Dynasty Gold Announces Fully Funded 2026 Exploration Program

Dynasty Gold Announces Fully Funded 2026 Exploration Program

Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG,OTC:DGDCF) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its initial plans for the 2026 exploration program on its 100% owned Thundercloud property in Northwest Ontario, a region renowned for its rich gold deposits.

The Company's objective for the upcoming drilling is to increase the existing Pelham resource both laterally and to depth, and to test a number of the property's geophysical anomalies, which have associated gold mineralization. The Pelham gold deposit comprises a series of closely spaced, east-west trending, pyritic lenses with higher gold grades contained within north-easterly plunging shoots (Figure 1). Initial drilling will test below existing drilling in the down-plunge direction. Careful positioning of these holes will also allow for testing close to surface of IP chargeability anomalies in the upper parts of the drill-holes (Figure 2). Expansion of the higher-grade zones, below where previous drilling intersected exceptionally high grades, such as 25.2 g/t Au over 21m (including 6.5m of 72.2g/t Au), may provide significant increases in size and grade to the existing mineral resource.

The program will also test the potential of the Feeder zone beneath the discovery hole in 2022. The metallic screen test has further improved the grade to 8.9 g/t over 73.5m (from 8.4 g/t over 73.5m - refer to January 14, 2026 news release). The Pelham resource remains open in all directions.

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Figure 1: Pelham deposit north-easterly plunging looking west

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Figure 2: Sectional view through the Pelham deposit looking west, with. IP chargeability block model in orange (note: IP only modeled to a depth of 175m).

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The Company plans to drill up to seven holes in this Phase 1 program to extend Pelham mineralization to depth. Additionally, drilling will also be carried out to further test mineralization coincident with IP chargeability anomalies in the South Pelham Zone. Surface work conducted in this area confirmed the widespread occurrence of sulfides and anomalous gold mineralization. While the South Pelham IP anomalies are larger than the Pelham anomaly, only limited testing was done previously (Figure 3). The Company plans to drill up to five holes in the Ch1 anomaly area and three holes in the Ch2 anomaly.

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Figure 3: Sectional view, looking west of IP chargeability anomalies in the South-Pelham zone.

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The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Holbek, MSc, P.Geo, an independent consultant to the Company and a "Qualified Person" ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America. Its 100%-owned Thundercloud property is situated within the Archean Manitou-Stormy Lakes Greenstone Belt, in northwestern Ontario. The Company is currently drilling to expand the NI 43-101 gold resource. A NI 43-101 Resource Estimate Report can be found on the Company's and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada shares similar geological features as the Midas Gold mine and is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Dynasty Gold Corp.

"Ivy Chong"_____________
Ivy Chong, President & CEO

For additional information please contact:
Vancouver Office:
Ivy Chong
Phone: 604.633.2100
Email: ichong@dynastygoldcorp.com

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299799

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