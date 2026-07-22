Dynatrace to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leading AI-powered observability platform, today announced that it will report financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2027 ended June 30, 2026 before the U.S. financial markets open on August 5, 2026. In conjunction with this report, Dynatrace will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the company's financial results and its business outlook.
Conference Call Details
The conference call will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 5, 2026. To access the conference call from the U.S. and Canada, dial (866) 405-1247, or internationally, dial (201) 689-8045 with conference ID # 13761927. The call will also be available live via webcast on the company's website, ir.dynatrace.com .
An audio replay of the call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 19, 2026, by dialing (877) 660-6853 from the U.S. or Canada, or for international callers by dialing (201) 612-7415 and entering conference ID # 13761927. In addition, an archived webcast will be available at ir.dynatrace.com .
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) is advancing observability for today's digital businesses, helping to transform the complexity of modern digital ecosystems into powerful business assets. By leveraging AI-powered insights, Dynatrace enables organizations to analyze, automate, and innovate faster to drive their business forward.
To learn more about Dynatrace, visit www.dynatrace.com , visit our blog and follow us on LinkedIn and X @Dynatrace.
Dynatrace and the Dynatrace logo are trademarks of the Dynatrace, Inc. group of companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2026 Dynatrace LLC.
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Investor Contact:
Noelle Faris
VP, Investor Relations
ir@dynatrace.com
Media Contact:
Stacy Gong
VP, Corporate Communications
dynatrace-pr@dynatrace.com