EDAP to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

EDAP to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) ("the Company"), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to deliver a presentation and host 1x1 investor meetings at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held June 5-6, 2024, in New York City.

Presentation details:

Date: Wednesday, June 5 th
Time: 7:30 AM ET
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff302/edap/1814176

The live and archived webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors section of the Company's website here .

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One ® in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer. EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith ® i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL). For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com , us.hifu-prostate.com and www.focalone.com .

Company Contact
Blandine Confort
Investor Relations / Legal Affairs
EDAP TMS SA
+33 4 72 15 31 50
bconfort@edap-tms.com

Investor Contact
John Fraunces
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(917) 355-2395
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com


EDAP Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

EDAP Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

  • Strong Q1 2024 U.S. Focal One ® HIFU procedure growth of +92% year-over-year
  • Q1 2024 HIFU revenue of EUR 5.8 million ($6.3 million USD), an increase of 10.2% over Q1 2023
  • Q1 2024 total revenue of EUR 14.9 million ($16.1 million USD) increased 0.8% over Q1 2023
  • Company to host conference call and webcast today, May 16th, at 8:30 a.m. EDT

LYON, France, May 16, 2024 - EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, reported today unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

EDAP Announces Positive Final Results from the HIFI Study Comparing Outcomes of Focal One® HIFU Versus Radical Prostatectomy During Plenary Session at the 119th American Urological Association Annual Meeting

EDAP Announces Positive Final Results from the HIFI Study Comparing Outcomes of Focal One® HIFU Versus Radical Prostatectomy During Plenary Session at the 119th American Urological Association Annual Meeting

Final results demonstrate a significantly higher salvage treatment free survival rate (STFS) at 30 months of 89.6% in the HIFU-treated arm versus 86.2% in patients who underwent radical prostatectomy (RP)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

EDAP to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 16, 2024

EDAP to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 16, 2024

Company to host conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 16 th at 8:30am EDT

EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) ("the Company"), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, before the markets open on Thursday, May 16 th 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

