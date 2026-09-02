EA SPORTS FC 27 Brings Fans Closer to The World's Game With New Partners, Leagues, and Stadiums

Powered by the support of global football partners, EA SPORTS FC™ 27 captures The World's Game with unrivalled authenticity.
Today, Electronic Arts announced an expanded roster of leagues, clubs, partners and stadiums coming to EA SPORTS FC 27, bringing players closer to the football they love through one of the most authentic representations of The World's Game. Additions include new and renewed partnerships with a number of major European clubs, the highly anticipated return of Liga MX, and the continuation of EA SPORTS FC's long-term relationship with the Bundesliga, the ROSHN Saudi League and the A-League.
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FC 27 AUTHENTICITY
"With EA SPORTS FC 27, we're building on years of bringing our community closer to football," said James Salmon, Senior Director Partnership Marketing, EA SPORTS FC . "New and renewed partnerships bring more of the clubs, leagues, players and stadiums fans care about into FC 27, with the authenticity they expect from us. Together, they make The World's Game feel even more connected to the football our community follows and loves."
EA SPORTS FC™ continues to expand its authentic representation of European football, with the return of S.S. Lazio bringing the number of officially licensed Serie A Enilive clubs to 17. New and renewed marketing partnerships with Aston Villa and Liverpool FC, respectively, further strengthen EA SPORTS FC's connection to the English top flight. Fans can exclusively experience the Premier League in EA SPORTS FC™ 27, with all 20 clubs, managers, stadiums, kits, pundit commentary, and more.
"EA SPORTS FC is one of the most recognised and iconic brands in the sports gaming space and has been for many years," said Francesco Calvo, President of Business Operations at Aston Villa. "We are delighted to be partnering with them to give our supporters a true and representative experience of playing as Aston Villa and are looking forward to exploring ways in which we can work to bring fans closer to the club that they love."
Liga BBVA MX joins EA SPORTS FC™ 27, bringing all 18 clubs from one of the most passionate and culturally significant leagues in world football to the game in a fully licensed experience.
"EA SPORTS FC has become one of the most important platforms for football fans globally," said Mikel Arriola, Liga MX Commissioner. "This partnership allows us to continue expanding the reach of Liga BBVA MX, connecting with new generations of fans and showcasing the passion, talent, and identity of Mexican football on a global stage."
EA SPORTS FC™ also announced a new era in its partnership with the Bundesliga, extending one of the longest-standing collaborations in global sports and entertainment. The partnership brings fans closer to the heart of German football, providing fans with new ways to authentically engage with Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 in EA SPORTS FC.
Building on their existing collaboration, EA SPORTS FC™ also announced a renewed partnership with the ROSHN Saudi League (RSL). The agreement brings the energy and identity of Saudi football to life, allowing fans locally and globally to authentically experience every RSL club and player in EA SPORTS FC.
EA SPORTS FC™ have also confirmed a renewed partnership with the A-League. The agreement allows fans to authentically experience the A-League across EA SPORTS FC™ and EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile, complete with updated team sheets and kits following the A-League season launch in October.
In EA SPORTS FC™ 27, fans can step onto the pitch in more authentic stadiums, as the iconic arches of AS Monaco's Stade Louis II have been recreated in FC 27 alongside Real Oviedo's Estadio Carlos Tartiere and the Legia Warsaw Municipal Stadium. Arsenal's Emirates Stadium and VfB Stuttgart's MHPArena have been reconstructed in-game, while players will be able to enjoy all three promoted Premier League clubs' stadiums: Ipswich Town's Portman Road Stadium, Hull City's MKM Stadium and Coventry City's CBS Arena at launch.
EA SPORTS FC™ 27 delivers unrivalled authenticity to fans across The World's Game, featuring 21,000+ players across 800+ clubs and national teams, 140 stadiums, and 35+ leagues, all powered by the support of over 300 global football partners.
Only EA SPORTS FC™ 27 brings together the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, UEFA Women's Champions League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, Premier League, Bundesliga, and LALIGA EA SPORTS in one game, alongside the Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga, Liga F Moeve, Barclays Women's Super League, Ligue 1 McDonald's, Arkema Première Ligue, and the National Women's Soccer League.
PRE-ORDER EA SPORTS FC™ 27 TODAY
Pre-orders are now available for EA SPORTS FC™ 27, which will launch on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2. EA SPORTS FC™ 27 will be available worldwide to play on September 25, 2026 with Ultimate Edition and Ultimate Plus Edition early access beginning September 18, 2026.*
Also starting September 18, 2026, EA Play** members can be among the first to step into The Grounds and experience more true-to-football gameplay in the EA SPORTS FC™ 27 10-hour early access trial. EA Play Pro members get day 1 access to the EA Play Pro Edition, which includes all the content and benefits available with the Ultimate Edition.
All members score recurring Football Ultimate Team™ Draft Tokens and new vanity items in The Grounds. Plus, save 10% on pre-orders, EA digital purchases, including game downloads, FC Points, and DLC. For more information on EA Play, please visit https://www.ea.com/ea-play .
For more information on EA SPORTS FC™ 27, please visit ea.com/fc27 and ensure you're following our global social channels for all the latest upcoming news and announcements for EA SPORTS FC™.
*Conditions & restrictions apply. See ea.com/games/ea-sports-fc/fc-27/game-disclaimers for details.
**Certain content & features, including The Grounds mode (including Clubs) is available only on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch 2 versions. Conditions, limitations and exclusions apply. See EA Play Terms for details.
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.
Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL and EA SPORTS™ College Football. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news .
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