Dynasty Begins Drilling at 100%-Owned Thundercloud, Ontario

Dynasty Begins Drilling at 100%-Owned Thundercloud, Ontario

Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG,OTC:DGDCF) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced its 2026 Phase 1 drilling at its 100% owned Thundercloud property, located 47 km southeast of Dryden, Ontario.

The drilling rig has been moved to the South Pelham target, where Drill-hole TC24-06, drilled on the boundary of the Induced Polarization (IP) chargeability anomaly, discovered mineralization six meters from the surface, returning 0.8 g/t over 22.5m. Two nearby follow-up holes drilled in 2025 also intersected near-surface mineralization. Current drilling is being conducted in a southerly direction, targeting a mineralized extension to that found in the Pelham Zone, where a number of high-grade drill results were obtained by Dynasty (Refer to Table 1 and Figure 1).

Table 1: High-grade drill holes from Dynasty's 2022 to 2024 drill programs.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) G/T Au
DP22-02 189 223.5 34.5 6.0
DP22-03 88.5 162.0 73.5 8.9
DP23-03 139.5 154.3 14.8 7.1
DP23-04 109.5 121.5 12.0 11.0
DP23-10 33.0 196.5 163.5 1.0
TC24-02 45.0 139.5 94.5 1.6

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7227/304220_0044dbb1a4d04a26_001.jpg

Figure 1: High-grade drill holes highlights in Pelham Zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7227/304220_0044dbb1a4d04a26_001full.jpg

After completing test drilling in the South-Pelham chargeability anomaly, the drill will be moved to the Pelham Main Zone to test for high-grade gold feeder zones and possible down-dip extensions of the northeast-plunging higher-grade shoots (modeled using Seequent's Leapfrog software; see Figure 2), with the goal of increasing the existing NI 43-101 open-pit gold resource (refer to "About Dynasty Gold Corp." section).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7227/304220_0044dbb1a4d04a26_002.jpg

Figure 2: Pelham deposit north-easterly plunging, looking west.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7227/304220_0044dbb1a4d04a26_002full.jpg

The objective of this year's program is to discover additional mineralization along the north-south corridor in the central parts of the property and to increase the resource in the Pelham Zone.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Holbek, MSc, P.Geo, an independent consultant to the Company and a "Qualified Person" ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.
Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America, with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and in the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The Company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold resource in northwest Ontario. A NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, dated September 27, 2021, can be found on the Company's and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines, and shares similar geological features as the Midas Gold mine. For more information, please visit the Company's website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Dynasty Gold Corp.

"Ivy Chong"_____________
Ivy Chong, President & CEO

For additional information please contact:
Vancouver Office:
Ivy Chong
Phone: 604.633.2100
Email: ichong@dynastygoldcorp.com

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304220

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Dynasty Gold dyg:cc tsxv:dyg precious metals investing
DYG:CC
The Conversation (0)
Dynasty Gold

Dynasty Gold

Gold-focused exploration with high-grade gold assets in Canada and the US

Gold-focused exploration with high-grade gold assets in Canada and the US Keep Reading...
La Dama de Oro Discovery Vein Assays 7.5 grams over .45 metre

La Dama de Oro Discovery Vein Assays 7.5 grams over .45 metre

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER TheNewswire - July 7, 2026, Providence Gold Mines Inc. ("Providence" or the "Company") further to the June 29th, 2026, news release the Company is very pleased to provide gold assays from the channel sampling of the vein discovery. As reported, the discovery was made by... Keep Reading...
55 North Cuts 19.42 m of 2.49 g/t Au Including 4.50 m of 5.34 g/t Au

55 North Cuts 19.42 m of 2.49 g/t Au Including 4.50 m of 5.34 g/t Au

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / 55 North Gold Inc. (CSE:FFF,OTC:FFFNF)(FSE:6YF) ("55 North" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its 2026 winter diamond drill program on its Last Hope Gold Deposit has extended the gold mineralization 300 metres beyond the limit of the... Keep Reading...
Excalibur Metals Appoints Lewis Lawrick to Chairman of the Board

Excalibur Metals Appoints Lewis Lawrick to Chairman of the Board

Excalibur Metals Corp. (TSXV: EXCL,OTC:EXCBF) (OTCQB: EXCBF) ("Excalibur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Lewis Lawrick as Chairman of the Board.Mr. Lawrick is a seasoned Canadian mining executive with more than 30 years of experience in mineral exploration, corporate... Keep Reading...
Graycliff Reports Additional Drill Results Including 7.3 Metres of 10.51 g/t Gold at Shakespeare Gold Project, Ontario

Graycliff Reports Additional Drill Results Including 7.3 Metres of 10.51 g/t Gold at Shakespeare Gold Project, Ontario

Graycliff Exploration Limited (CSE: GRAY,OTC:GRYCF) (OTCQB: GRYCF) (FSE: GE0) (the "Company" or "Graycliff") announces additional high grade gold assay results from metallurgical drill holes B and C (see press release dated June 2, 2026). Drill core assay results include an interval of 10.5... Keep Reading...
Silverco Mining Intersects High-Grade Silver at Cusi, Including 1,100 g/t Ag over 10.3 Metres

Silverco Mining Intersects High-Grade Silver at Cusi, Including 1,100 g/t Ag over 10.3 Metres

Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO,OTC:SICOF) ("Silverco" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional underground assay results and initial surface assay results from its 100%-owned Cusi Property ("Cusi") in Chihuahua, Mexico. These results are part of the Company's 2026 30,000 metre diamond... Keep Reading...
Ongoing drilling at Kada continues to expand Massan deposit

Ongoing drilling at Kada continues to expand Massan deposit

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Ongoing drilling at Kada continues to expand Massan depositDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

La Dama de Oro Discovery Vein Assays 7.5 grams over .45 metre

La Dama de Oro Discovery Vein Assays 7.5 grams over .45 metre

Syntholene Produces First 500 Kilograms of Hydrogen at Husavik Demonstration Facility

Western Uranium & Vanadium Reports a Greater Than 40% Grade Increase In The Final Assays of Uranium Deliveries

Related News

gold investing

La Dama de Oro Discovery Vein Assays 7.5 grams over .45 metre

gold investing

Genesis Minerals Launches US$3.9 Billion Bid for Vault Minerals

rare earth investing

Adrián Godás: Rare Earths Have Become a Geopolitical Market

cleantech investing

Syntholene Produces First 500 Kilograms of Hydrogen at Husavik Demonstration Facility

battery metals investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium Reports a Greater Than 40% Grade Increase In The Final Assays of Uranium Deliveries

base metals investing

Sankamap Secures Two-Year Prospecting Licence Renewals for District-Scale Kuma and Fauro Copper Gold Properties

base metals investing

Cascadia Expands Sulphide Mineralization with 106.62 m of 1.09% CuEq at the Carmacks Copper-Gold Project, Yukon