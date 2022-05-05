GamingInvesting News

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 after market close. Following the release, the Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its performance with the investment community at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day.

East Side Games Group logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group)

Related earnings release materials can be found in the Investors section of ESGG's website at https://eastsidegamesgroup.com/investors/financial-information/ .

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Webcast URL: https://app.webinar.net/Xy9WDqkl1O6

Toll Free Dial-In Number:

+1 (888) 440-2009

International Dial-In Number:

+1 (438) 803-0546

Conference ID:

8631585

A replay will be available starting at 6:30 a.m. PT May 13, 2022 until June 12, 2022 by dialing +1 (800) 770-2030 or +1 (647) 362-9199 and entering the conference ID 8631585.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and T he Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE East Side Games Group

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Pwnk - The next generation interactive entertainment

- Pwnk went alive on Steam at the end of April. One of the game modes, Pwnk Royale, is a mini-game battle royale for streamers to play with their viewer community. Viewers participate the real-time squid-game like streaming based gameshow, each round one-fifth participants will be eliminated, and the final winner will take all the points after 30 minutes challenge. The new way to engage streaming audience instantly created a big buzz in the streaming world, more than a thousand streamers have joined Pwnk discord community since then.

Pwnk went alive on Steam at the end of April

With game modes like Pwnk Royale, Pwnk help streamers engage their live audiences much more easily, Pwnk also makes creating interactive live content a simple task for everyone. For audiences, they are no longer just watching content, but can also participate, contribute and even become the center focus in their favorite streamer's game shows.

Pwnk is an interactive MMO game center tailor-made for streamer community. Pwnk world is a fantasy theme park, built on a mysterious Pwnk archipelago. There are 8 different interactive game modes with the first Steam launch. 4 new interactive games will be released every month according to the developer of Pwnk. All these interactive games will enable streamers to play with their communities via platform chat. Viewers have no need to download any additional clients, but only to enter the command input using simple comments.

Pwnk went alive on Steam at the end of April

Pwnk is currently collaborating with the top live streaming platforms such as Twitch and Meta to create next generation interactive entertainment content, supporting millions of players to play game on video stream. Soon after the launch on steam, Pwnk received overwhelming positive responses on Steam from streamer community. Streamers recommend Pwnk as one of first native interactive cloud games.

Interactivity is the most important factor which separates gaming and streaming from traditional entertainment, the interaction itself becomes the driving factor for participants to enjoy the interactive games. Comparing to traditional entertainment format like videos, Pwnk aims to provide the next generation entertainment experience focusing on interactivity.

Starscape Pte. Ltd, incorporated in Singapore , is the team behind Pwnk. Starscape has a multinational team, with dedicated veterans from Meta (ex Facebook), Bytedance, Tencent TiMi Studio and Funplus with decades of experience on game development and social media platforms. For investment inquiries, please contact feedback@starscape.live

Top Global Virtual Reality Gaming Company Chooses Spectra7 Chipset to Power its Next Generation Head Mounted Display

Spectra7 DreamWeVR™ Chipset Production Shipments Ramping; Program Duration Anticipated to Be Over Multiple Years

- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (" Spectra7 " or the " Company "), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for data centers, 5G infrastructure, virtual and augmented reality, and other connectivity markets, announced that it has entered production of a significant design win previously awarded by a major consumer game VR platform provider. Spectra7's advanced DreamWeVR™ chipset of 3 chips will be used in the tethered interconnect between the game platform and the virtual reality (VR) head mount display (HMD).

NetEase Games Launches First Studio in the U.S.

NetEase Games is launching its first-ever first-party studio in the United States , with creative freedom and funding to create incredible new games!

NetEase Games, the online games division of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES, HKEX: 9999) announced today its first U.S. studio, Jackalope Games, based in Austin, Texas . Jackalope Games will be creating new and exciting PC and console games as a first party studio of NetEase Games.

DouYu International Holdings Limited Provides Update on Its Status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act

- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today provided an update on its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the "HFCAA").

The Company is aware that it was identified by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the HFCAA on May 4, 2022 . The Company understands that this identification under the HFCAA and its implementation rules issued thereunder indicates that the SEC has determined that the Company used a registered public accounting firm whose working paper cannot be inspected or investigated completely by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board of the United States (the "PCAOB") to issue the audit opinion for the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 .

HUYA Inc. Provides Update on Status under Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act

- HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China today provides an update on its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the "HFCAA").

Huya is aware that the Company has been identified by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the HFCAA on May 4, 2022 . Huya understands such identification may result from its filing of the annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 .

Gunzilla Games Announce Off The Grid, a Next-Generation Battle Royale with Strong Focus on Narrative Progression

Cyberpunk Styled Shooter Brought To Life by Neill Blomkamp (District 9, Elysium) and a Script Writer Richard K. Morgan (Altered Carbon, Crysis)

Gunzilla Games announced today OTG (Off The Grid), an all-new AAA Battle Royale third person shooter, due for release on PlayStation®5, Xbox® Series X|S and PC, and expected to arrive in 2023.

Set within a dystopian future, the cyberpunk-styled shooter plans to evolve the genre through strong emphasis on narrative progression, led by Chief Visionary Officer Neill Blomkamp and Script Writer Richard K. Morgan . In addition, industry veteran Olivier Henriot ( Far Cry, Assassin's Creed) assumes the role of Executive Narrative Director, ensuring a wealth of top-tier talent to bring the world of OTG to life.

A Battle Royale like no other, in OTG, 150 players fight each other in PvP (Player Vs Player) skirmishes, as well as PvE (Player Vs Environment) storyline missions using the same map inhabited by other players in real-time. Players have the freedom to control how the hard-boiled story unfolds, with each decision made directly impacting everyone's gameplay. Core to the experience and deep narrative structure is the unique way in which players can craft, customize, and trade their in-game items with each other. In OTG, the lines between hero and villain become blurred as players fight to survive the covert corporate battles of the future.

Commenting on OTG, Neill Blomkamp, CVO said, "With OTG, our ambition is not only to create the Battle Royale 2.0 by adding deep player progression, but to build an evolving world designed to take on a life of its own, changing in unexpected ways each time a player rejoins the game. With an innovative approach to the Battle Royale core session flow and a deep narrative experience, we add purpose to each element of the game, allowing players to revisit the OTG world repeatedly where there is always something new to find and explore, and for us to expand upon."

Further information on OTG will be announced in the coming months. To make sure you don't miss any updates, and for more information on Gunzilla and OTG, follow the studio ( www.twitter.com/gunzillagames ), Instagram ( www.instagram.com/gunzillagames ) and Facebook ( www.facebook.com/gunzillagames ).

About Gunzilla:

Founded in 2020, Gunzilla Games is a fresh, independent AAA developer working on its next-generation multiplayer shooter IP in three metropolitan locations: Frankfurt, Germany (HQ); Los Angeles , USA ; and Kyiv, Ukraine . The company is helmed by serial entrepreneur CEO, Vlad Korolev and CSO Alexander Zoll. Gunzilla is built on the desire to innovate and push the limits of the industry.

Gunzilla's formidable team of talent come from a variety of industry-leading studios and publishers, including Ubisoft, Electronic Arts (EA), THQ, and more. Oscar-nominated screenwriter, director, and producer Neill Blomkamp joined Gunzilla as Chief Visionary Officer. In addition, the team features industry veterans like video game writer Olivier Henriot who helped shape the story of such notable games such as Assassin's Creed , The Division , Far Cry and many more, and Richard K. Morgan , the author of the Altered Carbon series, which has since been adapted into a popular Netflix show. Gunzilla's Chief Technology Officer Timur Davidenko led the development of CryEngine as Technical Director and worked on Far Cry , Warface, and Crysis . Art Director Jussi Keteli was involved in the iconic Gears of War series, Star Citizen and Hunt: Showdown .

GUNZILLA™ is a trademark of GUNZILLA LLC.
"PlayStation," "PS4" and "PS5" are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:
Heaven Media Limited
Alex Verrey
gunzilla@heavenmedia.com
+44(0)7957 204 660

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1516928/Gunzilla_Logo.jpg

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x6InNyCE2Rc

Gunzilla Logo (PRNewsfoto/GUNZILLA LLC)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gunzilla-games-announce-off-the-grid-a-next-generation-battle-royale-with-strong-focus-on-narrative-progression-301540205.html

SOURCE Gunzilla GmbH

