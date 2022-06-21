Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Sierra Wireless AirLink ® XR80 5G router integrated into new EarthCam solution enabling advanced live-streaming, safety and security analytic applications

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), a world leading IoT solutions provider, today announced that EarthCam , a leading provider of webcam content, technology and services, has selected Sierra Wireless' AirLink® XR80 5G router for their world-first multi-network 5G camera system, the StreamCam 5G .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220621005403/en/

EarthCam's StreamCam 5G - the world's first multi-network 5G camera system. (Photo: Business Wire)

EarthCam's StreamCam 5G - the world's first multi-network 5G camera system. (Photo: Business Wire)

World's First Multi-Network 5G Camera System

Sierra Wireless' AirLink® XR80 5G provides EarthCam's StreamCam 5G with the fast, ultra-low latency and reliable 5G connectivity needed to send an almost unlimited amount of visual data from high resolution live-streaming cameras, easily allowing users to keep up to date on the progress of a project, or share their location with vastly improved file transfer times . Large amounts of data from environmental, safety and security sensors can be quickly accessed, and the camera also features AI capabilities. First announced in October of 2020 , EarthCam's 5G multi-network camera system offers 4K streaming, 12-megapixel photography and built-in time-lapse capabilities.

"Sierra Wireless is an excellent partner, supporting EarthCam as we pioneer next-generation live-streaming cameras," said Brian Cury, CEO and Founder of EarthCam. "5G is the future of webcam technology and it is becoming indispensable as clients require increasingly high quality video data, accessible from anywhere. Our collaboration with Sierra Wireless delivers efficient and powerful new solutions for entertainment, construction safety and AI analytics. With 5G and Sierra Wireless' AirLink® XR80 router , we're able to drastically cut file-transfer times for a full day of recordings from two hours to five minutes."

Sierra Wireless' AirLink® routers including the XR80 5G and the RV55 LTE-A Pro , are essential for EarthCam's all-weather cameras for multi-year project documentation, such as time-lapse videos of the NFL's largest stadium, Los Angeles SoFi, Denver International Airport and the rebuilding of the World Trade Center Site in Manhattan. "EarthCam systems are renowned for reliable operation for many years in the field, plus easy configuration, deployment and management," continued Mr. Cury. "Sierra Wireless' industrial grade, reliable wireless devices are an important component of these industry-leading solutions."

"The Sierra Wireless AirLink® XR80 5G router is purpose-built to maximize connectivity, reliability, and security for both mission-critical and business-critical applications," said Tom Mueller, Vice President, Product Management, Sierra Wireless. "It delivers consistent primary and backup connectivity for both public and private networks ensuring that connectivity is "always-on", making it ideal for EarthCam's 5G implementation. Its seamless global connectivity enables users to easily monitor jobsites remotely in real-time and is an integral part of the EarthCam solution. The router provides the secure and reliable network connection to stream live video from EarthCam's cameras to the cloud, enabling new applications and increased capabilities."

Sierra Wireless AirLink® XR80 5G High-Performance Multi-Network Router

Purpose built for mission-critical environments and high performance business-critical 5G applications, the XR Series routers, which includes the AirLink® XR80 5G, improve the performance and reliability of video streaming, video offload, voice communications and other data-intensive and time-sensitive use cases by ensuring that the router connects to the best-performing network, at the right time. This is achieved through AirLink OS, which features Cognitive Wireless, Sierra Wireless' patented technology that automatically delivers sub-second switching to the best available network.

The AirLink® XR Series was designed for operational simplicity, from initial set up and configuration, with zero-touch out of the box provisioning, to ongoing management. Part of the 5G solution portfolio that includes management software and reporting systems, 24x7 support, routers, antennas, and accessories, the XR80 5G is managed by the AirLink Management System (ALMS) , a cloud-based management platform which includes remote device management and mobility-focused reporting through AirLink Complete. Additionally, an embedded LPWA cellular radio, connected through Sierra Wireless Global Connectivity, provides an always-on out-of-band management link to ALMS. This unique capability provides zero touch provisioning and a link of last resort from the router to its management platform, to ensure the ongoing operational success of these 5G deployments.

How 5G is Supercharging Visual Data for Monitoring, Documentation and Promotion

The combination of low latency and high data throughput provided by 5G has increased the capabilities of project documentation and public outreach, enabling large networks of cameras to stream ultra-high definition video in real-time, and provide vast amounts of bandwidth making 4G wireless congestion a concern of the past. This and its ability to enable advanced analytical capabilities will have a major impact on virtual tourism, smart cities, transportation networks, and commercial environments, offering improved safety, security and documentation.

Availability

EarthCam offers 5G as an option throughout their entire product line. Both the AirLink® XR80 5G and RV55 LTE-A Pro routers are available to order from Sierra Wireless' global network of partners.

Resources

For more information, visit: https://www.sierrawireless.com/products-and-solutions/routers-gateways/xr80/ ; https://www.sierrawireless.com/products-and-solutions/routers-gateways/rv55/

To contact the Sierra Wireless Sales Desk, call +1 877-687-7795 or visit http://www.sierrawireless.com/sales .

Note to editors:

To view and download images of Sierra Wireless products, visit https://www.sierrawireless.com/company/image-gallery/

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) is a world leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network services, and software to unlock value in the connected economy. Companies globally are adopting 4G, 5G, and LPWA solutions to improve operational efficiency, create better customer experiences, improve their business models, and create new revenue streams. Sierra Wireless works with its customers to develop the right industry-specific solution for their IoT deployments, whether this is an integrated solution to help connect edge devices to the cloud, a software/API service to manage processes with billions of connected assets, or a platform to extract real-time data to improve business decisions. With more than 25 years of cellular IoT experience, Sierra Wireless is the global partner customers trust to deliver them their next IoT solution. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com .

Connect with Sierra Wireless on the IoT Blog at http://www.sierrawireless.com/iot-blog , on Twitter at @SierraWireless, on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/sierra-wireless and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/SierraWireless .

"Sierra Wireless" is a registered trademark of Sierra Wireless, Inc. "AirLink" is a registered trademark of Sierra Wireless America, Inc. Other product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

About EarthCam

EarthCam is the global leader in providing webcam content, technology and services. Founded in 1996, EarthCam provides live streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras and reality capture solutions for corporate and government clients. EarthCam leads the industry with the highest resolution imagery available, including the world's first outdoor gigapixel panorama camera system. This patented technology delivers superior multi-billion pixel clarity for monitoring and archiving important projects and events. EarthCam has documented over a trillion dollars of construction projects around the world. The company is headquartered on a 10-acre campus in Northern New Jersey.

Projects documented by EarthCam include: One Vanderbilt Manhattan, St. Regis Chicago, Hudson Yards, UBS Arena, Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, LAX Airport, Moynihan Station, San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge, Panama Canal Expansion, The Red Sea Project, The Jeddah Tower, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Whitney Museum of American Art, Louvre in Abu Dhabi, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, One World Trade Center, Statue of Liberty Museum and the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum.

Learn more about EarthCam's innovative solutions at earthcam.net

Louise Matich
Sierra Wireless
Media Relations
phone: +1 236 979 2154
pr@sierrawireless.com

David Climie
Sierra Wireless
Investor Relations
phone: +1 604 321 1137
dclimie@sierrawireless.com

Sydney Fader
EarthCam
Media Relations
phone: +1 201 488 1111
press@earthcam.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Sierra WirelessSW:CAMobile Investing
SW:CA

BlackBerry IVY Wins Frost & Sullivan Technology Leadership Award

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Frost & Sullivan has presented BlackBerry IVY™ with the 2022 Enabling Technology Leadership Award for the edge-to-cloud connected and autonomous vehicles industry.  Applying a rigorous evaluation process, Frost & Sullivan recognizes companies who are consistently at the forefront of innovation and growth in their respective industries, and have a visionary understanding of the future.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

BlackBerry IVY uniquely meets the needs of the automotive industry as it standardizes data access across all vehicles, regardless of brand, operating system, and cloud deployment model.  BlackBerry IVY enables automakers to control ownership of vehicle data, protects user data privacy, applies intelligence to data capture, and ensures data is secure.  BlackBerry IVY also paves the way for smart cities, by enabling communication between vehicles, infrastructure, and third parties that is seamless, benefiting stakeholders across the connected-autonomous community including automakers, governments, enterprises, developers, and consumers.

"BlackBerry believes that connectivity is powerful, more so when security and privacy are built in.  We have a mission to advance how the world securely connects and have been consistent in delivering on this mission, even during the global challenges of the past two years," said John Chen , Executive Chairman & CEO, BlackBerry.  "BlackBerry IVY is an example of our commitment to innovation that advances the world we live and work in, and the world we are developing for future generations.  Thank you to Frost & Sullivan for their recognition of our visionary strategy and industry leading technology."

"BlackBerry has a proven track record of success and innovation.  Their latest market disruptor, BlackBerry IVY is a revolutionary edge-to-cloud platform that competitors cannot duplicate," said Niranjan Manohar , Director of Consulting, Mobility, Frost & Sullivan.  "With BlackBerry IVY, OEMs and Tiers 1's can focus on the development of value-added and innovative in-vehicle experiences, reduce development costs, accelerate time-to-market, and have a platform that is easily scalable to other vehicle architectures.  BlackBerry already has a large footprint of vehicles on the road equipped with their QNX® software and IVY, which uniquely makes vehicle data available to automakers while maintaining user privacy, will further their market leadership position."

To download the Frost & Sullivan report click here .

For more information on BlackBerry IVY click here .

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.  BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-ivy-wins-frost--sullivan-technology-leadership-award-301571931.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thinking about trading options or stock in Boeing, Kroger, Qualcomm, TJX Companies, or Walmart?

InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for BA, KR, QCOM, TJX, and WMT.

InvestorsObserver (PRNewsfoto/InvestorsObserver)

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-boeing-kroger-qualcomm-tjx-companies-or-walmart-301569693.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple and Major League Soccer to Present All MLS Matches Around the World for 10 Years, Beginning in 2023

Apple® and Major League Soccer (MLS) today announced that the Apple TV® app will be the exclusive destination to watch every single live MLS match beginning in 2023. This partnership is a historic first for a major professional sports league, and will allow fans around the world to watch all MLS, Leagues Cup, 1 and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches in one place — without any local broadcast blackouts or the need for a traditional pay TV bundle.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220614005502/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BlackBerry Strengthens QNX Advanced Virtualization Framework for Android Automotive OS

Automotive manufacturers now able to simplify and accelerate development timelines and reduce costs when building Android Automotive OS-based IVI systems

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced an updated version of QNX® Advanced Virtualization Frameworks (QAVF) and support for Google's latest Android Automotive OS (AAOS) reference implementation ( Trout 1.0 ). Already in use by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across multiple production programs, this new version of QAVF will further enable embedded automotive software developers to simplify development, accelerate time to market and reduce costs when building Android Automotive OS-based IVI systems. This new development strengthens BlackBerry's leadership position within the embedded automotive software market by providing a foundation on which safety and non-safety applications can be easily developed.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Friendable's Fan Pass Live and 360 Indie Music Artist Offering Announces Key Metrics & Market Penetration Data to Support Its Next Phase of Expansion, Exposure, & Service Offerings, to Include VIP Backstage Streaming, Metaverse Land & More

Key Metrics include: Press campaign and placements recap, social media & top performing posts, engagements, impressions, followers and estimated media value of all initiatives over nine months


June 14, 2022 - Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the "Company"), a mobile technology and marketing company, is pleased to announce results and initial trends of brand messaging, awareness and social media campaigns running over the previous nine (9) months as the Company prepares new initiatives based on its continued growth and market opportunity.

News Provided by NewMediaWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BlackBerry Named as a 'Leader' for Third Year in a Row in the 2022 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide UEM Software

BlackBerry UEM recognized for protection, security and productivity

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it has been positioned as a 'Leader' in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UEM Software 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48325122, May 2022 ), and the IDC MarketScape Worldwide UEM Software for RuggedizedInternet of Things Device Deployments (Doc # US48325322, May 2022 ), both of which provide an in-depth analysis of worldwide unified endpoint management (UEM) software providers.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×