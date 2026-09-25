EA SPORTS FC 27 Is Available Now, Bringing New Ways to Play The World's Game

EA SPORTS FC™ welcomes fans to The World's Game with the launch of EA SPORTS FC™ 27, inviting players to step into The Grounds for the very first time
EA SPORTS FC™ 27 is available worldwide today , giving football fans everywhere more ways to play, compete, and connect through The World's Game. Welcoming players to The Grounds*, a new social football playground where fans can live out their street to stadium football fantasy, EA SPORTS FC™ 27 introduces more accessible experiences for first-time players and meaningful gameplay and mode updates for returning fans, based on feedback from the FC community.
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EA SPORTS FC 27
EA SPORTS FC™ 27 launches alongside the EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile 27 Season Update and Anniversary Event, for fans to enjoy EA SPORTS FC™ wherever they play. Plus, EA SPORTS FC™ 27 Lite offers a free-to-download** streamlined introduction to The World's Game, featuring a curated selection of content and modes from the full EA SPORTS FC™ 27 experience for fans to try.
WATCH THE FC 27 LAUNCH TRAILER NOW
"FC 27 is the biggest football experience we've ever delivered, with more ways for every fan to find their place in The World's Game," said Nick Wlodyka, SVP and Group GM, EA SPORTS FC . "At the heart of that is The Grounds, one of our biggest mode innovations in years, introducing a new social football playground where players can compete, connect, and express themselves on and off the pitch. Alongside meaningful updates across Football Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and gameplay, FC 27 has been shaped by our community. We're incredibly proud of what our teams have built, and we can't wait to see how fans around the world make FC 27 their own."
EA SPORTS FC™ 27 DEEP DIVES: THE GROUNDS | CAREER | FUT™ | GAMEPLAY | AUTHENTICITY
The Grounds: Step into The Grounds*, a social football playground where the streets meet the stadium. From Kickabouts and 1v1s to teaming up with friends in Clubs, connect with renowned football mentors, improve your abilities, and express yourself on and off the pitch.
Career Mode: A rebuilt Transfer Market introduces active club bidding and realistic player values enhanced by TransferRoom. Master new negotiation tactics, including performance and buy-back clauses, as Dynamic OVRs reflect player form, morale, and fitness across every club. Plus, build, play, and share custom scenarios through a standalone web portal, and discover community-made and curated Manager Live Creator Challenges throughout the new season.
Football Ultimate Team™: Immortalise your dream club in the brand-new FUT Gallery, curating Sets of past and present Player Items to grow your Gallery Level, earn rewards, and build your Club's identity throughout the new season. Discover Holographic variants and Hall of FUT™ Player Items, exchange Items with ease in streamlined SBCs, and take on new Single Player Live Events.
Gameplay: Feel greater control in every game mode with more fluid, true-to-life gameplay, featuring dynamic corners, enhanced attacking awareness, player-focused defending tailored for competitive play, and more community-driven innovations.
EA SPORTS FC™ 27 continues to be the most authentic simulation football experience worldwide, bringing football fans closer to their favourite leagues, clubs, and players with unrivalled authenticity, featuring 21,000+ players from 800+ clubs and national teams, competing in 140 stadiums and 35+ leagues, all powered by the support of more than 300+ global football partners.
EA SPORTS FC™ 27 LITE
For fans looking to step onto the pitch for the first time, EA SPORTS FC™ 27 Lite offers a free-to-download** streamlined introduction to The World's Game, featuring a curated selection of content and modes from the full EA SPORTS FC™ 27 experience. Whether playing for the first time, sharpening skills, or challenging players online, FC 27 Lite is the most accessible way for fans to start their EA SPORTS FC™ 27 journey, with access to modes limited to Kick-Off, Learn to Play, Online Friendlies, and Online Seasons.
Players can upgrade to the full EA SPORTS FC™ 27 experience at any time, available on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, EA app, Steam and Epic Games Store.
STREAM THE FC 27 SOUNDTRACK ON SPOTIFY
Featuring 120 tracks from 36 nations, the EA SPORTS FC™ 27 Soundtrack builds on more than 20 years of music discovery, bringing together global artists, emerging talent, and unreleased music to The World's Game. Listen to the EA SPORTS FC™ 27 Soundtrack on Spotify today.
PLAY EA SPORTS FC™ 27 TODAY
EA SPORTS FC™ 27 is available now on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2.
EA Play*** members receive access to a 10-hour trial of EA SPORTS FC™ 27. With trial progress carrying over to the full game, members can keep the season going right where they left off. Plus, EA Play members receive 10% off EA digital purchases, including the full game, FC Points and more.
For more information on EA SPORTS FC™ 27, please visit ea.com/fc27 and ensure you're following our global social channels for all the latest upcoming news and announcements for EA SPORTS FC™.
Learn more about how players can provide feedback directly to our development teams in the FC Feedback Hub .
*The Grounds mode, including Clubs, is available only on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch 2 versions.
**Requires persistent internet connection & EA Account. Available modes, features, and content aren't available at all times and in all territories and are subject to change in FC 27 Lite. Available modes at launch: Kick-off, Learn to Play, Online Friendlies, Online Seasons.
***Conditions, limitations and exclusions apply. See EA Play Terms for details.
PRESS ASSETS ARE AVAILABLE AT EAPressPortal.com
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.
Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL and EA SPORTS™ College Football. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news .
Category: EA SPORTS
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