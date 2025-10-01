Edgemont Provides Update on Reverse Takeover and Fundamental Change Transaction with Laiva Gold Inc.

Edgemont Gold Corp. (CSE: EDGM,OTC:EDGTF) (the "Company" or "Edgemont") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated February 20, June 4 and August 8, 2025, the Company and Laiva Gold Inc. ("Laiva") have entered into an amendment agreement to the definitive merger agreement dated June 4, 2025 whereby Edgemont agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Laiva, which will constitute a reverse takeover transaction of Edgemont (the "Transaction"). Under the amendment agreement, the parties have agreed to extend the deadline for closing the Transaction to December 31, 2025. The parties continue to diligently work towards closing the Transaction. Edgemont and Laiva have also extended the maturity date of the bridge loan advance made by Edgemont to Laiva to December 31, 2025.

About Laiva and the Transaction

Upon completion of the Transaction, the Company will indirectly own the Laiva mine ("Laiva Mine") in Finland. The Laiva Mine is an open pit operation, fully equipped with one of the largest gold plants in Europe (6,000 tonnes per day capacity). Following completion of the Transaction, the Company also anticipates acquiring additional assets to build a multi-asset mining company. The Transaction is subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange and certain other closing conditions.

For additional information with respect to the Transaction, please refer the Company's SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) profile and its news releases dated February 20, June 4 and August 8, 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Stuart Rogers
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (778) 239-3775
www.edgemontgold.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to the terms and completion of the Transaction, the receipt of stock exchange approval in respect of the Transaction and satisfaction of other conditions required for completion of the Transaction, the future strategy and direction of the Company, including anticipated acquisition of additional mining assets and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking information or statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information or statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information or statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, the ability to achieve its goals, expected costs and timelines to achieve the Company's goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, and that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information or statements reflect the Company's views with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties included in in documents filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and regulatory uncertainties and risks. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information or statements include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to complete the Transaction on the terms described herein, including obtaining the requisite regulatory and stock exchange approvals, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to compete effectively with competitors, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to comply with applicable laws, including environmental laws, risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties and failure to identify and acquire additional assets. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Overview

Approximately 60 percent of the world’s copper and 95 percent of its molybdenum come from porphyry deposits. Despite making up such a substantial portion of these reserves, these deposits have historically been underexplored and overlooked due to their lower grades.

Exploring Compelling Copper-GoldPorphyry Opportunities in British Columbia

porphery

Edgemont Completes Expanded Phase 1 Drill Program at Dungate Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

Edgemont Gold Corp. (CSE: EDGM) (FRA: EG8) ("Edgemont") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its Phase 1 drill program at its Dungate copper-gold porphyry project, located 6 km southeast of the town of Houston in the Omineca Mining Division of B.C.

The drill program was initially designed to broadly test several large high chargeability IP anomalies with coincident high magnetic anomalies that were identified by Edgemont in 2020 and had never been drill tested at depth. Field work prior to this drill program established that the IP and magnetic anomalies were associated with a porphyry intrusion.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Edgemont Prepares to Commence Drilling at Dungate Copper-Gold Porphyry Project near Houston, B.C.

Edgemont Prepares to Commence Drilling at Dungate Copper-Gold Porphyry Project near Houston, B.C.

Edgemont Gold Corp. (CSE: EDGM) (FSE: EG8) ("Edgemont") is pleased to announce that field crews and drilling equipment are now on site at the Dungate copper-gold porphyry project. The first drill pads have been built and drilling is expected to begin shortly. The Dungate project is located 6 km southeast of the town of Houston in the Omineca Mining Division of B.C.

"We are very much looking forward to the start of drilling at Dungate," stated Stuart Rogers, the chief executive officer of Edgemont. "The first three drill holes will not only test an outstanding copper-gold porphyry target at depth but will also pass through an exciting secondary target, a quartz pyrite breccia zone within the larger porphyry with potential for a high-grade gold discovery as well."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

edgemont gold

Edgemont Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement for $703,500

Edgemont Gold Corp. (CSE: EDGM) (FSE: EG8) is pleased to announce that it has increased and closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement of 2,100,000 flow through units at $0.335 per unit for gross proceeds of $703,500. All securities issued with respect to this private placement are subject to a four month plus a day hold period expiring on October 24, 2021 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Each unit is comprised of one common share and one half warrant, with each full warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional common share at an exercise price of $0.35 per share for a period of one year from the date of closing. The Company issued 160,000 finder warrants with respect to a portion of this placement, with no cash finder's fees having been paid. The finder warrants have the same terms and conditions as the subscriber warrants issued under the offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

oneflow

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Edgemont Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement to $703,500

This news release corrects the issuance price for the units (of the news release disseminated on June 21st, 2021). It should have been $0.335 not $0.0335

Edgemont Gold Corp. (CSE: EDGM) (FSE: EG8) has increased the non-brokered private placement of 2,000,000 flow through units announced on June 3, 2021 to 2,100,000 flow through units at $0.335 per unit for gross proceeds of $703,500. Each unit will be comprised of one flow-through common share and one half of a common share purchase warrant, with each full warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional non-flow-through common share at an exercise price of $0.35 per share for a period of one year from the date of closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

oneflow

Edgemont Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement to $703,500

Edgemont Gold Corp. (CSE: EDGM) (FSE: EG8) has increased the non-brokered private placement of 2,000,000 flow through units announced on June 3, 2021 to 2,100,000 flow through units at $0.0335 per unit for gross proceeds of $703,500. Each unit will be comprised of one flow-through common share and one half of a common share purchase warrant, with each full warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional non-flow-through common share at an exercise price of $0.35 per share for a period of one year from the date of closing.

The proceeds of this private placement will be used to extend the drill program scheduled this summer at Edgemont's Dungate copper/gold porphyry project near Houston, B.C.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

