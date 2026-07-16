Edgewater Wireless Showcases Spectrum Slicing Roadmap at Silicon Catalyst Event in Sunnyvale

(TheNewswire)
Presentation highlights Edgewater's PrismIQ platform strategy, high-reliability Wi-Fi roadmap and focus on next-generation connected systems
July 16, 2026 Ottawa, Canada and Sunnyvale, USA Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI) (OTC: KPIFF), the industry pioneer of AI-powered Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing™ silicon solutions and IP, today announced that a recent Silicon Catalyst presentation by Andrew Skafel, President and CEO of Edgewater Wireless, is now available on the Company's website.
Recorded at a Silicon Catalyst event in Sunnyvale, California, the presentation gives investors, strategic partners and semiconductor ecosystem participants a concise view of Edgewater's patented Spectrum Slicing™ technology, PrismIQ™ platform strategy and roadmap for high-reliability wireless connectivity.
Watch the full presentation and view the accompanying materials on Edgewater's website:
https://edgewaterwireless.com/latest-presentation/
The presentation comes as Edgewater moves from investor validation into disciplined semiconductor execution. Following the Company's strategic investor-led first close and the initiation of a detailed architecture and design review for key elements of its Spectrum Slicing and PrismIQ roadmap, Edgewater is increasing visibility around its next-generation Wi-Fi strategy and the growing market need for more predictable, resilient wireless performance.
"Silicon Catalyst gave Edgewater the opportunity to share our strategy with a highly relevant semiconductor, investor and strategic audience," said Skafel. "The video gives shareholders and potential partners a concise look at what we are building, why Spectrum Slicing matters and how Edgewater is positioning for the market's shift toward more reliable wireless performance."
Edgewater's patented Spectrum Slicing technology is designed to enable multiple concurrent channels within a Wi-Fi band, helping address congestion, interference and performance challenges in dense wireless environments.
The Company believes this approach is increasingly relevant as AI, autonomy, industrial systems, defence, public safety and mission-critical edge applications place greater demands on wireless links that must perform reliably in real-world conditions.
"Wi-Fi has historically been measured by peak speed," added Skafel. "The next shift is about reliability. As more critical systems depend on wireless connectivity, the market needs performance that holds up outside the lab — in complex, congested and interference-heavy environments."
Edgewater's participation in Silicon Catalyst, together with recent visibility at semiconductor-focused forums including Synopsys SNUG Silicon Valley and Microelectronics US, reflects the Company's broader engagement across the semiconductor ecosystem.
Watch the Silicon Catalyst presentation: https://edgewaterwireless.com/latest-presentation/
Private Placement Update
Edgewater is proceeding with a second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to 16,666,667 units at a price of $0.06 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000, together with a permitted 15% over-allotment of up to an additional 2,500,000 units. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable at $0.09 per share for two years following closing. The TSX Venture Exchange has granted the Company a 30-day extension to complete the offering.
Net proceeds are expected to support semiconductor design, engineering and product development related to the Company's Spectrum Slicing™ prototype and general working capital. The Company may reallocate the proceeds depending on the development of its business. Eligible arm's-length finders may receive fees in cash, securities or a combination thereof, subject to TSXV policies and applicable securities laws.
The Company closed an initial tranche on June 29, 2026, issuing 7,155,879 units for gross proceeds of $429,353. Securities issued under the offering will be subject to the applicable four-month hold period. Completion of the second tranche remains subject to TSXV acceptance. Additional information is available in the Company's news releases dated June 1 and June 29, 2026.
About Edgewater Wireless
We make Wi-Fi. Better.
Edgewater Wireless is the industry pioneer in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing™ silicon solutions and IP. The Company's patented, AI-powered Spectrum Slicing™ platform — delivered through the PrismIQ™ product family — is designed to enable multiple concurrent channels within a single band, delivering more usable capacity, lower latency and more reliable performance in congested wireless environments.
PrismIQ™ powers Edgewater's Wi-Fi 8-ready solution set for Ultra High Reliability and predictable performance across residential, enterprise and Industrial IoT deployments, while opening adjacent opportunities in drones, UAVs, robotics, defence and other mission-critical applications where resilient wireless performance is essential.
With 26 granted patents, three AI-related patent applications pending and a capital-efficient fabless semiconductor model, Edgewater is building the intelligent wireless foundation for the next era of global connectivity. Edgewater is a Silicon Catalyst portfolio company.
Visit https://edgewaterwireless.com
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Edgewater Wireless Contacts:
Andrew Skafel, President and CEO
E: andrews@edgewaterwireless.com
Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations
T: +1.416.479.9547
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Although Edgewater Wireless believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Edgewater Wireless can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause Edgewater Wireless' actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to access to capital markets, market forces, competition from new and existing companies and regulatory conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this news release or otherwise, and to not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. Edgewater Wireless undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
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