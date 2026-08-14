Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund, Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust, and Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Announce Redemption of Remaining Auction Preferred Shares

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE American: EVV), Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE: EFR), and Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE: EVF) (each, a "Fund," and together, the "Funds") announced today that each Fund will redeem, at liquidation preference plus any accumulated but unpaid dividends, all remaining auction preferred shares ("APS"), pursuant to the terms of the Fund's By-Laws classifying and designating the APS.
As previously announced, in voluntary tender offers completed in May 2026, approximately 98.6% of outstanding APS were tendered for EVV, approximately 99.3% of outstanding APS were tendered for EFR, and approximately 81.4% of outstanding APS were tendered for EVF. The remaining APS outstanding after the tenders were completed are 120 shares representing $3,000,000 in aggregate liquidation preference for EVV, 20 shares representing $500,000 in aggregate liquidation preference for EFR, and 280 shares representing $7,000,000 in aggregate liquidation preference for EVF. Due to the limited benefit from utilizing the remaining APS for leverage, ongoing costs to maintain the APS, and certain asset-testing requirements that remain in place for as long as a Fund has any APS outstanding, management recommended and the Board of Trustees of each Fund approved redeeming the remaining APS at 100% of liquidation preference ($25,000 per share) plus accumulated but unpaid dividends, up to their respective dates of redemption.
The redemption of each series of APS will take place on September 15, 2026 (the "Redemption Date"). Dividends on each series of APS to be redeemed will cease to accumulate on the Redemption Date. APS holders will receive notices containing additional details regarding the redemption, including information regarding the place or places pursuant to which the APS are being redeemed. The APS to be redeemed by series are as follows:
|
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|
Series
|
CUSIP
|
Number of Shares
|
Liquidation Preference
|
A
|
27828H204
|
28
|
$25,000
|
B
|
27828H303
|
14
|
$25,000
|
C
|
27828H402
|
30
|
$25,000
|
D
|
27828H501
|
23
|
$25,000
|
E
|
27828H600
|
25
|
$25,000
|
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
|
Series
|
CUSIP
|
Number of Shares
|
Liquidation Preference
|
A
|
27828Q204
|
3
|
$25,000
|
B
|
27828Q303
|
1
|
$25,000
|
C
|
27828Q402
|
2
|
$25,000
|
D
|
27828Q501
|
14
|
$25,000
|
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
|
Series
|
CUSIP
|
Number of Shares
|
Liquidation Preference
|
A
|
27826S202
|
112
|
$25,000
|
B
|
27826S301
|
168
|
$25,000
About the Funds
Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value. The market price of each Fund's shares may vary from net asset value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors' expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of each Fund's investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors' confidence in the underlying markets in which each Fund invests. Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. The Funds are not a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in the Funds. An investment in a Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors should consider carefully each Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses.
Eaton Vance is part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, the asset management division of Morgan Stanley.
About Morgan Stanley Investment Management
Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 1,300 investment professionals around the world and $2 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of June 30, 2026. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service, and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im .
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com .
This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of the Funds. Additional information about the Funds, including performance and portfolio characteristic information, is available at eatonvance.com.
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined by the U.S. securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond a Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are as of the date of this release only; each Fund undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements.
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Investor Contact: (800) 262-1122