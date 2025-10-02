Elcora Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

Elcora Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. (TSX.V: ERA | Frankfurt: ELM0 | OTCQB: ECORF), (the "Company" or "Elcora"), announces that the Company's principal regulator, the Nova Scotia Securities Commission ("NSSC") has lifted the Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") it had previously granted to the Company on July 30, 2025, under National Policy 12-203, as the Company has now successfully completed all requisite filings for its Annual Financials and Interim Financials. Revoking the MCTO means the CEO, CFO, and directors of the Company are no longer prevented from trading the Company's common shares.

The Company's Annual Financials and Interim Financials were filed on SEDAR+ on September 26, 2025, as noted in the Company's previous news release, and are publicly available on sedarplus.ca.

About Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

Elcora was founded in 2011 and has been structured to become a vertically integrated battery material company. Elcora can process, refine, and produce battery related minerals and metals. As part of the vertical integration strategy Elcora has developed a cost-effective process to purify high-quality battery metals and minerals that are commercially scalable. This combination means that Elcora has the tools and resources for vertical integration of the battery minerals and metals industry.

For further information please visit the company's website at:

http://www.elcoracorp.com

For further information please contact: Troy Grant, Director, President & CEO, Elcora Advanced Materials Corp., T: +1 902 802-8847

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock Exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and reserves, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of Elcora, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Elcora's expectations are exploration risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Elcora with securities regulators.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.ERA:CATSXV:ERABattery Metals Investing
ERA:CA
The Conversation (0)
Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

Elcora Advanced Materials Corp is a vertically integrated graphite and graphene company. The company mines, processes, refines graphite and produces both graphene and end graphene applications. Its products include EL-I-C6 Graphite and Anode Powders; EL-2D Few Layer Graphene; EL-MG/5 Micro Graphite and EL-NP Graphite Nano-Platelets. The company's operating segment includes the development of graphite mineral properties and graphene related research and development activities.

Cote D'Ivoire Soils Underway and Ghana Auger Well Advanced

Cote D'Ivoire Soils Underway and Ghana Auger Well Advanced

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Cote D'Ivoire Soils Underway and Ghana Auger Well Advanced

Download the PDF here.

Altech Batteries Ltd Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Altech Batteries Ltd Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) pleased to announce its immediate entry into the sodium nickel chloride (SNC) (or previously referred as sodium alumina solid state (SAS)), battery market in Australia, Europe and United States of America through a strategic collaboration and distribution agreement with the current largest SNC battery manufacturer AMPower, a subsidiary of the Chilwee Group.

Highlights

- Altech signs collaboration agreement with AMPower for early market entry into Europe, Australia and the USA

- AMPower presently produces conventional zebra design sodium nickel chloride batteries for Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) and are developing BESS and traction batteries

- Altech's CERENERGY(R) batteries use the same sodium nickel chloride chemistry, but are especially designed for high performance energy storage systems (ESS)

- Altech and AMPower will cooperate on sodium nickel BESS development. Each partner will have the authority to distribute the co-developed BESS under its own brand

- AMPower will manufacture energy storage packs in accordance with Altech specifications and supervision under Altech branding and distribution

- Altech gains immediate market entry and presence for sodium nickel chloride batteries to establish its energy storage battery market especially in Europe and Australia

- CERENERGY(R) cell technology I/P will not be shared with AMPower

- Altech's CERENERGY(R) 120 MWh battery project development in Germany remains on track

- Preliminary funding approval from the German Government for 46.7 million Euro having been received

Chilwee is the third largest e-mobility battery manufacturer in China, with an annual turnover of US$20 billion, 23,000 employees, and production capabilities spanning lead-acid, lithium-ion, sodium-ion, and next-generation battery technologies. AMPower currently manufactures conventional Zebra-type sodium nickel chloride (Na/NiCl2) solid-state batteries-using the same chemistry as CERENERGY(R)-but mainly for the small Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) industrial market. AMPower was originally established as a joint venture with General Electric to produce sodium nickel chloride UPS batteries under the Durathon brand.

In the initial phase, AMPower will produce sodium nickel chloride solid state UPS batteries for Altech which will be under Altech brand, supervision and specification for distribution across Australia, Europe, and the USA. This strategy provides a faster pathway to cash flow for Altech.

This will strengthen the market presence and branding of Altech while the company advances and secures funding for its CERENERGY(R) 120 MWh energy storage project in Germany.

Several battery models that will be offered by Altech immediately are shown above. These sodium nickel chloride UPS batteries are completely fireproof, featured long cycle life, and operate reliably in both extreme heat and cold. A key advantage of these sodium nickel chloride UPS batteries is their capacity to stay fully charged, idle, and instantly ready for discharge for more than 10 years-without the need for regular maintenance or the frequent replacements required by leadacid, lithium-ion or Ni-Cad batteries. These UPS batteries also serve a unique niche in explosion-proof environments or locations where lithium-ion batteries are restricted or banned. To capture this market, Altech has recruited a team of experienced marketing professionals to drive the sales process.

ESS Batteries

In the second phase, AMPower, with its available production capacity, intends to manufacture sodium nickel chloride batteries for the household, industrial, and grid-scale energy storage markets.

AMPower currently has a production capacity of approximately 100 MWh per annum, with the ability to scale up to 200 MWh per annum. Altech and AMPower will cooperate on small and medium size sodium nickel BESS development. Each partner will have the authority to distribute the codeveloped BESS under its own brand. AMPower will produce sodium nickel chloride BESS for Altech, under Altech brand and sales managed by Altech in the three key markets Europe, Australia and the USA. This arrangement will generate additional cash flow over and above the UPS sales, while building product credibility and brand recognition, paving the way for the CERENERGY(R) 120 MWh large scale industrial energy storage project in Germany.

This collaboration fast-tracks the commercialisation of Altech's sodium nickel chloride (Na/NiCl2) solid-state battery technology, enabling immediate production of Altech-branded battery packs to meet growing customer demand, reinforced by strong interest from existing offtake partners. Crucially, the arrangement excludes any transfer or sharing of Altech's proprietary IKTS CERENERGY(R) battery cell technology with AMPower, ensuring complete protection of Altech's intellectual property. And vice versa, AMPower will not transfer or share AMPowers Durathon(R) battery cell technology with Altech, ensuring complete protection of the intellectual property of GE and Chilwee.

Under the agreement, AMPower will manufacture the battery cells, integrate the battery management and thermal systems, and assemble the grid-ready battery packs. AMPower will also provide customers with the required warranties and performance guarantees for the grid systems. Altech will define the technical specifications and operational modes tailored to a range of energy storage and BESS applications, while overseeing production, branding, regional certifications, marketing, and distribution across Europe, the United States, and Australia. All products produced by AMPower on requirements of Altech will be marketed under the Altech brand and interface, and will comply with international battery standards. This collaboration positions Altech to fast-track its entry into the grid battery market and establish an immediate commercial presence across its key regions.

BENEFITS FOR AMPOWER

AMPower's current facility is operating at an annual production rate of approximately 100 MWh, primarily supplying the small-scale UPS commercial market with 20-30 kWh battery units. The company has the ability to scale production to 200 MWh per annum with minimal additional capital investment. By supplying Altech's grid-scale battery packs, AMPower will be able to substantially increase its individual cell production volumes, unlocking greater economies of scale and reducing overall unit costs. Altech will provide the sales expansion needed to drive this market entry and support the ramp-up of AMPower's operations.

BENEFITS FOR ALTECH

Altech's new go-to-market strategy is designed to accelerate commercial progress and operational readiness while delivering early financial returns. By launching UPS and grid-scale battery packs ahead of commissioning its CERENERGY(R) plant in Germany, Altech will establish a steady revenue stream to offset operational costs and reduce reliance on external funding during the transition to full-scale production. Early market entry enables Altech to build a customer base across key regions-including Australia, Europe, and the United States-while strengthening brand recognition and market credibility.

This first-mover advantage also mitigates risks from competing battery technologies, as Altech's sodium nickel chloride (Na/NiCl2) batteries gain real-world application experience ahead of rivals.

The collaboration further provides Altech with direct exposure to battery production and systems integration, offering hands-on experience in areas such as BESS assembly, energy management systems, and system thermal control. These practical insights will support the refinement and optimisation of Altech's CERENERGY(R) battery packs.

SAME CHEMISTRY - ORIGINAL TECHNOLOGY

ZEBRA cells originally designed in the early 90s employ the same sodium nickel chloride (Na/NiCl) cell chemistry that forms the basis of Altech's CERENERGY(R) technology, however with an entirely different geometry and use profile. This proven chemistry is inherently non-flammable, highly tolerant of extreme temperatures, and delivers long cycle life with stable performance. ZEBRA batteries are particularly well suited for UPS systems and smaller energy storage applications.

CERENERGY(R) represents the next generation of sodium nickel chloride technology, featuring an advanced tubular design that enhances thermal management, improves electrochemical efficiency, and delivers higher energy density beside simplifying the manufacturing process whilst increasing quality, reliability and performance. Its simplified architecture reduces inactive material, substantially lowers system costs, and increases reliability-making it a scalable and robust solution for grid - scale stationary energy storage. Notably, the new cell design delivers a 2.6-fold increase in capacity, rising from 38 Ah to 100 Ah, marking a significant leap in performance. In addition CERENERGY(R) feature a number of other improvements in terms of material composition, electrode design and composition, which are part of the confidential IP and shall not be publicised.

Importantly, the cooperation with AMPower ZEBRA UPS batteries followed by small and medium size energy storage systems with the branding of Altech helps build market acceptance of sodium nickel chloride technology while fully complementing, rather than competing with, the development of the CERENERGY(R) grid scale battery storage production project in Germany.

Altech Group Managing Director Iggy Tan said:

"Altech is experiencing exceptional interest in our sodium nickel chloride solid-state battery technology, especially from customers seeking safer, more reliable alternatives to lithium-ion. These batteries are inherently fireproof, perform reliably in extreme temperatures, and offer strong environmental credentials - making them an ideal fit for the needs of the stationary energy storage market. Growing concerns over battery fire risks, particularly in data centres and AI facilities, are further accelerating demand. Our collaboration with AMPower enables immediate production, and our offtake customers are eager to secure supply. With special focus on UPS as well as small and medium size energy storage this early market entry strategy is augmenting and not competing with the large scale grid energy storage Cerenergy Battery strategy. By moving quickly to meet this demand, Altech is positioning itself as a leader in what we see as the next major wave in battery storage innovation."

To view details of the Agreement, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/PEUQAPMZ



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Institutional Investment

Institutional Investment

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Institutional Investment

Download the PDF here.

SAGA Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

SAGA Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical minerals, is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a financing by way of a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$2,988,000 (collectively, the " Offering ") comprised of: (i) 7,100,000 flow-through common share units of the Company (the " FT Units ") at C$0.28 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,988,000, and, (ii) 4,000,000 hard dollar common share units of the Company (the " HD Units ", and together with the FT Units, the " Securities ") at C$0.25 per HD Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,000,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Download the PDF here.

Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones

Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Valeura Ranked No. 1 of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Blackstone Minerals Investment Mankayan Project Update

ACG Amends Terms of Gediktepe Royalty Agreement to Support Transition from Gold to Copper Production

Prismo Metals Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting and Security Based Compensation Grants

Related News

Energy Investing

Valeura Ranked No. 1 of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Gold Investing

Blackstone Minerals Investment Mankayan Project Update

Copper Investing

ACG Amends Terms of Gediktepe Royalty Agreement to Support Transition from Gold to Copper Production

Uranium Investing

Western Australia Reviews Uranium Mining Ban As Nuclear Energy Investment Grows

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting and Security Based Compensation Grants

gold investing

Tariff Talks: Swiss Propose Investment in US Gold Refining

Critical Metals Investing

Political Divide Deepens Over Seabed Mining in the Cook Islands