E-Power Resources Appoints New CEO and Expands Advisory Teams; Focus on Agressive Strategy for Tetepisca Graphite Project

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") today announces significant appointments to its executive leadership and advisory teams. These changes are designed to implement a robust, focused, and value-driven development plan for the Tetepisca Graphite Project in Québec, capitalizing on the project's technical potential.

The Company appoints Jean-Michel Gauthier as Chief Executive Officer and Mark Billings, CFA, as Chairman of the Board. This core leadership is now strategically expanded with the addition of Christian Falk to the Advisory Board, ensuring access to essential technical, financial, and commercial expertise moving forward.

New Leadership and Corporate Strategy

Jean-Michel Gauthier Appointed CEO

E-Power Resources appoints Jean-Michel Gauthier as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Gauthier contributes significant expertise in capital markets, corporate development, and strategic positioning within the resource sector. His focus will be on ensuring the optimal deployment of capital and maximizing the inherent value of the Tetepisca Project as it advances through key de-risking stages.

CEO's Statement: "The validated metallurgical results provide a clear, actionable mandate and reinforce our strong conviction in Tetepisca. We are moving forward decisively with an agile, focused operating strategy across the entire organization, prioritizing strict cost discipline and aggressive technical execution. Our expanded team's commitment is simple: prove up the project to its full potential by completing resource definition, establishing robust economic parameters, and securing key strategic partnerships vital for the next stages of development."

Mark Billings Appointed Chairman of the Board

Mark Billings, CFA, is appointed Chairman. Mr. Billings is a highly respected finance professional in the Canadian resource sector, bringing extensive investment banking and corporate finance experience. His prior roles, including VP Corporate Finance at Desjardins Securities, provide a crucial foundation for guiding E-Power's capital formation and strategic financing plans necessary for the Tetepisca Project's development phases.

Advisory Board Addition

The strategic strengthening of the Advisory Board ensures the Company has access to high-level technical and commercial insight vital for future development:

Christian Falk Joins the Advisory Board: Mr. Falk is Co-founder of Camet AG, Zug Switzerland and Vega Metals Trading Inc, Montreal, Canada. He provides over 16 years of global mining and metals trading experience, including significant tenure with Glencore International AG. His expertise in global graphite and critical metals markets will be critical in formulating E-Power's downstream commercial strategy and understanding customer specifications.

Momentum Driven by Strong Metallurgical Results

The leadership team's focused mandate is strongly supported by the Company's recent robust metallurgical results (November 20, 2025), which validate the project's technical potential for producing high-quality flake graphite concentrate:

Key Metallurgical Metrics 
(Graphi West Sample)		 Result Significance
Flotation Recovery 96.7% Excellent material recovery efficiency.
Concentrate Grade 94.8% Ct Meets general commercial purity specifications with potential for further upgrading.
Large/Medium Flake ~40% Flake sizes larger than medium, which typically command premium pricing.
High Grade Samples 15.3% to 32.7% Cg Demonstrates high-grade zones across multiple mineralized areas.

 

These strong results confirm Tetepisca's potential to deliver a high-value, high-purity natural flake graphite product essential for batteries and other advanced industrial applications. The mandate for the expanded team is to swiftly leverage these validated findings into a detailed resource definition and preliminary economic assessment.

About E-Power Resources

E-Power Resources Inc. is a Québec corporation based in Montréal focused on the exploration and development of critical minerals in Québec. The Company is focused on flake graphite resource development at the Tetepisca Property located in the Innu Nation of Pessamit within Québec's emerging Tetepisca Graphite District, a region known for high-quality graphite mineralization.

For Further Information

Jean-Michel Gauthier 
Chief Executive Officer
E-Power Resources Inc.
info@epowerresources.com

EPR:CC
E-Power Resources
E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR)

E-Power Resources

Strengthening the North American Graphite Supply Chain

