Cleantech Investing News

DynaCERT Inc. notes that the filing of its audited annual financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended December 31, 2021 has not been completed prior to today's deadline for filing of the Annual Financial Filings. The Company’s auditors have not concluded their audit and the Company is working expeditiously to resolve certain issues ...

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT " or the "Company") notes that the filing of its audited annual financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the " Annual Financial Filings ") has not been completed prior to today's deadline for filing of the Annual Financial Filings. The Company's auditors have not concluded their audit and the Company is working expeditiously to resolve certain issues raised by their auditors so as to permit the submission of the Annual Financial Filings as soon as possible. The Company continues to work with its auditors to address such issues and is endeavouring to file the Annual Financial Filings by Monday, April 4, 2022.

About dynaCERT Inc.

dyna CERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, refrigerated trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com .

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to the potential filing of the Annual Financial Filings by April 4, 2022. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the Company not settling outstanding issues with its auditors.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither The Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

On Behalf of the Board

Murray James Payne, CEO

For more information:

Jim Payne, CEO & President
dynaCERT Inc.
#101 – 501 Alliance Avenue
Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1
+1 (416) 766-9691 x 2
jpayne@ dynaCERT .com

Investor Relations
dynaCERT Inc.
Nancy Massicotte
+1 (416) 766-9691 x 1
nancy@irprocommunications.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

DynaCERTTSXV:DYACleantech Investing
DYA:CA
DynaCERT

DynaCERT

Overview

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX:DYA,OTCQX:DYFSF,FRA:DMJ) is a Canadian company with a global solution to reduce pollution. The company has developed the next generation of carbon emission reduction technology for diesel engines in the global market, providing significant fuel savings to the operator. dynaCERT’s verified HydraGENTMtechnology uses a proprietary electrolysis system to turn distilled water into hydrogen and oxygen gases on demand.

HydraGENTM is currently sold in North America and Europe for use in on-road applications and diesel generators. Third-party validated testing results show that HydraGENTM is a unique technology with the ability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 50 percent and enhance fuel efficiency by up to 19.2 percent for diesel engines of all sizes. The company’s strategy is to expand internationally while developing numerous applications of its HydraGENTM technology in multiple vertical markets.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:DYA

dynaCERT Launches into the FreightTech Industry

dEInk8RUx9Inc.(TSX:DYA)(OTCQX:DYFSF)(FRA:DMJ)("dEInk8RUx9"orthe"Company")ispleasedtoannouncethatitsHydraLytica

OTC:DYFSF

dynaCERT Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange

dynaCERT Inc. (TSXV:DYA) (OTCQB:DYFSF) (FRA:DMJ) (“dynaCERT” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) to graduate its listing from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) to the TSX.

The Company is also pleased to report that it has closed its transactions with KarbonKleen Inc. (“KarbonKleen”) and dynaCERT International Strategic Holdings Inc. (“DISH”), as previously announced on May 11, 2020 (See Press Release dated May 11, 2020).

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:DYFSF

dynaCERT Invests in the USA and Receives a Purchase Order for 3,000 HydraGEN™ Units

dynaCERT Inc. (TSXV:DYA) (OTCQB:DYFSF) (FRA:DMJ) (“dynaCERT” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that it has granted to KarbonKleen Inc. (“KK”), dynaCERT’s Preferred Service Provider, the exclusive Dealership rights in the trucking industry in the United States of America until December 31, 2024. The exclusivity granted to KK is subject to certain quotas of a minimum of 150,000 HydraGEN™ Technology Units over a little more than three years. On May 9, 2020, KK has provided the Company with a purchase order for 3,000 HydraGEN™ Technology Units as described below.

Concurrent with this transaction, KK has entered into a strategic partnership with Velociti Inc. (“Velociti”), whereby Velociti will provide installation services for KK throughout the USA and elsewhere where Velociti operates and also to provide HydraGEN™ Technology Units to Velociti’s existing clients.

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:DYFSF

dynaCERT Inc. Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

dynaCERT Inc. (TSXV:DYA) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #610 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 19 – Monday January 20, 2020.

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the bellwether of the junior mining market for the last twenty-five years. It is the number one source of information for investment trends and ideas, covering all aspects of the natural resource industry.

Keep reading...Show less
lithium cell batteries

Woodmac: Global Lithium-ion Battery Capacity to Increase Five Times by 2030

Demand for battery energy storage is expected to increase significantly in the coming decades, as the world moves away from fossil fuels to greener sources of power.

To meet this growing need, battery manufacturers are looking for ways to increase their capacity. Wood Mackenzie believes global lithium-ion battery capacity could rise fivefold to 5,500 gigawatt-hour (GWh) from 2021 to 2030.

“The electric vehicle (EV) market accounts for almost 80 percent of lithium-ion battery demand,” Wood Mackenzie consultant Jiayue Zheng said in a note. “High oil prices are supporting more markets to roll out zero-emission transportation policies, causing demand for lithium-ion batteries to skyrocket and exceed 3,000 GWh by 2030.”

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION: American Manganese Reports Significant Rare Earth Values on Rocher Deboule Cu-Au-Ag Project

CORRECTION: American Manganese Reports Significant Rare Earth Values on Rocher Deboule Cu-Au-Ag Project

(This release corrects and replaces the release distributed March 29, 2022 at 6:20 pm ET. The previous release was missing the seventh paragraph and is corrected below.)

American Manganese receives Drill Permits for Rocher Deboule from Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Manganese Reports Significant Rare Earth Values on Rocher Deboule Cu-Au-Ag Project

American Manganese Reports Significant Rare Earth Values on Rocher Deboule Cu-Au-Ag Project

American Manganese receives Drill Permits for Rocher Deboule from Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation

American ManganeseInc. ("AMY" or the "Company") (TSX.V:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) reports Vent Zone IP Geophysics Identifies High Chargeability and coincident and Significant Rare Earth Values on Rocher Deboule Cu-Au-AgProject

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Northstar Secures Grant Funding from Alberta Innovates for Engineering Costs of Calgary Scale Up Facility

Northstar Secures Grant Funding from Alberta Innovates for Engineering Costs of Calgary Scale Up Facility

Non-dilutive funding will cover $200,000 of the estimated $675,000 engineering cost related to Northstar's planned expanded-capacity asphalt shingle reprocessing scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta

The application to Alberta Innovates was Northstar's first of a broad range of government funding applications Northstar is progressing related to the Calgary scale up facility

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Facedrive Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Private Placement Due to Strong Demand and Support

Facedrive Inc. (" Facedrive " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FD) (OTCQX: FDVRF), a Canadian "people-and-planet first" tech ecosystem, is pleased to announce that it is expecting its non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") of units (the " Units ") first announced on March 25, 2022 (the " Initial Announcement ") to be oversubscribed based on strong investor demand. As a result, the Company has decided to increase the maximum size of the Private Placement to $17.5 million in aggregate gross proceeds, consisting of up to 29,661,017 Units.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Facedrive Announces Additional Private Placement of Units

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Facedrive Inc. (" Facedrive " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FD) (OTCQX: FDVRF), a Canadian "people-and-planet first" tech ecosystem, is pleased to announce that it is proposing to complete a new private placement on a non-brokered basis (the " Private Placement ") as a result of additional investor interest arising from the Company's previous private placement, which closed on March 1, 2022 on similar terms for aggregate gross proceeds of $4.7 million. Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company intends to raise up to $15 million in aggregate gross proceeds by issuing up to approximately 25,423,729 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.59 per Unit.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×