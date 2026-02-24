Dynacor Group Announces March 2026 Dividend

Dynacor Group Announces March 2026 Dividend

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX: DNG,OTC:DNGDF) ("Dynacor" or the "Corporation") announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a monthly dividend of C$0.01333 per common share (C$0.16 annually) for March 2026. This will be payable on March 17, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 9, 2026.

The Corporation's monthly dividend qualifies as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes. The payment and increase of dividends are at the discretion of the Board and will depend on the Corporation's financial results, cash requirements, prospects and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

About Dynacor

Dynacor Group is an industrial ore processing company dedicated to producing gold sourced from artisanal miners. Since its establishment in 1996, Dynacor has pioneered a responsible mineral supply chain with stringent traceability and audit standards for the fast-growing artisanal mining industry. By focusing on formalized miners, the Canadian company offers a win-win approach for governments and miners globally. Dynacor operates the Veta Dorada plant and owns a gold exploration property in Peru. The company is expanding to West Africa and within Latin America.

The premium paid by luxury jewellers for Dynacor's PX Impact® gold goes to Fidamar Foundation, an NGO that mainly invests in health and education projects for artisanal mining communities in Peru. Visit www.dynacor.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

Contact:

For more information, please contact:

Ruth Hanna
Director, Investor Relations
T: 514-393-9000 #236
E: investors@dynacor.com
Website: https://dynacor.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Bettina Filippone
T: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680
E: bfilippone@renmarkfinancial.com  
Website: www.renmarkfinancial.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

dynacor-gold-mines-incdng-cctsx-dnggold-investing
DNG:CC
The Conversation (0)
Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.

Keep Reading...
PDAC

Toronto to Host Global Mineral Sector for PDAC 2026, March 1 – 4

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) will bring together the mineral exploration and mining community in Toronto for its 94th annual Convention, taking place March 1 – 4, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC).As the World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining... Keep Reading...
THE SIGNAL ARCHITECTURE: 5 Stocks Calibrating the 2026 Infrastructure Cycle

THE SIGNAL ARCHITECTURE: 5 Stocks Calibrating the 2026 Infrastructure Cycle

USANewsGroup.com Market Intelligence Brief — WHAT'S HAPPENING: The infrastructure holding the global economy together is being stress-tested in real time: Gold at $5,552 per ounce as central banks loaded another 755 tonnes into reserves [1]The G7 issued formal guidance treating the quantum... Keep Reading...
Pixelated world map with fluctuating red-orange digital wave.

Mining’s New Reality: Strategic Nationalism, Gold Records and a Fractured Cost Curve

The era of “smooth globalization” is over, and mining is entering a more fragmented, politically charged phase defined by strategic nationalism, according to speakers at S&P Global’s latest webinar.Jason Holden, who opened the “State of the Market: Mining Q4 2025” session with a macro overview,... Keep Reading...
Closeup of wooden gavel on a sound block, dark background.

Brazilian State Firm Seeks Injunction to Block Equinox Gold-CMOC Asset Sale

A Brazilian state-run mining company is seeking an emergency court injunction to block the sale of one of Equinox Gold's (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Brazilian assets. Bloomberg reported that Companhia Baiana de Produção Mineral (CBPM) has asked the Bahia State Court of Justice to immediately... Keep Reading...
Silver Hammer Closes CDN$3,913,617 Non-Brokered Private Placement Pursuant to Listed Issuer Exemption

Silver Hammer Closes CDN$3,913,617 Non-Brokered Private Placement Pursuant to Listed Issuer Exemption

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR,OTC:HAMRF) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated February 2, 2026, it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement pursuant to the Listed Issuer Exemption ("LIFE") (the... Keep Reading...
High-Grade Near-Surface Graphite Intersected at Millennium

High-Grade Near-Surface Graphite Intersected at Millennium

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced High-Grade Near-Surface Graphite Intersected at MillenniumDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Eagle Energy Metals and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Announce Closing of Business Combination

Toronto to Host Global Mineral Sector for PDAC 2026, March 1 – 4

Fathom Announces Completion of Gochager Lake Winter Trail and Expected Start of Winter Drill Program

Iyan Deposit Delivers Further Significant Graphite Intercepts from Surface in the Final Release of Assays

Related News

uranium investing

Eagle Energy Metals and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Announce Closing of Business Combination

nickel investing

Fathom Announces Completion of Gochager Lake Winter Trail and Expected Start of Winter Drill Program

graphite investing

Iyan Deposit Delivers Further Significant Graphite Intercepts from Surface in the Final Release of Assays

rare earth investing

Application to Trade on OTCQB Market

base metals investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 3.0 Metres of 2.17% Ni, 1.45% Cu at The Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

copper investing

Faraday Copper Signs LOI to Acquire BHP’s San Manuel Mine in Arizona

rare earth investing

Brazil, India Ink Rare Earths Pact to Expand Supply Chain Cooperation