore's industrial activities are supported by a global network of more than 30 marketing offices.

Glencore's customers are industrial consumers, such as those in the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing and oil sectors. We also provide financing, logistics and other services to producers and consumers of commodities. Glencore's companies employ around 135,000 people, including contractors.

Glencore is proud to be a member of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights and the International Council on Mining and Metals. Glencore is an active participant in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative. Its ambition is to be a net zero total emissions company by 2050.



Source:
Austral Resources Australia Ltd Glencore Plc

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×