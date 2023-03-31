Beyond Minerals Expands Portfolio of High Potential Greenfield Lithium Projects in Ontario to Nearly 150,000 Hectares

GamingInvesting News

East Side Games Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

  • Record full year revenue of $116.3M growing by 25% compared to 2021
  • Recorded Adjusted EBITDA of $7.5M in 2022
  • Launched Doctor Who: Lost in Time and Milk Farm Tycoon

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 . All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars on an IFRS basis unless otherwise indicated.

East Side Games Group Logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group Inc.)

We were pleased with our strong finish to 2022 both with revenue and Adjusted EBITDA rebounding strongly from Q3. The launch of Star Trek : Lower Decks - The Badgey Directive ( September 2022 ), Milk Farm Tycoon ( February 2023 ) and Doctor. Who: Lost in Time ( March 2023 ) set us up for a strong 2023.

For 2023/24 we will have a tighter focus on large IP-driven games with cult-like followings, which is where we have found the most success. We will be investing in our winners as well as betting smart about what is working in the new market dynamics.  The Company anticipates launching new games based on various intellectual properties from recognized names in film, television, toys, music and sports, as it continues to build and expand its partnerships with leading studios around the world.

The strength of our GameKit platform continues to fuel our growth as we launch more successful titles using this tool set. Four of our seven unique titles have been launched in the past 18 months using this tech. Partners continue to clamour to get into this program and as the GameKit product gets more and more extensive, we will be able to embrace more of these partnerships.

"With the recent award nominations and success of our releases, in addition to a number of major IP and developer partnerships on the horizon, we expect great things for ESGG. As fans first, we're thrilled for these upcoming titles in large part because we know they'll be fun to play," says Jason Bailey , CEO of ESGG. "Moving forward, we will continue to focus on our goal of providing creators the tools to successfully deliver mobile gaming experiences that engage players every day."

Three months and year ended December 31, 2022 Highlights:

  • Q4 2022 revenue was $25.9 million .
  • For the year ended December 31, 2022 , revenue was $116.4 million , a 25% increase compared to the year ended December 31, 2021 .
  • Q4 2022 Adjusted EBITDA was $2.5 million .
  • For the full year, Adjusted EBITDA was $7.5 million .
  • $9.6M was invested in new game R&D and GameKit during 2022
  • Cash for the Company at December 31, 2022 was $5.7 million compared to $5.2 million at September 30, 2022 .
  • Cash flow from operations for 2022 was $10.0 million .
  • Daily Active Users in Q4 were 277K (Q3 2022 – 298k ). Average Revenue per Daily Active User was $1.04 (Q3 2022 - $0.94 ).
  • Launched Star Trek Lower Decks, Doctor Who, Milk Farm Tycoon and Bud Farm Munchie Match .
  • On August 11, 2022 , the Company announced its intention to buy back up to 4,076,819 shares under its NCIB. Through March 30, 2023 , the Company purchased 386,927 shares, and intends to purchase more shares under the NCIB until its expiry.
  • Truly Social Games (TSG) filed claims against the Company with respect to a membership purchase agreement and publishing agreements between the Company and TSG. The Company considers these claims to be meritless, vague, and unsubstantiated, and has filed responses and a counterclaim against TSG. The Company will defend such claims vigorously.

We note that the 2021 year end results were restated as a result of adjustments/recharacterizations made regarding external game development costs and IP payments, as well as the Company's investment in Truly Social Games.  The restatements caused net and comprehensive loss for 2021 to be restated as $2.8 million (previously $1.9 million ), but the restatements had no effect on the Company's cash or revenue for the 2021 fiscal year, and in fact improved the Company's EBITDA for that year.

Certain information provided in this news release is extracted from the consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with them. It is only in the context of the fulsome information and disclosures contained in the Financial Statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information. The Financial Statements and MD&A can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR and EDGAR.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its performance with the investment community at 2:00 p.m. PT today. Related earnings release materials can be found on East Side Games Group website at https://eastsidegamesgroup.com/investors/financial-information/ .

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1602282&tp_key=62018c4454

Toll Free Dial-In Number:       +1 (888) 396-8049
Local Dial-In Number:             +1 (416) 764-8646
Conference ID:                         83612382

A replay will be available by dialing +1 (877) 674-7070 or +1 (416) 764-8692 and entering passcode 612382#.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: The Office: Somehow We Manage , Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Badgey Directive, Doctor Who: Lost in Time, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar, Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon and Cheech & Chong Bud Farm .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, East Side Games Group Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

For Further Information

Media Inquiries: media@eastsidegamesgroup.com
Investor Relations: IR@eastsidegamesgroup.com
3104 – 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver BC V7X 1G4

SOURCE East Side Games Group Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/31/c2704.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
The Conversation (0)
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gala Games Enters Strategic Partnership with Huobi for Ecosystem and Project Development

Huobi First Major Partner for Gala's Layer 1 Blockchain

Gala Games a pioneer in web3 gaming, today announced a strategic partnership with Huobi Global, one of the world's largest digital asset exchanges. This partnership will focus on ecosystem construction and investment in high-quality projects.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GigaMedia Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.

Highlights for Year Ended December 31, 2022

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AI-Powered Gaming Platform Skillprint Launches Science-Backed Game Ratings to Match Players with Mood and Skill-Based Games

Today, science-backed AI powered gaming platform Skillprint announced the launch of new ratings for games based on a first-of-its-kind pairing of neuroscience research and machine learning. Skillprint's ratings consider a number of criteria, evaluating games for their effect on a person's mind, mood and unique skills to match individuals with the best games for them.

Founded in 2019 by gaming industry heavyweights Chethan Ramachandran and Davin Miyoshi , the San Francisco Bay area based start-up was born out of a desire to see games used for a greater purpose and help people feel better through gameplay. The founders bring a unique vision and expertise to the opportunity; Ramachandran previously founded Playnomics, a predictive analytics company sold to Unity in 2014 now processing 1.5 billion devices monthly as Unity Analytics. Miyoshi founded Mesmo, a social/mobile games company sold to GSN, and co-founded GSN Games to 75M+ users.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

G2A Partners With Justt to Increase Chargeback Win Rate and Streamline Organizational Complexity

Digital goods company achieves a 30 percentage point win rate increase in reversing chargebacks just one month into new partnership

G2A, the world's largest marketplaces for digital products, today announced robust results from its partnership with Justt, a leading fintech company revolutionizing chargeback management through machine learning. G2A is a marketplace with over 20 million clients worldwide and hundreds of millions of products sold to date. It is a major force in the resale market for gaming products.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Puzzles & Survival x Resident Evil Collaboration Starts Today

- The collaboration between the Resident Evil series and Puzzle & Survival has finally started! The collaboration event officially begins at 9 a. m. on March 30 th (Thursday). Popular characters such as Leon S. Kennedy Claire Redfield and Ada Wong as well as powerful enemies such as Licker, G-Creatures, and the Tyrant will also appear. For details, please see the global release from 37GAMES.

Starting today at 9 a.m. March 30 th , 2023, 37GAMES, publisher of the zombie-themed match-3 strategy game Puzzles & Survival, is announcing the worldwide launch of its official collaboration event with Capcom, publisher of the famed zombie horror series Resident Evil. To celebrate this event, an official promo film has already been released for the players as well!

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Infinix Launches HOT 30 Series in Collaboration with Free Fire to Showcase an Enhanced Gaming Experience

Infinix today launches the HOT 30 series worldwide, consisting of the HOT 30 and HOT 30i models. The series has undergone significant upgrades to its processor, screen, fast charging, and video features. In collaboration with Free Fire one of the most downloaded mobile games worldwide, Infinix has customized the series for an immersive gaming experience, enhancing both software and hardware dimensions.

In Collaboration with Free Fire

The partnership between Infinix and Free Fire further enhances gaming entertainment through joint tuning and delivers a thrilling and competitive gaming experience to a young and fashionable audience. To promote the spirit of "BOOYAH NOW", both parties will hold several activities, including a TikTok challenge that will encourage users to share their in-game highlights and stimulate creativity.­

"Infinix understands the needs of the younger generation and prioritizes the combination of product performance with in-depth game entertainment in its HOT series, which resonates with young consumers globally. This aligns well with Free Fire's global pool of players. The partnership between Infinix and Free Fire goes beyond product innovation to cultivate an entertainment lifestyle for young people. Together, they aim to establish deeper connections with young people worldwide through innovative products and creative co-branding activities, encouraging them to 'play together' and experience the joy of competition brought by the new HOT 30 series." - Eric Zheng , HOT Series Product Director at Infinix.

Taking Mobile Gaming to the Next Level

The HOT 30 is designed to provide an immersive gaming experience, powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 eight-core processor. With two strong ARM Cortex A75 cores and a maximum frequency of 2.0GHz, it ensures smooth gameplay. In addition, Infinix's self-developed memory expansion technology can double memory efficiency from 8GB to 16GB, enabling quick game startup and multitasking. The 6.78-inch screen boasts a 90Hz refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling rate, and DRE dark area enhancement technology. It also has a maximum brightness of 600nit, allowing users to play in outdoor sunlight with a clear view of the screen.

Infinix's collaboration with Free Fire showcases the enhanced technology of the HOT 30, which adds intelligent sensing load scenarios and phased matching cooling strategies to stabilize the game under high image quality and high frame rate conditions. The Co-branded HOT 30 has also undergone exclusive customization, including wallpapers, icon widgets and sound effects to enhance user experience. Additionally, the phone features a unique AR self-portrait playing method using the rear and front camera, allowing users to create interesting self-portraits with Free Fire game characters for more fun.

HOT 30 Customized Gift Box

Infinix and Free Fire's partnership goes beyond the phone's system, extending to unique customized packages that offer additional benefits to gamers, such as customized phone cases, card pins, hats, and stickers. The HOT 30 features a thin and light design with a glass-like texture which is smooth to the touch. It also has 33W super fast charging and a 5000mAh battery for long battery life, a 50-megapixel camera with enhanced night scene effect, and DTS dual speakers for surround dynamic sound.

The Infinix X Free Fire Creative Activities

Free Fire is a highly popular tactical and competitive mobile battle royale game that has been in operation since 2017. The title continues to be one of the top ranking games globally. The partnership between Infinix and Free Fire marks a new stage of development, with plans for joint marketing activities, including a TikTok Challenge where players can upload their game highlights and stand to win mobile phone prizes. Infinix and Free Fire will also hold a Co-Lab theme collection activity, inviting users to create wallpapers for the HOT 30. More details on activities will be shared on the official Infinix social media channels.

The HOT 30 series falls within a very competitive price range that allows young people around the world to experience a high-quality and inexpensive gaming phone. It delivers a bright high-definition game screen and fast charging, making it a great option for mobile gamers.

Availability

More details on availability and pricing will be shared on Infinix regional websites and social media channels.
For more details visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

About Infinix:

Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand, which was founded in 2013. Targeting today's youth with ﬁrst in class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want.
For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

About Garena:

Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Free Fire, its self-developed mobile battle royale title, was the most downloaded mobile game in the world in 2019, 2020, and 2021, according to data.ai, previously known as App Annie .
Garena is run by passionate gamers and has a unique understanding of what gamers want. It exclusively licenses and publishes hit titles from global partners – such as Arena of Valor and Call of Duty: Mobile – in selected markets globally. Garena champions social and entertainment experiences through games, enabling its communities to engage and interact. Garena is also a leading esports organiser and hosts some of the world's biggest esports events.
Garena is a part of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), a leading global consumer internet company. In addition to Garena, Sea's other core businesses include its e-commerce arm, Shopee, and digital financial services arm, SeaMoney. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infinix-launches-hot-30-series-in-collaboration-with-free-fire-to-showcase-an-enhanced-gaming-experience-301784345.html

SOURCE INFINIX MOBILITY

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

World Copper Closes First Tranche of Financing

Pampa Metals Commences Buenavista Porphyry Copper Target Drill Testing

Aclara Announces Resignation of Officer

Related News

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: David Morgan Talks Gold, Liontown Rejects Albemarle

Base Metals Investing

World Copper Closes First Tranche of Financing

Critical Metals Investing

Aclara Announces Resignation of Officer

Precious Metals Investing

Red Pine Announces C$6.3 Million Private Placement of Units, Tranche 1 Flow-Through Units, and Tranche 2 Flow-Through Units

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Announces 2022 Annual Financial Results

×