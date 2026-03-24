Dynacor Group Announces April 2026 Dividend

Dynacor Group Announces April 2026 Dividend

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX: DNG,OTC:DNGDF) ("Dynacor" or the "Corporation") announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a monthly dividend of C$0.01333 per common share (C$0.16 annually) for April 2026. This will be payable on April 17, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 9, 2026.

The Corporation's monthly dividend qualifies as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes. The payment and increase of dividends are at the discretion of the Board and will depend on the Corporation's financial results, cash requirements, prospects and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

About Dynacor

Dynacor Group is an ore processing company dedicated to producing gold sourced from artisanal miners. Since its establishment in 1996, Dynacor has pioneered a responsible mineral supply chain with stringent traceability and audit standards for the fast-growing artisanal mining industry. By focusing on formalized miners, the Canadian company offers a win-win approach for governments and miners globally. Dynacor operates the Veta Dorada plant and owns a gold exploration property in Peru. The company is expanding to West Africa and within Latin America.

The premium paid by luxury jewellers for Dynacor's PX Impact® gold goes to Fidamar Foundation, an NGO that mainly invests in health and education projects for artisanal mining communities in Peru. Visit www.dynacor.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

Contact:

For more information, please contact:

Ruth Hanna
Director, Investor Relations
T: 514-393-9000 #236

E: investors@dynacor.com
Website: https://dynacor.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Bettina Filippone
T: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680
E: bfilippone@renmarkfinancial.com  
Website: www.renmarkfinancial.com


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