Dynasty Gold Completes 1,461 Meters of Core Drilling at the Thundercloud Property, Ontario and Engages Financial Advisor

Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG,OTC:DGDCF) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed 1,461 meters of core drilling in the South-Pelham zone at its 100%-owned Thundercloud gold project.

Most of the previous drilling in the Thundercloud property was conducted within the Pelham zone, situated between 200 and 1400 meters north of the South-Pelham zone.

Six drill-holes, with lengths ranging from 150 to 418 meters, have been completed. Three widely spaced drill-holes were completed along a 1.2 km north-south trend to test Induced Polarization (IP) high-chargeability anomalies within the South Pelham area. An additional three drill-holes tested high-sulphide, bedrock occurrences discovered during a mapping program in July of this year. The high-sulphide outcrops occur within IP chargeability anomalies. Significant sulphide mineralization was observed in the core from all drill-holes. A pervasive, background sulphide content occurs intermittently throughout the drill-holes, while more substantial sulphide intervals, ranging up to several meters in width, were encountered at depths ranging from 8 to 300 meters. Higher gold grades are commonly associated with sulphide-rich zones within the Pelham zone resource area. Assay results for the recently completed drill holes are pending.

A total of 2,000 meters of drilling has been allocated to the South-Pelham zone; the remaining 3,000 meters of the program are planned to test lateral and down-dip extensions of the resource area within the Pelham Zone.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Holbek, M.Sc., P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Dynasty Gold has engaged Roc Global LLC, a New York-based investment bank to explore strategic partnerships to fast-track the Thundercloud gold project towards production. Roc Global will provide strategic advice to the Company on financing, alternative financing, and engaging strategic partnerships.

Ivy Chong comments: "We are honored to form this partnership with Roc Global. Dynasty has delivered promising drill results in its flagship Thundercloud project three years in a row and has substantially improved the grade and tonnage of a historical NI 43-101 resource prepared based on Teck's drill data. This partnership with Roc Global will allow us to aggressively advance Thundercloud and fast-track it to production at this pivotal moment when gold is at its historical high, reaching over $3,800 per oz."

About Roc Global LLC

Roc Global is an international investment bank for Sustainable Metals & Mining and Clean Energy, providing capital raising and advisory services. Roc Global works exclusively with highly-qualified clients that possess deep sector knowledge and robust business models.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America, with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and in the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The Company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold resource in northwest Ontario. A NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, dated September 27, 2021, can be found on the Company's and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold-silver project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale previously operating mines. For more information, please visit the Company's website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

