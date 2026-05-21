Elcora Reports Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Elcora Reports Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

(TheNewswire)

Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

TheNewswire May 21, 2026) Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. (TSX.V:ERA | Frankfurt:ELM | OTCQB ECORF), (the "Company" or "Elcora"), announces that following the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, the shareholders of the Company approved the adoption of the Company's re-stated stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan") and its amended and re-stated restricted share unit plan (the "RSU Plan").

 

Stock Option Plan

Pursuant to the terms of the Stock Option Plan, the Board of Directors may, from time to time, grant options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, as permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.  The Stock Option Plan is a "10% rolling" stock option plan. The maximum aggregate number of common shares that may be reserved for issuance under the Stock Option Plan at any point in time is 10% of the outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company at the time of the grant of an option.

 

RSU Plan

The maximum number of restricted share units issuable under the RSU Plan is fixed at 3,578,770 (such number being 10% of the number of issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date of the Meeting), as permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

 

The Stock Option Plan and RSU Plan are subject to final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange.  Further details regarding the Stock Option Plan and RSU Plan are set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 6, 2026, that has been filed on sedarplus.ca.

 

Additionally, each of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Management Information Circular dated April 6, 2026, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

     

About Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

Elcora was founded in 2011 and has been structured to become a vertically integrated battery material company.  Elcora can process, refine, and produce battery related minerals and metals. As part of the vertical integration strategy Elcora has developed a cost-effective process to purify high-quality battery metals and minerals that are commercially scalable. This combination means that Elcora has the tools and resources for vertical integration of the battery minerals and metals industry.

For further information please visit the company's website at:

http://www.elcoracorp.com 

For further information please contact: Troy Grant, Director, President & CEO, Elcora Advanced Materials Corp., T: +1 902 802-8847

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock Exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.  

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and reserves, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of Elcora, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Elcora's expectations are exploration risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Elcora with securities regulators.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

elcora advanced materials corp.ERA:CCtsxv:erabattery metals investing
ERA:CC
The Conversation (0)
Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Drilling Underway at Webbs-Expands District-Scale Footprint

Drilling Underway at Webbs-Expands District-Scale Footprint

Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Drilling Underway at Webbs-Expands District-Scale FootprintDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Metals Australia Limited Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event, Quebec City, June 2-4, 2026

Metals Australia Limited Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event, Quebec City, June 2-4, 2026

Metals Australia Limited (ASX: MLS), We are a project development and mineral exploration company advancing critical and precious mineral projects in Canada and Australia, including the world class Lac Carheil Graphite Project in Quebec, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Confirms Significant Continuous Magnetic Anomaly at the Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador-Comparable to Largest Known Intrusions Globally

SAGA Metals Confirms Significant Continuous Magnetic Anomaly at the Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador-Comparable to Largest Known Intrusions Globally

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report initial results from a helicopter-borne Full Tensor Magnetic Gradiometry ("FTMG") survey completed by... Keep Reading...
Lithium Africa Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market Under the Symbol "LTAFF"

Lithium Africa Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market Under the Symbol "LTAFF"

Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF,OTC:LTAFF) (FSE: 6MQ) (OTCQB: LTAFF) ("Lithium Africa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States today under the symbol "LTAFF".With the addition of the OTCQB,... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Prepares for 2026 Drill and Exploration Program with Geophysics Survey at the Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project, Nevada

Spartan Metals Prepares for 2026 Drill and Exploration Program with Geophysics Survey at the Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project, Nevada

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - May 21, 2026 Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce initiation of its 2026 exploration program (the "Program") covering the Tungstonia Claims at its 100% owned Eagle... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

More outstanding Results at the Kada Gold Project

Trading Halt

Drilling Underway at Webbs-Expands District-Scale Footprint

Providence Gold Reports Up to 8.0 g/t Au from Mojave Girl Phase 2 Evaluation of Tarantula Gold Mine Set to Begin

Related News

precious metals investing

More outstanding Results at the Kada Gold Project

lithium investing

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2026

lithium investing

Core Lithium Restarts Finniss, Awards US$274 Million Underground Contract

precious metals investing

Providence Gold Reports Up to 8.0 g/t Au from Mojave Girl Phase 2 Evaluation of Tarantula Gold Mine Set to Begin

copper investing

Codelco Eyes US$2 Billion Overhaul of Northern Copper Mines

base metals investing

Market One: Sun Summit Minerals Advances $10 Million Drill Program Toward Q1 2027 Resource Estimate

precious metals investing

Centurion Initiates Exploration on Limestone Gold Project