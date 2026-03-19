E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Management Change

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Management Change

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces the departure of its Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Michel Gauthier, effective immediately.

The Company wishes to thank Mr. Gauthier for his dedicated service and contributions to the Company. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

The Company is actively seeking a replacement candidate to serve as Chief Executive Officer and will provide further update in due course. In order to ensure continuity going forward, the Company has appointed Jamie Lavigne as Interim Chief Executive Officer until a new leader is named. Mr. Lavigne will continue to fulfill his duties as COO of the Company and assist with succession planning and ongoing search for a permanent CEO.

About E-Power Resources Inc.

E-Power Resources Inc. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Quebec. Its flagship asset, the Tetepisca Graphite Property, is located in the Tetepisca Graphite District of the North Shore Region of Quebec, approximately 215 kilometers from the Port of Baie-Comeau.

For further information, please contact:

Jamie Lavigne
Interim Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@e-powerresources.com
Website: www.epowerresources.ca

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations, or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289181

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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