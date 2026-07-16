E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley Completes Rollout of Crypto Spot Trading

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management continues to invest in the E*TRADE platform with expanded offerings for investors at every stage, including long-term planning, active trading and more
E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley today announced the rollout of spot trading in digital assets, giving eligible clients the ability to buy, sell, and hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana directly on E*TRADE's award-winning platform 1 in partnership with zerohash, a leading digital asset infrastructure provider.
The launch comes on the heels of several platform enhancements for investors at every stage of their financial journey, from those just starting out, to active traders, to those saving for the long-term.
What's new on E*TRADE
- Crypto spot trading rollout. Eligible clients can now buy, sell, and hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana in a linked zerohash account at a competitive price of 50 bps and the ability to view their digital assets alongside their traditional investments. Transfer functionality is expected to launch later this year. 2
- New Guided Retirement Planning experience. With customizable allocations, savings and spending assumptions, and built-in estimators powered by Morgan Stanley's Goals Planning System, the robust experience puts investors firmly in the driver's seat as they plan for what's next.
- Fractional share trading. Clients can trade fractional shares on E*TRADE available across all E*TRADE platforms.
- Updated IPO Center. A modernized and streamlined IPO experience, with additional IPO education to help clients evaluate new offerings.
- Power E*TRADE Pro enhancements. A series of updates for active traders on E*TRADE's desktop platform, including:
- Ticker Tape — keeps popular indices visible at all times.
- Order Tools — new columns provide more granular control and let traders place new orders directly from the history view.
- Updated News Experience — more comprehensive news allowing traders to read full articles without leaving the platform.
- Dynamic Sorting — columns sort as the market updates.
- New views — including a higher-contrast Midnight theme and the ability to increase font boldness across the platform.
"It's an exciting time for E*TRADE clients with all we are delivering to enhance our product offering and turbocharge the client experience. With the rollout of crypto trading on E*TRADE we're advancing our digital assets strategy and bringing new capabilities to clients in an integrated way," said Chad Turner, Head of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Platforms. "E*TRADE has a long tradition of delivering powerful tools and innovative investment offerings that put clients in control of their financial lives."
According to Morgan Stanley Wealth Management's most recent Pulse Survey, when asked what matters most when choosing a platform to trade crypto, the top response among investors was an established company they can trust 3 . With E*TRADE playing a critical role in the Morgan Stanley Wealth Management ecosystem, clients benefit from innovative digital tools paired with world-class research and insights from Morgan Stanley thought leaders.
"Our clients' needs are evolving, and they want to invest, trade, bank, and plan for the future all in one place," said Matt Jones, Head of E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley. "Whether they're buying their first share, exploring crypto, participating in an IPO, or planning for retirement, our job is to meet them where they are – with the confidence and trust that comes from being part of Morgan Stanley."
To learn more about crypto spot trading, visit etrade.com/crypto and watch the newest ad in the "More to Love" campaign here .
E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley's mission is to enhance the financial independence of traders and investors through a powerful digital offering and education.
- In the StockBrokers.com 2026 Annual Awards, E*TRADE was named #1 Active Trading Web Platform and for Passive Investors. Read the StockBrokers.com 2026 Annual Awards announcement
- Digital asset services will transition to Morgan Stanley's national trust bank, Morgan Stanley Digital Trust, National Association, In Organization.
- This wave of the survey was conducted from April 1 to April 20 of 2026 among an online US sample of 940 self-directed investors, investors who fully delegate investment account management to financial professionals, and investors who utilize both. It was fielded and administered by Dynata.
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When it comes to trading digital assets like cryptocurrency, which factors are most important to you when selecting a platform? [Rank #1/2]
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An established company I can trust
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32%
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The ability to see my digital asset investments alongside my traditional investments
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26%
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Low / no transaction fees
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25%
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Cryptocurrency pricing
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23%
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Great customer service
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22%
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User interface / an easy-to-use platform
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16%
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Not applicable: I do not invest / plan to invest in digital assets
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28%
About Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement and trust services.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com .
About E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley and Important Notices
E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley provides financial services to retail customers. Securities products and services offered by Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, Member SIPC . Investment advisory services offered by Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Commodity futures and options on futures products and services offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC, Member NFA . Banking products and services are offered by Morgan Stanley Private Bank, National Association, Member FDIC . All separate but affiliated subsidiaries of Morgan Stanley.
More information is available at www.etrade.com .
Trading and owning digital assets involve significant risk, including the risk of complete loss. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC ("Morgan Stanley") does not transact in or custody digital assets. All digital asset transactions and custody occur between you and Zero Hash LLC ("zerohash") (NMLS #1699379) through a separate, non-brokerage account in your name at zerohash and outside of Morgan Stanley. Digital assets held through zerohash are not FDIC insured or SIPC protected. Please visit www.zerohash.com for more information.
Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in Virtual Currency Business Activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services.
Investing in securities involves risk, including possible loss of principal.
The tools available on E*TRADE are not designed to yield variable results specific to your individual financial situation, risk tolerance, or investment goals, and none of the tools should be relied upon in any way to determine the suitability of an investment for you. Before buying or selling any security, you should carefully consider your individual financial situation, investment objectives, risk tolerance, and liquidity needs to determine for yourself whether the investment is suitable for you.
The material provided by E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley or its affiliates is for educational purposes only and is not an individualized recommendation. This information neither is, nor should be construed as, an offer or a solicitation of an offer to buy, sell, or hold any security, financial product, or instrument discussed herein or to engage in any specific investment strategy by E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley.
E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley, E*TRADE, and the E*TRADE logo are registered trademarks of Morgan Stanley or its affiliates.
© 2026 E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260715199406/en/
Media:
Lynn Cocchiola; Lynn.cocchiola@morganstanley.com