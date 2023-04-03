E-Power Resources Correction Notice of Press Release Announcing Closing of a First Tranche of Flow-Through and Non Flow-Through Private Placements

Strathmore Signs Working Agreement with Ur-Energy

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces corrections to the seventh paragraph of the press release disseminated on April 1, 2023.

In such press release, the seventh paragraph read:

"The Company paid finders' fee to two different entities, Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Financial Services Inc., which respectively received a cash commission of $16,100 and $44,101.12. In addition, Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. received 35,000 broker warrants and Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. received 95,872 warrants, with each warrant entitling its holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.60 and expiring on March 31, 2025."

The cash commission amount and the number of broker warrants paid to Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. are corrected to read as follows:

""The Company paid finders' fee to two different entities, Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Financial Services Inc., which respectively received a cash commission of $16,100 and $28,001.12. In addition, Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. received 35,000 broker warrants and Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. received 60,872 warrants, with each warrant entitling its holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.60 and expiring on March 31, 2025."

About E-Power Resources Inc.

E-Power Resources Inc. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Quebec. Its flagship asset, the Tetepisca Graphite Property, is located in the Tetepisca Graphite District of the North Shore Region of Quebec, approximately 215 kilometers from the Port of Baie-Comeau. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at info@e-powerresources.com.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

