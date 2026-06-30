Eastfield Resources Ltd. to Sell Zymo and Indata Properties Eastfield to receive 10.0 million shares of Star Copper

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, B.C., June 30, 2026 Eastfield Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ETF) ("Eastfield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a definitive agreement to sell its 100% interest in the Zymo mineral property and its 95.3% interest in the Indata mineral property to Star Copper Corp. (TSX-V: STCU) ("Star Copper") for ten million shares of Star Copper. Star Copper shares aquired in this transaction will initially be held for investment purposes but may be distributed to shareholders at a later date. Star Copper holds the Star Property, a significant Cu-Au property in the Stikine region and has a strong corporate structure with a market cap of $67.56M, with approximately $16,000,000 in the treasury.
This transaction constitutes a Reviewable Disposition by Eastfield and a Related Party Transaction and is subject to both shareholder approval and TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.
Zymo Property
The 100% owned, 18,184 hectare, Zymo copper-gold porphyry project is located 45 km west of Smithers, British Columbia. The property lies along the Skeen Arch, a 160km long structural trend that associated with the placement of several porphyry deposits. The property is underlain by Hazelton, Bowser Lake and Skeena lithologies intruded by porphyritic diorite and granodiorite believed to be Cretaceous in age. It was acquired in 2007 via an arms length option that was fully satisfied in 2012. In 2024 the claim group was expanded to cover additional airborne geophysical targets Since acquisition, the company has spent approximately $5 million on exploration. Of major significance is the discovery of an 8 km long by 2 km wide open-ended strong induced polarization anomaly defining a copper-gold porphyry system containing several 1 km square targets with extensive areas having chargeability responses greater than 20 mv/V. Thirty-four drill holes (10,810 meters) have now been completed. Mineralization occurs in a porphyritic intrusive and adjacent sediments in zones of strong potassic alteration. Two of the more notable zones discovered to date are the Hobbes and FM Zones (five zones in total now discovered). Results to date include the following drill intercepts which are provided as examples of the copper-gold endowment:
|
Hole ID
|
Intercept (m)
|
Copper (%)
|
Gold (g/t)
|
ZY08-09
|
159.0
|
0.44
|
0.32
|
including
|
72.0
|
0.72
|
0.66
|
ZY08-10
|
159.0
|
0.31
|
0.21
|
ZY11-20
|
126.0
|
0.28
|
0.34
Peripheral precious metal veins have returned up to 10.78 g/t gold with several percent lead and zinc and anomalous silver. Topography is generally flat to undulating covered with a variable depth of overburden (generally not deep). Logging roads and clear-cuts now extend to the northeast side of the property. A valid five-year permit authorizes 50 drill sites.
Indata Property
The 95.3% owned (Imperial Metals Corp. 4.7% owned) 4,551-hectare Indata copper-gold-molybdenum-silver porphyry project with additional unevaluated antimony and nickel mineralization is located 120 km north of Fort St. James, BC and adjacent to the south of Northwest Copper's Kwanika-Stardust property. Indata was previously optioned to Star Copper Corp who had the right to earn a 60% interest by completing $2,700,000 in exploration and paying $440,000 (cash and/or shares) by Dec 31, 2027. Eighty-seven (87) drill holes (10,049 meters) have now been completed at Indata of which 11 were completed in 2022 and three in 2025. Results include IN22-82 with 174.0 meters grading 0.23% copper starting at 2.9 meters (including 29.0 meters grading 0.47% copper starting at 2.9 meters). This hole constitutes the northern boundary of the Lake Zone, which lies at the northern end of a 2.4 km long coincident IP chargeability and copper soil anomaly. Mineralization is predominantly hosted in an assemblage of andesitic volcanic rock intruded by a diverse suite of intrusive rocks. Both the volcanic and intrusive rocks have been affected by a high temperature event. A new zone of molybdenum mineralization was discovered in 2022 five kilometers to the south of the Lake Zone in what is now called "Area 74" where hole IN22-74 intersected 30.8 meters grading 0.102% molybdenum starting at 113.7 meters and continuing to the bottom of the hole. Results from historical drilling and soil geochemical sampling indicate other significant exploration targets including gold-antimony veins such as hole DDH88-11 with 2.0 meters grading 86.40 g/t gold. Antimony mineralization in bedrock includes 1-meter wide chip samples grading as high as 3.80% antimony and 10.40 g/t gold.
In 2025, hole IN25-87 (in Area 74) intersected 107 meters grading 0.14% nickel and 18.0% magnesium and 24.0 meters grading 15.2 g/t silver (within a serpentized ultramafic intrusion). Airborne magnetic anomalies outline extensive zones of these intrusions. Indata is fully permitted to 2030.
The transaction is transformative for Eastfield and changes the strategy of advancing and creating value from Zymo and Indata for shareholders from direct physical ownership to indirect equity ownership in Star Copper Corp. At the closing of this transaction Eastfield's interest in Star Copper Corp. will be approximately 14.80%.
This news release has been reviewed and approved by Glen Garratt, P. Geo., who is the Qualified Person within the context of NI 43-101 and takes responsibility for it.
Glen Garratt, P. Geo., Director
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.eastfieldresources.com
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