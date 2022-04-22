DynaCERT Inc. is pleased to announce that it is an exhibitor at the Truck World show in Toronto, from April 21, 2022 until Saturday, April 23, 2022. Truck World is a trade & industry event. The show is a meeting place for Canada’s trucking industry with everything trucking: equipment, innovations, connections, solutions, featuring over 500 exhibitors and new products showcase including dynaCERT’s flagship ...

DYA:CA