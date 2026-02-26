Earthwise Announces Planning Underway for 1,000 Meter Drill Program at Talon Zone, Iron Range Gold Project, BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Earthwise Minerals Corp. (CSE:WISE,OTC:HWKRF)(FSE:966) ("Earthwise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that planning is underway for a 1,000 meter diamond drill program at the Talon Zone within its Iron Range Gold Project in southeastern British Columbia. The program is expected to commence in May 2026.

The Talon Zone is the most advanced gold target identified at the Iron Range Gold Project, having returned significant historical gold intercepts within a structurally controlled mineralized corridor that remains open along strike and at depth.

The Iron Range Gold Project is fully permitted for diamond drilling and benefits from established infrastructure, including highway access, rail, power and proximity to smelting facilities. The property has been the subject of extensive historical drilling and geophysical work, providing a strong technical foundation for the upcoming drill program.

1,000 Meter Drill Program

The objectives of the three-hole, 1,000 meter drill program are to:

  • Further evaluate continuity within the Talon Zone

  • Test potential strike and depth extensions of known mineralization

  • Refine understanding of structural controls along the Iron Mountain Fault Zone

Results from the program will guide further evaluation of the Talon system.

Talon Zone - Structurally Controlled Gold System

Historical drilling (Drill Hole IR10-010, total depth 313.80 m) at the Talon Zone has defined a mineralized shear zone of significant thickness, including 56.5 meters grading 1.9 g/t gold, within which multiple higher-grade gold shoots have been intersected. Notable higher-grade intercepts include:

  • 14.0 meters grading 5.1 g/t gold, 1.86% Pb, 2.10% Zn and 75.3 g/t Ag (Eagle Plains news release December 21st, 2010)

  • 7.1 meters grading 8.13 g/t gold, 2.84% Pb, 3.07% Zn and 86.6 g/t Ag (Eagle Plains news release December 21st, 2010)

These results demonstrate a broad mineralized corridor hosting discrete higher-grade zones within a structurally controlled system.

Established Exploration Foundation

The Iron Range Gold Project has been supported by extensive historical exploration, including:

  • 21,593 meters of diamond drilling (87 holes)

  • 2,482 line-kilometers of airborne and surface geophysical surveys

  • More than $8 million in historical exploration expenditures

Geophysical surveys, including VTEM and induced polarization ("IP"), have identified chargeability anomalies associated with known mineralization, as well as additional untested targets along the structural corridor.

Soil geochemical surveys at Talon have identified coincident arsenic, lead and zinc anomalies consistent with sulphide-bearing mineralization intersected in drilling.

Project Location & Regional Context

The Iron Range Gold Project comprises approximately 21,437 hectares near Creston in southeastern British Columbia, within a well-established mining jurisdiction. The property is accessible via Highway 3 and supported by regional rail, power and natural gas infrastructure.

The project is situated within the Proterozoic Belt-Purcell Supergroup and along the Iron Mountain Fault Zone, a major regional structural corridor extending approximately 90 kilometers, of which more than 50 kilometers are covered by the property. The Talon Zone is located within this structural corridor, where deformation and hydrothermal activity are associated with sulphide mineralization.

Iron Range lies within the same regional stratigraphic succession that hosts the historic Sullivan deposit, underscoring the geological fertility of the broader belt. The Sullivan deposit is referenced for regional geological context only and is not indicative of mineralization at the Iron Range Gold Project.

Management Commentary

Mark Luchinski, CEO of Earthwise, commented:

"Talon has delivered significant historical gold intercepts within a broad, structurally controlled mineralized corridor. Supported by a strong technical foundation, this drill program is a focused step toward evaluating continuity and advancing our understanding of the system's scale potential."

Granting of Incentive Stock Options

Earthwise announces that its Board of Directors has approved the granting of 1,700,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to senior executives, directors and consultants of the Company. The Options grant the holder the right to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") at a deemed price of $0.08 per Common Share. The Options vest immediately and expire on February 27th, 2031.

Qualified Person

Charles C. Downie, P.Geo., a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and an officer and director of Eagle Plains, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Earthwise Minerals

Earthwise Minerals Corp. (CSE:WISE,OTC:HWKRF; FSE:966) is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advancing the Iron Range Gold Project in southeastern British Columbia near Creston, B.C. The Company holds an option to earn up to an 80% interest in the fully permitted project, which is road-accessible and situated within a prolific mineralized corridor. The property covers a 10 km x 32 km area along the Iron Range Fault System and hosts multiple high-grade gold showings and large-scale geophysical and geochemical anomalies.

For more information, visit www.earthwiseminerals.com.

Earthwise Minerals Corp.,
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Mark Luchinski"

Contact Information:

Mark Luchinski
Chief Executive Officer, Director
Telephone: (604) 506-6201
Email: luch@luchccorp.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements") including, without limitation, statements respecting the Offering and the intended use of proceeds therefrom. Statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various degrees of risk. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to possible future events and conditions and, by their nature, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual outcomes may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding the various risks and uncertainties facing the Company are described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual management's discussion and analysis and other continuous disclosure documents filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact Mark Luchinski, Chief Executive Officer and Director, at luch@luchccorp.com or (604) 506-6201.

SOURCE: Earthwise Minerals Corp.



Earthwise Minerals (CSE:WISE)

Earthwise Minerals

Data-driven exploration targeting district-scale gold discovery in British Columbia

Data-driven exploration targeting district-scale gold discovery in British Columbia Keep Reading...
