E-Power Announces Senior Management Appointments

E-Power Announces Senior Management Appointments

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces new appointments to its senior management team. James Cross will assume the roles of President and CEO. Jamie Lavigne will become the Vice-President of Exploration and remain a Director of the company while vacating the role of President.

James Cross is a management consultant with capital markets experience in North America, Europe, the Middle East and South Asia. He is a co-founder of E-Power Resources. He served as President and CEO of Canadian Gold Resources, Ltd. from 2012-2017. In 2017, Canadian Gold Resources was sold to Colibri Resources on a share transaction basis valued at $4,000,000. He also served as Director and Vice-president of Corporate Development for Adroit Resources from 2010 - 2011, then listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. He has also acted as a consultant to a number of resource companies. In 1989, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Management from the A.B Freeman School of Business, Tulane University.

Jamie Lavigne is an economic geologist with over 30 years of experience who has participated in several successful exploration and mine development projects. He has held senior positions with major Canadian and Australian mining companies, exploration and management roles with several junior exploration companies, and operates a geological services and consulting company. Lavigne holds a Bachelor of Science from Memorial University of Newfoundland, and a Master of Science from the University of Ottawa and is a member of L'Ordre des Géologues du Quebec and the Northwest Territories and Nunavut Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists.

About E-Power Resources Inc.

E-Power Resources Inc. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Quebec. Its flagship asset, the Tetepisca Graphite Property, is located in the Tetepisca Graphite District of the North Shore Region of Quebec, approximately 215 kilometers from the Port of Baie-Comeau.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at info@e-powerresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael Danielsson
Director
+1 (438) 701-3736
info@e-powerresources.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156544

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

The Conversation (0)
E-Power Resources Inc. to Work with Investing News Network on Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign

E-Power Resources Inc. to Work with Investing News Network on Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has entered an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Investing News Network (INN). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com. For the 12-month term of the agreement starting February 3, 2023, INN will provide advertising on its website to increase awareness of E-Power. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. The cost of the campaign is $72,000. INN can be reached at 604-688-8231 or info@investingnews.com.

About E-Power Resources Inc.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis Announces Appointment of Randall McRae as CFO

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for healthcare and industrial applications, announces the appointment of Randall McRae to Chief Financial Officer.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

"Randall has done an outstanding job since stepping into the interim role over seven months ago," said Sean Krakiwsky , Founder and CEO of Nanalysis."Randall's energy and entrepreneurial spirt have fit in well at Nanalysis and he is leading initiatives that will help promote and support our growth over the coming years."

Randall McRae , CPA, CA, formerly the interim CFO, joined Nanalysis from MNP LLP, where he was a Senior Tax Manager and has over fifteen years experience working in public and private companies, both as a public practice accountant with large, medium and boutique firms and as an internal accountant working both within and leading finance teams.  Previously, Mr. McRae was a Co-Founder and Partner of McRally LLP, a Calgary based cloud accounting firm that specializes in financial, tax, and strategic advisory services to high growth business clients using technology based and people driven solutions. As one of two founding partners, Randall helped grow McRally LLP from inception to over 100 active clients.  Randall has experience in many industries including technology and automation, energy services, construction, and oil and gas.  Randall is a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary .

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', OTC and the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker symbol '1N1'. The company's business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The Company has followed up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. Nanalysis began selling a 100MHz device in 2020. The Company's new device is the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.  Nanalysis devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

With the recent acquisition of K'Prime, the Company maintains a North American sales and service company of over 40 individuals who cover scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems and services for security applications.  Additionally, the Company has a 43% ownership in Quad Systems AG ("Quad Systems"), with an option to purchase the remaining shares.  Quad Systems is a Zurich-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance ("NMR") company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-announces-appointment-of-randall-mcrae-as-cfo-301757777.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/28/c8031.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

BriaCell Reports Positive Survival Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

BriaCell Reports Positive Survival Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

  • 9 of 11 women remain alive from 2021/2022 dosing, highlighting strong survival benefits.
  • Remains well tolerated with no dose limiting toxicities.
  • Primary endpoint in pending pivotal trial will be survival, as agreed by the FDA.
  • 9 additional patients have been screened/enrolled in the study, incremental to the 12 patients announced in December 2022.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, today reports updated survival data from its previously disclosed group of 12 patients (11 patients enrolled in 20212022) in the ongoing Phase II clinical trial evaluating Bria-IMT™ in combination with Incyte's retifanlimab for the treatment of advanced metastatic breast cancer.

  • 9 of 11 (82%) patients remain alive from 2021/2022 dosing, suggesting strong survival benefits.
  • 7 of 11 (64%) patients showed either disease control or progression-free survival ("PFS") benefits compared with their most recent prior therapy regimen suggesting clinical benefit, including survival and delayed cancer progression in this very difficult to treat patient population.
  • Median PFS of 3.5 months (with one subject ongoing) compares favorably with other recent studies of patients with advanced disease including other approved agents in earlier lines of therapy (Tripathy "ATTAIN" 2022, Perez 2015 "BEACON", Cortes 2018, O'Shaughnessy 2022 "ASCENT").
  • Regimen remains well tolerated with no dose limiting toxicities.

"This is working, and it's working well. We had high hopes going into this clinical read-out, and the survival numbers have even exceeded our expectations. With 9 of 11 women still alive, this has a material impact for the patients and their loved ones, especially since some patients may have had only weeks or months to live prior to our treatment," stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell's President and CEO. "This survival update bodes well for our upcoming pivotal trial, since the FDA has agreed to survival benefits as the primary endpoint."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

GMG Receives Regulatory Development Approval for Future Battery Plant

GMG Receives Regulatory Development Approval for Future Battery Plant

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to advise of the receipt of regulatory and local council approvals for the commercial scale manufacturing of batteries at its existing Richlands site in Brisbane Australia. To date GMG has been adhering to a research and development regulatory approval to make battery cell prototypes. In addition, this site already has council approvals that allow GMG to manufacture its graphene.

These regulatory approvals are an important step in GMG's consideration at an appropriate future time to build and operate a battery manufacturing plant at the GMG Headquarters at Richlands.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Completes Loan Restructuring

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Completes Loan Restructuring

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, announces that it has successfully negotiated a restructuring of a promissory note (the " Promissory Note ") for a principal amount of CAD$1,000,000 bearing an annual interest rate at 6.5% (the " Interest ") due January 2, 2034 (the " Loan Restructuring "). The Promissory Note relates to the Company's acquisition of the combined heat a power generation business of AI Renewable 2018-I Limited Partnership, AI Renewable 2020 I-Limited Partnership and 2191 Yonge Ltd., pursuant to a definitive agreement announced by the Company on March 4, 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Avricore Health Makes the Grade on 2023 TSX Venture 50

Avricore Health Makes the Grade on 2023 TSX Venture 50

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") has been honoured by being named as one of the 2023 Venture 50, the TSX Venture Exchange's list of top performing companies.

"To make the Venture 50 feels great and the whole team is excited to keep delivering on our promise to build the world's largest rapid-testing network in pharmacy," said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health. "Thank you to all our partners and supporters for helping us make this dream of success become a reality!"

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Nano One Successfully Completes Cathode Evaluation Project with Global Automotive Company, and Expands Collaboration with a New Agreement

Nano One Successfully Completes Cathode Evaluation Project with Global Automotive Company, and Expands Collaboration with a New Agreement

Highlights of project achievements:

  • Successful completion of project objectives, advances relationship.
  • Demonstrates significant potential to reduce environmental footprint, capital costs, and operating costs for NMC materials.
  • Meets performance targets.
  • Increases confidence in long term strategic potential.
  • Led to a new evaluation agreement that adds LFP to the program and expands validation of nano one's technology to meet specific needs of the OEM.
  • Parties developing a roadmap to execute on vision.

nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") (TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) is a clean technology company with a patented low carbon intensity process for the production of low cost, high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. nano one announced today that it has achieved an important milestone by successfully completing the evaluation and benchmarking of its process, cathode materials and techno-economic modeling, under a Cathode Evaluation Agreement with a global automotive manufacturer. Success has led the parties to a new Cathode Evaluation Agreement that adds LFP to the program and expands their collaboration to target performance, cost and environmental specifications of cathode materials to meet the needs of the OEM. Financial terms towards the project are confidential

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

