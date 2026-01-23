Elcora Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. (TSX.V: ERA | Frankfurt: ELM0 | OTCQB: ECORF), (the "Company" or "Elcora"), is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its private placement pursuant to a price reservation Form 4A ("Form 4A") filed with the TSX Venture Exchange on December 29, 2025. The Company issued 8,158,333 units at a price of $0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $979,000 for the first tranche.

Pursuant to the Form 4A, the Company may issue up to 25,000,000 Units at $0.12 per unit (the "Units") to raise total gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share and one (1) share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable for an additional share at a price of $0.16 for a period of twenty-four (24) months from issuance.

No finder's fees will be paid with respect to this Offering.  

One of the Company's Directors participated in the first tranche of the Offering and will acquire an aggregate of 1,183,334 Units. The participation by insiders in the Offering is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61- 101").  The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities being issued nor the consideration being paid exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds for general working capital purposes. All securities issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

Elcora was founded in 2011 and has been structured to become a vertically integrated battery material company. Elcora can process, refine, and produce battery related minerals and metals. As part of the vertical integration strategy Elcora has developed a cost-effective process to purify high-quality battery metals and minerals that are commercially scalable. This combination means that Elcora has the tools and resources for vertical integration of the battery minerals and metals industry.

For further information please visit the company's website at:

http://www.elcoracorp.com 

For further information please contact: Troy Grant, Director, President & CEO, Elcora Advanced Materials Corp., T: +1 902 802-8847

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock Exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.  

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and reserves, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of Elcora, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Elcora's expectations are exploration risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Elcora with securities regulators.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.


