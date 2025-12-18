e.l.f. Beauty Launches Glow Up!, Redefining Virtual Makeup and Community on Roblox

Roblox launch brings real-world makeup precision with advanced avatar models to a community-led, co-created experience that empowers self-expression.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), the bold disruptor with a kind heart, today announced the launch of Glow Up!, a next-generation makeup game and immersive beauty experience on Roblox (NYSE: RBLX). With 60% of gamers claiming that self-expression through gameplay is more important to them than ever before, e.l.f. is redefining what it means for Roblox players to be their authentic selves in-game.*

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251218003789/en/

Designed for players 13+, Glow Up! was engineered to deliver an experience that feels both aspirational and accessible:

  • Next-Gen Tech: Engineered a new, inventive, and layered makeup system that allows for millions of unique looks.
  • High-Fidelity Realism: Modernized with realistic finishes, textures, and makeup routines that mirror real life.
  • Community "Livestreaming": Introduced an innovative new way to compete and celebrate through themed challenges.
  • Inclusivity at the Core: Launched with four unique characters that champion women in sports, business, music, and gaming.

Aligned with e.l.f.'s commitment to make the world a better place for every eye, lip and face, Glow Up! leads with innovation to prioritize inclusivity, so more players feel seen and represented on Roblox.

"Our community doesn't want to be marketed to—they want to be invited in to play, create, and express themselves," said Patrick O'Keefe, Chief Integrated Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. "With Glow Up!, we build an experience rooted in co-creation and belonging to support the majority of gamers who use character personalization to reflect who they are and what they stand for. Self-expression isn't a feature - it's essential."

Roblox audiences increasingly prefer more realistic, high-detail experiences:

  • New, diverse characters will be released monthly, inspired by the 55% of Gen Z/Alpha who believe their virtual avatar represents them better than their physical self.**
  • Players become makeup artists preparing characters for major life moments.
  • In each session, players select themes, apply virtual cosmetics with realistic controls, and craft looks ranging from realistic to imaginative and creative.
  • The game introduces a "livestream" mode that enables players to interact with each other's creations based on theme fit, creativity, and overall vibes, encouraging friendly competition and community engagement.

Across the Roblox ecosystem, e.l.f. Beauty designs experiences that empower players to be their best, most authentic selves. e.l.f. UP! inspires young entrepreneurs, Fortune Island introduces financial literacy concepts through play, and Glow Up! centers around self-expression. Together, these experiences reflect e.l.f. Beauty's mission to leave the platform better than they found it.

Glow Up! was developed in collaboration with e.l.f.'s longtime partner eGen and Exclusible, marking e.l.f.'s first partnership with the studio known for high-end, gameplay-first experiences.

To play Glow Up!, visit the e.l.f. UP! Community on Roblox.

* Fandom Inside Gaming Report

** PION Youth Trends Report

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. The mission is clear: to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. e.l.f. Beauty and its brands, e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, Keys Soulcare, Well People, Naturium and rhode, are led by purpose, driven by results and elevated by superpowers, offering e.l.f. clean and vegan products. e.l.f. Beauty proudly stands as the first beauty company with Fair Trade Certified™ facilities. With a kind heart at the center of e.l.f.'s ethos, the company donates at least 2% of the prior year's profits to organizations that make positive impacts. Learn more at www.elfbeauty.com

Media Contact
Hannah Rubin
hrubin@elfbeauty.com

