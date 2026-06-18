E3 Lithium Provides Results of its Annual General Meeting

E3 Lithium Ltd. (TSXV: ETL,OTC:EEMMF) (FSE: OW3) (OTCQX: EEMMF), "E3", "E3 Lithium" or the "Company," a leader in Canadian lithium development, is pleased to announce that all items of business were approved at its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of shareholders, held on June 17, 2026.
In particular, the Company received shareholder approval to the following:
- Appointment of MNP LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year;
- Setting the number of directors at five and the election of all director nominees, being:
- Chris Doornbos;
- Kevin Stashin;
- Alexandra Cattelan;
- Sonya Savage; and
- Tina Craft;
- Adoption of an omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Omnibus Plan"), as described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 4, 2026 (the "Circular"); and
- Authorization (by an ordinary resolution of disinterested shareholders) of the grant of awards under the Omnibus Plan to insiders of the Company, as described in the Circular.
E3 Lithium's Board of Directors (the "Board") subsequently confirmed the appointment, and continuation from the previous year, of all the chairs and members of the Company's committees for the following year, as well as Chris Doornbos as the Chair of the Board and Alexandra Cattelan as the lead director.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Chris Doornbos, CEO & Chair
E3 Lithium Ltd.
About E3 Lithium
E3 Lithium is a development company with a total of 21.2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) Measured and Indicated 1,2 as well as 0.3 Mt LCE Inferred mineral resources 2 in Alberta. The Clearwater Pre-Feasibility Study outlined a 1.13 Mt LCE proven and probable mineral reserve with a pre-tax NPV(8%) of USD 5.2 Billion with a 29.2% IRR and an after-tax NPV(8%) of USD 3.7 Billion with a 24.6% IRR 1 .
1: The Clearwater Project NI 43-101 Pre-Feasibility Study, effective June 20, 2024, identified 16.2 Mt LCE (measured and indicated) and is available on the E3 Lithium's website ( www.e3lithium.ca/technical-reports/ ) and SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).
2: The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Garrington District Lithium Resource Estimate, effective June 25, 2025, identified 5.0 Mt LCE (measured and indicated) and 0.3 Mt LCE (inferred) and is available on the E3 Lithium's website ( www.e3lithium.ca/technical-reports/ ) and SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).
Unless otherwise indicated, Chris Doornbos, P. Geo., Chief Executive Officer and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained on this news release.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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