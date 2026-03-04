EDAP to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 25, 2026

EDAP to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 25, 2026

EDAP to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 25, 2026

Company to host conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 25 at 8:30 a.m. EDT

EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) ("the Company"), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, before market open on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

An accompanying conference call and webcast will be conducted by Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, Ken Mobeck, Chief Financial Officer, and François Dietsch, Chief Accounting Officer. Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information and webcast registration.

Call Details:

Date:                Wednesday, March 25th

Time:                 8:30 a.m. EDT

Domestic:          1-800-579-2543

International:      1-785-424-1789

Passcode:         EDAP

Webcast:         https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1751611&tp_key=27ba007fb5

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in robotic energy-based therapies, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes, and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various conditions using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging, robotics, and precise non-invasive energy delivery, EDAP introduced the Focal One® in Europe and the United States as a leading prostate focal therapy controlled by urologists, with the potential to expand to multiple indications beyond prostate cancer. For more information on the Company, please visit https://focalone.com.

Investor Contacts
Investor Relations
EDAP TMS SA
investor.relations@focalone.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

EDAP TMS S.A. EDAP nasdaq:edap:us
EDAP
The Conversation (0)
EDAP TMS S.A.

EDAP TMS S.A.

Keep Reading...
EDAP Appoints New Executive Leaders to Strengthen Europe and Middle East Commercial Operations

EDAP Appoints New Executive Leaders to Strengthen Europe and Middle East Commercial Operations

New appointments bring significant commercial experience with a focus on growing key strategic markets Expands executive leadership in growing disruptive, robotics-based capital equipment in both Urology and Gynecology therapeutic applications LYON, France, June 3, 2024 - EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq:... Keep Reading...
EDAP to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

EDAP to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) ("the Company"), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to deliver a presentation and host 1x1 investor meetings at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held... Keep Reading...
EDAP Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

EDAP Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Strong Q1 2024 U.S. Focal One ® HIFU procedure growth of +92% year-over-year Q1 2024 HIFU revenue of EUR 5.8 million ($6.3 million USD), an increase of 10.2% over Q1 2023 Q1 2024 total revenue of EUR 14.9 million ($16.1 million USD) increased 0.8% over Q1 2023 Company to host conference call and... Keep Reading...
EDAP Announces Positive Final Results from the HIFI Study Comparing Outcomes of Focal One® HIFU Versus Radical Prostatectomy During Plenary Session at the 119th American Urological Association Annual Meeting

EDAP Announces Positive Final Results from the HIFI Study Comparing Outcomes of Focal One® HIFU Versus Radical Prostatectomy During Plenary Session at the 119th American Urological Association Annual Meeting

Final results demonstrate a significantly higher salvage treatment free survival rate (STFS) at 30 months of 89.6% in the HIFU-treated arm versus 86.2% in patients who underwent radical prostatectomy (RP) Functional evaluation criteria show better results with respect to urinary continence and... Keep Reading...
EDAP to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 16, 2024

EDAP to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 16, 2024

Company to host conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 16 th at 8:30am EDT EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) ("the Company"), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, before the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Allied Critical Metals Announces Appointment of Hon. Marco Mendicino as Strategic Advisor

VIDEO - BTV Visits Atlas Salt, Graphene Manufacturing, Telescope Innovations, Nevada Organic Phosphate, Maple Gold, Intrepid Metals and Nine Mile Metals

ILC Critical Minerals Ltd. Does Not Exercise Option to Buy Lepidico Mauritius Ltd.

Blackrock Silver Announces the Appointment of Bernard Poznanski and Susan Mathieu to the Board of Directors

Related News

copper investing

Teck VP Highlights China's Major Role in Evolving Copper Markets

uranium investing

Cameco Signs US$2.6 Billion Uranium Deal With India to Fuel Nuclear Expansion

Allied Critical Metals Announces Appointment of Hon. Marco Mendicino as Strategic Advisor

copper investing

VIDEO - BTV Visits Atlas Salt, Graphene Manufacturing, Telescope Innovations, Nevada Organic Phosphate, Maple Gold, Intrepid Metals and Nine Mile Metals

base metals investing

ILC Critical Minerals Ltd. Does Not Exercise Option to Buy Lepidico Mauritius Ltd.

gold investing

Blackrock Silver Announces the Appointment of Bernard Poznanski and Susan Mathieu to the Board of Directors

precious metals investing

Brightstar Secures US$120M Bond to Fund Goldfields Project