E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) ("E-Tech" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Professor Frances Wall as a director effective immediately. Professor Wall replaces Mr. Ed Loye on the board of directors. Mr. Loye will remain as a technical consultant to the Company.

Frances Wall is Professor of Applied Mineralogy at Camborne School of Mines, University of Exeter, has a BSc in geochemistry from Queen Mary University of London and a PhD in rare earth-rich carbonatites from the University of London. Frances has over 30 years experience researching the geology and process mineralogy of global rare earth deposits and practically linking exploration stage studies to responsible sourcing outcomes. Frances has also led large consortium research projects such as HiTech AlkCarb and SoS RARE and is currently Principal Investigator for the UK Research and Innovation Interdisciplinary Circular Economy Centre for Technology Metals (Met4Tech). Frances is Chair of the British Geological Survey Science Advisory Committee, a member of the UK Critical Minerals Expert Committee, was named in the WIM UK '100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining' 2016 edition and awarded the William Smith Medal of the Geological Society of London for applied geoscience in 2019.

Dan Whittaker, Chairman and Interim CEO of E-Tech stated, "We welcome Frances to the board and look forward to her sharing her expertise with the company. I also want to thank Mr. Loye for his service as a director and am very pleased he will continue to contribute to our efforts in Namibia as a consultant."

E-Tech Resources Inc. Management Changes

E-Tech Resources Inc. Management Changes

E-Tech Resources Inc., (TSXV: REE), announces that Daniel Whittaker has been appointed as the Corporation's Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis, effective immediately. Mr. Whittaker replaces Berend Gert-Jan Loois as the Corporation's CEO, and as a director and officer of its subsidiaries.

Mr. Whittaker will retain his role as a director and Board Chair of the Corporation. Mr. Whittaker is the current CEO of Antler Gold Inc. and has held senior positions in the mineral industry for the last 25 years. He is a founder of GoGold Resources Inc., a mineral exploration, development and production company, and held senior management positions with GoGold from January 2008 to January 2016 and also served as a director of GoGold from inception to January 2013. He founded Ucore Rare Metals Inc. in 2006 and served as an officer and director to March 2008.

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces Final Assay Results of Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Programme from its Eureka Project in Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces Final Assay Results of Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Programme from its Eureka Project in Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2i) ("E-Tech" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the final batch of assay results from the first diamond drilling campaign ("C1") completed at the Eureka REE Project ("Eureka" or the "Project"), located in central Namibia. Significant intersections include 11.2m @ 1.2% Total Rare Earth Oxide ("TREO") (ED013), 2.2m @ 2.4% TREO (ED014), 8.8m @ 1.0% TREO (ED015) and 6.3m @ 1.9% TREO (ED020). The results from these five holes, all of which intersected mineralisation, have continued to confirm the presence of mineralisation in Zones 1 and 3 at depth and with lateral continuity. Previous diamond drilling results were reported in the press releases dated 10 November 2021 and 10 February 2022.

Elbert Loois, CEO of E-Tech Resources Inc., commented:

E-Tech Resources Inc. Signs a Letter of Intent with SRC to Collaborate on Rare Earth Cracking and Separation

E-Tech Resources Inc. Signs a Letter of Intent with SRC to Collaborate on Rare Earth Cracking and Separation

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech") announces the signing of a non-binding Letter of Intent with the Saskatchewan Research Council ("SRC"). The parties intend to cooperate in the sourcing of Monazite Concentrate, test work and pilot scale hydrometallurgy to produce a mixed rare earth carbonatechloride and rare earth oxide separation, all originating from the Eureka monazite mineral project in Namibia.

Elbert Loois, CEO of E-Tech Resources, comments:

E-Tech Resources Inc. - Investor Promotional Contracts for its 100% Owned Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. - Investor Promotional Contracts for its 100% Owned Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide disclosure of its various investor awareness campaigns and other promotional activities.

E-Tech has entered an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. The agreement, signed on October 20, 2021, is valid for a period of one year commencing in November 2021, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the issuer, under supervision of the Company's CEO Elbert Loois. The contract with INN for two Twitter outreach campaigns does not include investor relations or market making services. All incoming enquiries from interested parties are forwarded to E-Tech for follow-up The cost of the campaign is $3,000 per month.

E-Tech Resources Inc. Reports Diamond Drill Intercepts of REE Bearing Dykes Beyond the Current Resource at Its Eureka Project in Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. Reports Diamond Drill Intercepts of REE Bearing Dykes Beyond the Current Resource at Its Eureka Project in Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2i) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the first diamond drilling campaign completed at the Eureka REE Project ("Eureka" or the "Project"), located in central Namibia. Significant intersections include 9.4m @ 1.3% Total Rare Earth Oxide ("TREO") (ED008), 4.8m @ 1.2% TREO (ED009), 1m @ 13.4% TREO (ED017), 3.5m @ 4% TREO (ED011), 4.2m @1.2% TREO (ED017) and 1.9m @ 1.8% TREO (ED019). The results from these eight holes, all of which have intersected mineralisation, have confirmed the presence of mineralisation in Zones 1 and 2 at depth and its southward extension along strike. The deposit remains open both along strike and at depth. The Corporation is awaiting receipt of additional results from the 5 remaining holes of this first diamond drilling campaign completed in September 2021. Previous diamond drilling results were reported in the press release dated 10 November 2021.

Elbert Loois, CEO of E-Tech Resources Inc., commented:

Helium Evolution Provides Update on First Two Exploration Wells Drilled at McCord

Helium Evolution Provides Update on First Two Exploration Wells Drilled at McCord

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on finding, developing and commercializing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today provides an update on the first two exploration wells drilled at the Company's 100% owned and operated McCord property, HEI-1 (HEI 06-12-006-05W3M) and HEI-2 (HEI 06-2-006-06W3M).

Following casing and evaluation of both wells, initial results did not return sufficient quantities of helium to warrant production testing. As such, field operations on both wells have been halted in order to conduct further analysis on the results and the Company's planned operations program. HEVI has released the contracted rig and is currently reviewing all information gathered during the drilling operations to reassess its exploration model before undertaking additional drilling.

Search Minerals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Deep Fox and Foxtrot Project in South East Labrador

Search Minerals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Deep Fox and Foxtrot Project in South East Labrador

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA ") NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Deep Fox and Foxtrot Project (the "Technical Report") has been filed on SEDAR. The Technical Report, which is dated July 18, 2022, has an effective date of May 31, 2022 and is entitled "Technical Report on the Deep Fox and Foxtrot Project, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada Report for NI 43-101".

The results of the Technical Report were previously disclosed in summary form in the Company's news release dated June 7th, 2022, "Search Minerals Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment For The Deep Fox And Foxtrot Rare Earth Element Project With $2.23 Billion NPV ( 8) ."

Search Minerals Receives $1,075,481 From Exercise of Warrants

Search Minerals Receives $1,075,481 From Exercise of Warrants

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce the exercise of 15,364,015 previously issued common share purchase warrants of the Company (the " Warrants ") at an exercise price of $0.07 per Warrant in July 2022 for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,075,481. Each Warrant was exercisable into one common share of the Company until July 12, 2022, as further disclosed in the Company's news release dated April 30, 2020, and an aggregate of 654,669 unexercised Warrants have now expired.

The Company anticipates using the proceeds from the exercise of the Warrants for general working capital purposes.

Helium Evolution Announces Spud of First Helium Well at McCord, Closes Private Placement Financing, and Executes Farmout Agreement With North American Helium

Helium Evolution Announces Spud of First Helium Well at McCord, Closes Private Placement Financing, and Executes Farmout Agreement With North American Helium

Not for distribution to U.S. news services or for dissemination in the United States

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that our first helium well, HEI 06-12-006-05W3M (" HEI-1 "), was spud on June 25, 2022 at the Company's 100% owned and operated McCord property in southern Saskatchewan, described in more detail below. In addition, further to our news release dated June 9, 2022 the Company has closed our non–brokered, brokered and strategic investor private placements raising aggregate gross proceeds of $6,918,200 through the issuance of 17,295,500 total units (" Units ") at $0.40 per Unit.

CORRECTION - Helium Evolution Announces $8.5 Million Financing and Proposed Farmout Agreement

CORRECTION - Helium Evolution Announces $8.5 Million Financing and Proposed Farmout Agreement

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), announced today a correction to its press release issued June 8, 2022 under the same headline to include the price per Unit at $0.40. Complete and corrected text follows.

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, has entered into an agreement with North American Helium Inc. (" NAH ") with respect to a proposed farmout agreement (the " Farmout Agreement ").

Helium Evolution Announces $8.5 Million Financing and Proposed Farmout Agreement

Helium Evolution Announces $8.5 Million Financing and Proposed Farmout Agreement

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company " ), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, has entered into an agreement with North American Helium Inc. (" NAH ") with respect to a proposed farmout agreement (the " Farmout Agreement "). NAH is a private helium company which is engaged in the exploration, development, production, refining and marketing of helium in North America. Concurrently with the entering into of the Farmout Agreement, the Company intends to complete (i) a private placement of units (" Units ") to NAH for total gross proceeds of $3.5 million (the " Strategic Investor Private Placement "), (ii) an insider private placement of Units to directors, officers and employees of the Company for gross proceeds of approximately $500,000 (the " Insider Private Placement "), and (iii) a brokered commercially reasonable efforts private placement, with Peters & Co. Limited (" Peters & Co. " or the " Agent ") for up to $4.5 million (the " Brokered Offering ", and combined with the Strategic Investor Private Placement and Insider Private Placement, the " Offering "), for combined aggregate gross proceeds of up to $8.5 million. In connection with the Brokered Offering, the Company has granted the Agent an option to sell up to an additional 15% of the Units issued under the Brokered Offering (up to 1,687,500 Units), exercisable in whole or in part at any time until 48 hours prior to the time of closing of the Brokered Offering. The Offering will close on or about June 28, 2022 (the " Closing Date ").

The Units

