dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Ms. Rebecca Hudson and Mr. W. Clark Kent from the Board of Directors of the Company effective immediately. dynaCERT thanks Ms. Hudson and Mr. Kent for their services on the Board of Directors.
About dynaCERT Inc.
dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology along with its proprietary HydraLytica™ Telematics, a means of monitoring fuel consumption and calculating GHG emissions savings designed for the tracking of possible future Carbon Credits for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, which has shown to lower carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.
READER ADVISORY
Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.
Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.
The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Contacts
Jim Payne, CEO & President
dynaCERT Inc.
#101 – 501 Alliance Avenue
Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1
+1 (416) 766-9691 x 2
jpayne@dynaCERT.com
Investor Relations
dynaCERT Inc.
Nancy Massicotte
+1 (416) 766-9691 x 1
nmassicotte@dynaCERT.com
DynaCERT
Overview
dynaCERT Inc. (TSX:DYA,OTCQX:DYFSF,FRA:DMJ) is a Canadian company with a global solution to reduce pollution. The company has developed the next generation of carbon emission reduction technology for diesel engines in the global market, providing significant fuel savings to the operator. dynaCERT’s verified HydraGENTMtechnology uses a proprietary electrolysis system to turn distilled water into hydrogen and oxygen gases on demand.
HydraGENTM is currently sold in North America and Europe for use in on-road applications and diesel generators. Third-party validated testing results show that HydraGENTM is a unique technology with the ability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 50 percent and enhance fuel efficiency by up to 19.2 percent for diesel engines of all sizes. The company’s strategy is to expand internationally while developing numerous applications of its HydraGENTM technology in multiple vertical markets.
“dynaCERT has established a unique and diversified team around the world, in different jurisdictions, aimed at numerous vertical markets,” said dynaCERT President and CEO Jim Payne. “We have prepared for a future of our proud Canadian company based in Toronto to market its revolutionary technology around the world.”
dynaCERT’s technology is designed for use with all types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining equipment, forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Through partnerships with industry leaders, major corporations and government bodies, dynaCERT is strengthening its position in the trucking industry while expanding into the light truck, rail, marine and stationary generator markets.
In April 2018, dynaCERT started the Type Approval under Transport Canada and Lloyds Register policies for equipment on marine vessels under the Safety of Life at Sea rules and regulations.
dynaCERT is also targeting the global mining industry as a key market for its technology. HydraGENTM Technology recently earned approval for underground mining applications in Canada. The mining industry is highly dependent on diesel fuel at a time when many mining firms are looking for ways to be more environmentally sustainable. The company showcased HydraGENTM technology at the 2019 Prospectors and Developers Association Convention (PDAC), one of the world’s largest mining conferences.
dynaCERT is gaining a foothold in the European market with the establishment of a wholly-owned company, dynaCERT GMBH, in Germany. TUV NORD and TUV SUD testing and certification were completed in 2018 and the company recently received its KBA Homologation certification. dynaCERT has secured a dealer in Scotland to distribute the HydraGENTM product line across the UK, and has launched a pilot project in Austria to demonstrate emissions reductions from government diesel-powered vehicles.
In Germany, dynaCERT has partnered with Mosolf SE & CO. AG under an MOU that includes a HydraGENTM technology dealer agreement and a purchase order for 1,000 units in 2020. MOSOLF and its subsidiaries will serve as HydraGENTM dealers with the rights to sell and install the technology throughout the European Union. MOSOLF intends to market the technology to the federal and local government entities in Germany. Due to strong demand, dynaCERTshipped the first of one hundred HydraGENTM units to MOSOLF in November 2019, ahead of the 2020 schedule.
In India, the company already has received iCat certification, earned firm orders, signed LOIs with two provinces and through its dealers is continuing in talks with governments of India about the ways dynaCERT’s technology can help address the nation’s major air pollution problems. In the Middle East, the company has established relationships with distributors in the key markets of Dubai and Israel.
dynaCERT has also established a presence in Mexico, through its partner KarbonKleen Inc. To date, KarbonKleen has ordered 400 HydraGENTM units for its clients who supply trucking equipment to the largest labor union in Mexico.
Company Highlights
- Patented HydraGENTM technology system supplies engines with pure hydrogen and oxygen gases to generate a cleaner, more efficient burn.
- Third-party validation and testing results show greenhouse gas emissions reduction up to 50 percent and fuel savings up to 19.2 percent.
- Award-winning technology, including 2019 German Innovation Awards for Energy Solutions; first prize at the 2019 Mining Cleantech Challenge in Colorado, Top Gold Award in 2018 Edison Awards for Vehicle Advancements and 2019 Gold Certificate Award from the European Society for Quality Research.
- Advancing into European, South Asian and Middle Eastern markets.
- dynaCERT has received approval to market, sell, install and use its HydraGENTM technology in Germany and throughout the European Union.
- Global-scale carbon credit market strategy.
- Establishing market presence in the mining industry with first significant agreement with an original equipment manufacturer.
- HydraGENTM Technology recently earned approval for underground mining applications in Canada.
- R&D facility for large stationary power generator, marine and rail markets.
Key Projects
Key Technology: HydraGENTM
Delivering carbon emission reduction technologies and cutting-edge solutions for a global market.
dynaCERT’s HydraGENTM system is a portable, safe and reliable aftermarket technology that uses distilled water to produce hydrogen and oxygen gases on demand for use in internal combustion engines. The HydraGENTM has the ability to adjust to various concentrations of hydrogen and oxygen mixtures to calibrate the perfect formula for specific engine types, maximizing benefits. The technology is designed with safety features that ensure hydrogen is never stored within the unit nor on board a vehicle.
The system includes a smart electronic control unit (ECU) that reads, collects and stores data pertaining to fuel efficacy and emissions. dynaCERT’s Smart ECU can interface with the onboard computer of any engine and can be remotely accessed by both the company and end-users, allowing for the monitoring of fuel savings, carbon credits and GPS tracking.
“Our team, led by a former RIM technology expert, has developed a smart ECU that is constantly learning, gathering analytics, and using algorithms to modify the flow of gases depending on the condition variables—climate, altitude, hills, torque, humidity, etc.—to find the sweet spot,” said Payne. “That is something that certainly separates us from anything else in the market.”
In May 2019, dynaCERT announced it had received a US patent for its SMART ECU and a second patent in August 2019.
“My team and I worked diligently to build the SMART ECU as a first step to be able to control the HydraGENTM Technology products,” said dynaCERT Senior Technical Advisor David Bridge. “This patent firmly establishes dynaCERT as a Canadian innovator in the field of carbon emission tracking and carbon credit solutions.”
Introducing hydrogen into the air intake of a diesel engine creates a cleaner, more efficient burn.
Conventional emission control solutions treat engine exhaust gases after the burn, at the expense of power and fuel economy. The HydraGENTM system treats toxic emissions at the source.
Benefits of the technology include:
- increased fuel economy
- increased torque
- extended engine oil life
- significant reduction in carbon emissions
dynaCERT announced lab test results for its HG1 unit for class 8 trucks in November 2016. After 20-plus hours of testing, the Automotive Centre of Excellence (ACE) verified HydraGENTM fuel savings and emissions reductions.
“The HydraGENTM’s capability to reach up to 50 percent in the reduction of greenhouse gases and over 19 percent in fuel savings met and exceeded our expectations. Trucks equipped with the HydraGENTM unit can reduce particulate matter by over 65 percent, significantly reducing the black smoke being emitted into the environment,” Payne stated.
In October 2016, dynaCERT also took possession of a new 8,000-square-foot facility. The lease expansion provided the capacity to produce 2,000 HydraGENTM units per shift monthly, at a retail price of US$8,750 or US$10,000 once installed.
In August 2019, dynaCERTlaunched its HydraGENTM HG2 line. The HG2 units are smaller and provide similar advantages to the HG1 model. The HG2 unit is ideal for use in smaller diesel engines used in buses, class 2 and class 7 vehicles, refrigerator trailers and containers, mobile construction equipment, small generators and smaller trucks typically found in Europe and India.
Diesel Trucking Market
Carbon emission reduction and increased fuel economy are the HydraGENTM’s two most critical features for the transportation industry of today and tomorrow.
The US trucking industry represents an estimated 15.5 million trucks with an average of 192,000 new trucks sold each year and accounts for nearly 13 percent of the nation’s total fuel consumption. Fuel is the number one largest fixed cost for the trucking industry.
dynaCERT,’s initial HydraGENTM unit design is targeted at transport trucks and is capable of delivering three liters per minute. The system is powered directly from the vehicle’s power system for high electrical efficiency. The water reservoir and the rest of the system is contained in a lightweight, impact-resistant, Kraton-modified ABS cabinet that is mounted to the outside of the vehicle.
While initial production is expected to focus on sales to the trucking industry, the company is also poised to become a major supplier of carbon emission reduction technology to the automotive, light-truck, rail, marine and off-grid power sectors.
Fleet management system and application
In December 2016, dynaCERT retained Nektar Data Systems, an international fleet management systems consulting group, to create a fleet management system capable of providing real-time tracking, monitoring, analysis and reporting from data collected by the dynaCERT Smart ECU. Using a portal fully controlled and managed by dynaCERT, HydraGENTM technology users can view their performance in real-time.
To supplement its HydraGENTM technology, dynaCERT has launched a vehicle telematics device software called HydraLyticaTM, which provides easy access to fuel savings and carbon emission reduction reports. The telemetry device allows the company, its dealers and clients to monitor truck engine performance, diesel fuel economy and carbon emission reductions. the calculated savings of diesel and carbon emissions as a truck is traveling. HydraLyticaTM is expected to provide the company with proof to the market that the HydraGENTM technology works as stated.
dynaCERT is working with world-renowned data security software company, Cosario Limited to ensure user privacy with its HydraLyticaTM software. Cosario’s management team were pioneers in the same critical data security software which is now used in international payments systems such as Apple Pay and PayPal. By ensuring data security, dynaCERT can stay compliant with the data privacy laws including the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation.
Carbon Credits
In March 2019, dynaCERT initiated carbon credit applications for its HydraGENTM technology. It is estimated that a Class 8 truck traveling long haul routes can generate up to $1,500 euros per year (C$2,278 per year) in carbon credits based on the current market price of $15 euros per tonne of carbon dioxide. dynaCERT’s goal is to create a world-wide program to enable any earned carbon credits to be shared with end-users of its HydraGENTM technology under a contractual subscription program.
dynaCERT’s innovative proprietary software algorithms in its SMART ECU2 can track the creation of carbon credits. The company has added successful fintech entrepreneur Brian Semkiw to its advisory board. Semkiw recently engaged his organization, 3rdGP, to further develop software that will enable the tracking of carbon credits generated by dynaCERT’s HydraGENTM technology. 3rdGP is the world’s first third-generation processing payments company with an emphasis on blockchain and IoT payments processing solutions.
Large stationary power generator, rail and marine markets
dynaCERT has designed a 300 liter per minute HydraGENTM unit for use in large stationary power generation combustion engines for the utilities, rail and marine industries. Nearly three-quarters of installed generating capacity in the Caribbean is diesel-engine based. Wartsila engines are commonly used on transport shipping vessels. Outfitting just one cargo ship could generate close to $1 million in sales. Globally, there are more than 90,000 commercial cargo ships in operation today.
dynaCERT is currently in discussions with mining producers operating globally to employ the HG145-6C technology on their equipment, machinery and mine-site generating stations. The HG145-6C is a multi-cell unit developed by dynaCERT for installation on larger diesel engines used in heavy industry, construction, ships, rail, mining, oil and gas and stationary generators world-wide.
Through its dealer, H2 Tek, the company received an initial order for three HG145-6C large engine HydraGENTM technology products from an international leader in mining for deployment in a large Brazilian open-pit mine as well as another mining company in Argentina. The client is looking to reduce its environmental footprint by reducing the greenhouse gas emissions of its fleet of mining trucks and equipment. H2 Tek is currently in discussions with over 20 large mining companies operating in Chile, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and the US to further develop a market for dynaCERT’s technology.
In April 2019, dynaCERT entered into an agreement with Total Equipment Services Inc. (TES), an underground mining equipment manufacturer. It is the company’s first significant agreement with an original equipment manufacturer. TES has become a dealer of dynaCERT’s HydraGENTM technology and is expected to market dynaCERT’s HG145 products to its clients in Canada. The companies are also expected to work together to create new markets for dynaCERT’s products and integrate HydraGEN™ technology with equipment manufactured by TES. In November 2019, TES has launched a user case study involving a comprehensive analysis that will track the effectiveness of the HydraGENTM Technology in underground mining operations by measuring the changes in emissions and fuel economy.
KarbonKleen Partnership
In July 2019, dynaCERTreceived an initial purchase order for 100 HydraGENTM HG145B units from KarbonKleen. Prior to the purchase order being placed, KarbonKleen had partnered with Alliance Holdings Group, which supplies trucking equipment to one of the largest labor unions in Mexico.
Shortly after the initial order was secured, KarbonKleen placed an order for an additional 300 HG145B units and provided end-users of dynaCERT ‘s technology with a compelling financing alternative. The new financing alternative falls under a monthly subscription service that KarbonKleen has agreed to facilitate.
Customers who sign onto a two-year subscription through one of the company’s dealers are eligible for the KarbonKleen money-back guarantee if their registered trucks drive at least 5,000 miles (8,047 kilometres) per month. If dynaCERT’s technology doesn’t save the client more than its subscription price, KarbonKleen indicates that it will refund the subscription cost.
In November 2019, dynaCERTcompleted the delivery of the first one hundred and fifty HydraGENTM Technology Units to KarbonKleen for installations in Mexico. KarbonKleen’s clients span five different trade unions under the Confederation of Mexican Workers (CTM), the largest trade union federation in the country. Together these unions control 1 million trucks used for a variety of types of shipments including trans-border to the USA.
“At KarbonKleen, we are very pleased that such a large organization as CTM has placed their confidence in our companies and the HydraGENTM Technology, including our ability to deliver in a timely manner. Such an important project will result in significant fuel savings for workers in Mexico as well as provide a front-line offensive against the grave pollution problem crippling Mexico City, ” said Brian Semkiw, CEO of KarbonKleen.
Management Team
Jim Payne - President, CEO and Director
Jim Payne has successfully built and managed his own private companies for more than 38 years. He has years of experience in accounting, business leadership, and the legal aspects of governance. With a strong leadership presence, Payne is leading dynaCERT in a way that has helped to streamline corporate activities, generate growth, form new partnerships, and bring the corporate vision to a reality. Payne also serves as CEO of his privately held consulting, project management and real-estate development company, operating in the GTA and surrounding areas. He graduated from St. Clair College in Construction Engineering, Project Management and Estimating in 1974.
Wayne Hoffman - Chairman
Wayne Hoffman has served as a member of the Corporation’s Business Advisory Committee since October 2007. He is a Chartered Accountant and business executive with one of America’s finest companies, Deere & Company, a corporation that is customer driven and places a heavy emphasis on quality and teamwork. He served as Vice-President, Finance at John Deere Limited for 25 years and President of John Deere Credit for over 8 years. As well, Hoffman spent two years in Deere & Company’s Business Development Dept. responsible for mergers and acquisitions.
Carmelo Marrelli - CFO
Carmelo Marrelli is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA, CGA) and serves as Chief Financial Officer of a number of other Canadian public companies including some listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Enrico Schlapfer - VP Global Sales
Being Swiss, it is without question that Enrico Schlapfer is a winter sports enthusiast. He has learned there is no such thing as “I can’t” by implementing winter snow sport in the paraplegic and mentally handicapped community. As a result, he brings forward the same mentality “nothing is impossible” to his business protocol. He is a seasoned brand development, sales and marketing professional with over 20 years of experience in multiple industries. His exposure to various business cultures, widely divergent professionals and his fluency in five languages ensures his comfort level in global sales. Before devoting his work full-time to dynaCERT Inc., Sclapfer has had key sales positions in prestigious companies such as Nestle, Traxdata and Targus. In addition, he has served as Sales director and COO in WorldConnect in which he was a business partner.
Khoa Tran - Director of Finance
Khoa Tran, B.A., has over 20 years of financial reporting and accounting experience. This includes over 15 years in management positions in world class global businesses for manufacturing and service environments. He has expertise in cost accounting, financial analysis and reporting, variance analysis and government reporting. Mr. Tran was previously the Director of Finance for a mid-sized manufacturing company and Controller for various mid-sized and Fortune 500 automotive and manufacturing companies with international offices.
Jean-Pierre Colin - Director & Corporate Secretary
Jean-Pierre Colin is a consultant to high-growth publicly listed companies. He has been a recognized senior securities industry executive and effective investment banking professional providing financing and mergers and acquisitions services to numerous prosperous issuers in Canada. As a result of his extensive financial background throughout his career, he has been called to lead teams of corporate finance professionals at national securities dealers, such as Richardson Greenshields, JP Colin Securities, Deacon Capital, Octagon Capital and Desjardins. He has also served as a high-profile corporate board director and C-suite executive of numerous public companies, often chairing audit committees, compensation committees and corporate governance committees, including with Premier Gold Mines; Wolfden Resources, sold to Zinifex for over $350 million; Virginia Gold whose Eleonore property was sold to Goldcorp for over $ 1 billion; and, Pelangio Mines, the former controlling shareholder of Detour Gold, one of Canada’s largest gold mining operations. Mr. Colin holds a DCS from McGill University where he studied Biology & Engineering, an MBA from the University of Western Ontario, a Law Degree from the University of Ottawa and also practiced corporate law prior to his investment-banking profession
Dr. Richard Lu - Director
Dr. Richard Lu has more than 25 years of global experience developing and implementing business strategies for organizations in North America, Europe and Asia. He has extensive experience in the energy industry. He was the President of Sky Solar (Canada) Ltd., and a Managing Director at Sky Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. Dr. Lu was the VP of Business Development at ARISE Technology Corporation, where he was instrumental in securing its long-term supply chain funding of close to $1 billion dollars. He also previously held the position of Chief Conservation Officer and VP of Toronto Hydro Corporation, where he developed and executed a sweeping portfolio ($110 million) of Conservation, Demand Management and Distributed Energy programs and was instrumental in creating an energy conservation culture in Ontario. Prior to that he was the Vice-President of Environment, Health and Safety, ensuring Toronto Hydro Corporation’s commitment to providing a safe and healthy workplace for employees and the strategies for achieving sustainable development and growth are successfully met. Lu has held senior positions with Enbridge Gas Distribution, Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., and Dillon Consulting.
Ronald Perry - Director
Ronald Perry serves as Vice-President of Metanor Resources and has been its Treasurer and a Director since March 2007. Perry has over 35 years of accounting, financial and entrepreneurial business experience in high technology, venture capital and merchant banking companies. Since the year 2000, he has been the Founder and serves as President of Briolijor Corporation, a financial consulting company to both private and public corporations. Perry has been involved in all facets of business including statutory reporting, internal controls, legal aspects as well as all administrative responsibilities. He serves as a Director of Manitex Capital Inc. and was a Director of Pinetree Capital. Perry is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Business Administration from the Concordia University. He also has a Graduate Diploma in Accountancy from the Concordia University.
Dr. Elliot Strashin - Director
Dr. Elliot Strashin brings with him a wealth of experience across a number of industries. His involvement with public mining companies began with Maple Minerals from 1996 to 2001, where he served as a director. In April of 1999, he joined the board of Canadian Golden Dragon Resources as Corporate Secretary and became President and CEO in January of 2000. He continues to serve Dragon under its new name, Trillium North Minerals, as CEO and President. Dr. Strashin is also CEO and President of Strashin and Sons Limited, a private real estate development company that specializes in LEED1 certified, green building. dynaCERT’s plant and offices are located in one of these buildings. In keeping with his green focus, Dr. Strashin has also involved himself in green technologies as a co-founder of Ellsin Environmental Ltd., which has built a prototype tire recycling plant in Sault Saint Marie and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Environmental Waste International Inc. He is also a 50 percent shareholder and CFO of Puma Hydrocarbons, a company whose purpose is to promote and generate sales for green technologies, including dynaCERT products.
dynaCERT Launches into the FreightTech Industry
dynaCERT Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
dynaCERT Inc. (TSXV:DYA) (OTCQB:DYFSF) (FRA:DMJ) (“dynaCERT” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) to graduate its listing from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) to the TSX.
The Company is also pleased to report that it has closed its transactions with KarbonKleen Inc. (“KarbonKleen”) and dynaCERT International Strategic Holdings Inc. (“DISH”), as previously announced on May 11, 2020 (See Press Release dated May 11, 2020).
Jean-Pierre Colin, Executive Vice President of dynaCERT, stated, “Graduating to the TSX represents a significant milestone in our efforts to broaden our appeal to a larger shareholder base, including institutional investors, and raise the Company’s profile among the investment community. We expect this graduation to further enhance the liquidity of our stock and enable us to continue building long-term shareholder value.”
Jim Payne, dynaCERT’s President & CEO, stated, “With the approval of the KarbonKleen Transaction we can now embark on the Subscription Programme. We believe, with the success of the program, it will open the opportunity for DISH to raise debt or equity financings in a non-dilutive fashion to dynaCERT, to assist our entire global channel of dealers and to more easily roll out our HydraGEN™ Technology to end-users world-wide through a Subscription monthly payment basis.”
Final approval of the TSX listing is subject to the Company fulfilling all remaining conditions as required by the TSX, including the completion of a traditional underwritten prospectus offering with a minimum of 50 subscribers, raising a minimum gross proceeds of not less than $5 million and compliance with public distribution and all other standard listing requirements of the TSX on or before August 12, 2020. The Company expects to be able to satisfy all of such requirements prior to such time and will issue a statement once timing for completion of the final listing requirements can be estimated and a final trading date has been confirmed by the TSX.
For more information, please contact:
Jim Payne, CEO & President
dynaCERT Inc.
#101 – 501 Alliance Avenue
Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1
+1 (416) 766-9691 x 2
jpayne@dynaCERT.com
Investor Relations
dynaCERT Inc.
Nancy Massicotte
+1 (416) 766-9691 x 1
nmassicotte@dynaCERT.com
dynaCERT Invests in the USA and Receives a Purchase Order for 3,000 HydraGEN™ Units
dynaCERT Inc. (TSXV:DYA) (OTCQB:DYFSF) (FRA:DMJ) (“dynaCERT” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that it has granted to KarbonKleen Inc. (“KK”), dynaCERT’s Preferred Service Provider, the exclusive Dealership rights in the trucking industry in the United States of America until December 31, 2024. The exclusivity granted to KK is subject to certain quotas of a minimum of 150,000 HydraGEN™ Technology Units over a little more than three years. On May 9, 2020, KK has provided the Company with a purchase order for 3,000 HydraGEN™ Technology Units as described below.
Concurrent with this transaction, KK has entered into a strategic partnership with Velociti Inc. (“Velociti”), whereby Velociti will provide installation services for KK throughout the USA and elsewhere where Velociti operates and also to provide HydraGEN™ Technology Units to Velociti’s existing clients.
The pre-existing rights and Dealer relationships that dynaCERT has in the USA continue unrestricted and dynaCERT can continue discussions to add some qualified Dealers in the USA until the latter of November 1, 2020 or the end of USA restrictions due to COVID-19. Such dealers will continue to operate unfettered by the transactions described herein and KarbonKleen’s exclusivity. Pricing of dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology in the USA is subject to dynaCERT’s proprietary USA pricing list published exclusively for its Dealers from time to time and remains applicable to KK.
dynaCERT is also pleased to report that it has established a 100%-owned subsidiary called dynaCERT International Strategic Holdings Inc. (“DISH”) to be used to support sales efforts worldwide with investments in strategically unique and exceptional CleanTech innovators directly related to dynaCERT’s business, including a subscription programme of dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology to enhance end-user adoption.
In a series of related transactions with KK, DISH has agreed to provide KK with HydraGEN™ Technology Units until December 31, 2021 in return for subscription revenue whereby KK continues to offer on a back-to-back basis a subscription programme to outfit large Canadian and USA trucking fleets with HydraGEN™ Technology. DISH will be delivering dynaCERT’s new 3,000 Unit purchase order from KK under the terms of this arrangement.
As its first investment, DISH has agreed to invest a total of US $1,092,000 in KK in a transaction whereby the Company will own, indirectly through DISH, twenty percent (20%) of KK and a Promissory Note from KK due December 31, 2021, bearing interest of 10% per annum. The purpose of this investment by DISH is to accelerate its market penetration and sales in the USA market which both dynaCERT and KK have determined is a growing priority in North America.
DISH shall have representation on the board of directors of KK for as long as DISH retains its shares of KK and DISH retains pre-emptive rights on any future financings of KK. The shareholders of KK will also enter into a shareholders agreement which provides for the manner in which shares of the Company may be voted. The Company believes that the aggregate number of shares held, or controlled or directed, by such parties represents less than 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.
Brian Semkiw, KarbonKleen’s Chairman & CEO, stated, “In the past few months, some of the largest fleets in North America have been piloting HydraGEN™ Technology. These fleets have been experiencing the benefits of the reduced emissions, increased performance and fuel savings across all users and we expect a vibrant expansion of the pilot programmes to full fleet deployment with the subsiding of the Coronavirus pandemic. This investment by DISH and our partnership with Velociti will enable us to meet the anticipated demand with the delivery and maintenance professionalism that large fleets demand.”
Jean-Pierre Colin, Executive Vice President of dynaCERT, stated, “Establishing a long term, “razor-blade” stream of recurring monthly cash flows from large fleets using dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology provides better certainty of share value. The Strategy of setting up dynaCERT International Strategic Holdings Inc. or DISH as a finance arm of dynaCERT is beneficial to potential logistics companies and truck owners who can now finance, on a monthly basis, the roll-out of their HydraGEN™ Units on their entire fleets. DISH will be able to greatly reduce the up-front capital costs to end users of our products. As a subsidiary to dynaCERT, as dynaCERT experiences future growth, DISH intends to finance sales growth in such a way that is non-dilutive to dynaCERT.”
Jim Payne, dynaCERT’s President & CEO, stated, “KarbonKleen has proved their capability of connecting and selling to the largest fleets in North America. At our recent international sales meetings in February 2020, dynaCERT invited Velociti to present their unique skills and penetrating reach in the trucking industry in the USA and we were very proud to introduce them to partner with KarbonKleen. Our three-party collaboration results in an unprecedented strategic growth business engine with favourable potential in our own backyard. I feel confident that dynaCERT has found the right solution to deliver both financing and service to our dealer’s clients with such a professional team of high calibre people. In addition to our on-going work to verify future Carbon Credits, residual monthly cash flows from subscriptions benefits our shareholders.”
The transactions described herein are subject to regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Closing is expected to be completed upon receipt of such approval.
About Velociti Inc.
Based in Kansas City, MO, Velociti Inc. is a global provider of technology deployment services, offering specialized installation and services of a broad range of transportation and networking technology products in 46 countries and all 50 states. Velociti’s experience allows enterprise level technology consumers to maximize ROI as a result of leveraging expert, rapid deployment. Velociti clients include many Fortune 500 companies from a wide variety of market segments including transportation, retail, distribution, manufacturing, healthcare, government, education, food service and public venues. For more information visit www.velociti.com
About KarbonKleen Inc.
KarbonKleen provides an end-to-end FreighTech solution to improve diesel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. Through strong partnerships and innovative technology development, coupled with proprietary service, support, and training methodologies, KarbonKleen helps its clients achieve their primary business goals through the application of technology. KarbonKleen is a Preferred Systems Provider for dynaCERT and is dedicated to the proliferation of dynaCERT technology for the benefit of its customers and the planet. Website: www.karbonkleen.com
For more information, please contact:
Jim Payne, CEO & President
dynaCERT Inc.
#101 – 501 Alliance Avenue
Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1
+1 (416) 766-9691 x 2
jpayne@dynaCERT.com
Investor Relations
dynaCERT Inc.
Nancy Massicotte
+1 (416) 766-9691 x 1
nancy@irprocommunications.com
dynaCERT Inc. Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference
dynaCERT Inc. (TSXV:DYA) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #610 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 19 – Monday January 20, 2020.
The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the bellwether of the junior mining market for the last twenty-five years. It is the number one source of information for investment trends and ideas, covering all aspects of the natural resource industry.
Each year, the VRIC hosts over 60 keynote speakers, 350 exhibiting companies and 9000 investors.
Investment thought leaders and wealth influencers provide our audiences with valuable insights. C-suite company executives covering every corner of the mineral exploration sector as well as metals, oil & gas, renewable energy, media and financial services companies are available to speak one on one. This is a must-attend for investors and stakeholders in the global mining industry.
For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.
We look forward to seeing you there.
For further information:
dynaCERT Inc.
Nancy Massicotte
604-507-3377
nancy@irprocommunications.com
www.dynacert.com
Nano One and Rio Tinto To Host Event Discussing New Partnership
TSX:NANO) (OTC:NNOMF) (Frankfurt:LBMB
Nano One® Materials Corp. ("Nano One" or the "Company"), is hosting a live steam event today with Rio Tinto and links previously provided in earlier news release will no longer work. Please see updated live streaming links below.
English https://iframe.dacast.com/live/d9096886654ded8fe9e0e5748f27bf1f/78fffff7-2aea-10eb-d1cc-c4269c22bb4e
Français https://iframe.dacast.com/live/d9096886654ded8fe9e0e5748f27bf1f/5a65827e-f457-0e99-ed56-6fd80c4bc03c
An archived video will be posted on the Nano One website after the event.
###
Changing how the world makes battery materials
Company Contact:
Nano One:
Paul Guedes
info@nanoone.ca
(604) 420-2041
Media Contact:
Chelsea Nolan
Antenna Group for Nano One
nanoone@antennagroup.com
(646) 854-8721
Rio Tinto:
Simon Letendre
simon.letendre@riotinto.com
(514) 796-4973
Nano One and Rio Tinto Announce Strategic Partnership and US$10M Investment
TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(FRA:LBMB
- Rio Tinto makes US$10M strategic equity investment in Nano One.
- Rio Tinto to collaborate on battery metals as inputs for Nano One's cathode process technologies.
- Partnership accelerates commercialization of Nano One's One-Pot and M2CAM® technologies.
- Adds to Government of Canada's Mines-to-Mobility initiative for North American battery ecosystem.
- Québec focus on Rio Tinto's iron production in Sorel-Tracy and Nano One's pending LFP facility in Candiac.
Nano One® Materials Corp. ("Nano One" or the "Company"), a clean technology innovator in battery materials, and Rio Tinto, a leading global mining and metals group, have agreed to enter into a strategic partnership providing iron and lithium products, collaboration and a US$10M investment into Nano One. This partnership and funding will accelerate Nano One's multi-cathode (multi-CAM) commercialization strategy and support cathode active materials (CAM) manufacturing in Canada for a cleaner and more efficient battery supply chain for North American and overseas markets.
Dan Blondal,CEOof Nano One said "The global transition to a low-carbon electrified economy will require millions of tonnes of battery materials, so it is critically important to produce these materials efficiently and with the lowest environmental footprint. Rio Tinto's partnership and support complement our recent announcement to acquire Johnson Matthey's LFP business in the nearby community of Candiac, Québec and amplifies the Government of Canada's Mines-to-Mobility initiative, which aims to encourage a localized battery ecosystem to serve the broader North American market. Rio Tinto brings deep experience in high volume production and technology commercialization, as well as a growing battery metals business. We are excited to be partnering with Rio Tinto, our shared vision will see many opportunities for collaboration as we drive for change."
Nano One's patented One Pot Process and metal to cathode active material (M2CAM) technologies form a unique manufacturing platform that enables nickel-rich (NMC), iron-rich (LFP) and manganese-rich (LNMO) lithium-ion cathode active materials to be made sulfate-free from a range of battery metal sources with fewer steps, lower costs, less complexity and a much smaller environmental footprint. The technology applies to all lithium-ion battery chemistries for applications in electric vehicles, renewable energy storage and portable electronics.
Strategic Equity Investment
Rio Tinto has made a strategic equity investment into Nano One for gross proceeds of US$10M, equivalent to C$12,536,500. On closing, Nano One will issue a total of 4,643,148 common shares (the "Shares"), approximately 4.9% of the current issued and outstanding Shares of Nano One, at C$2.70 per Share (the "Issue Price") in a non-brokered private placement. This investment will be directed towards technology and supply chain development, commercialization, Nano One's acquisition of the Candiac facility in Québec (announced 25 May 2022 pending completion), its conversion to One-Pot lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and industrial scale piloting of other Nano One CAM technologies, and for working capital purposes.
Provisions of the investment agreement with Rio Tinto include participation rights in any future equity financings to maintain pro rata ownership interest for a period of five years from the date of closing; a lock up on securities dispositions and a standstill for a period of 12 months from the date of closing, subject to certain exemptions.
"Canada has positioned itself as a global leader in critical minerals and batteries, and with partnerships like the one we see here today with Nano One, Rio Tinto and our government, we continue to see the growing success of the Canadian electric vehicle battery market. Throughout recent years, our government has supported Nano One with over $10 million in funding to help bring their unique innovation to market, doubling down on Canadian innovation and Canadian workers' expertise in the critical minerals sector." saidThe Honourable Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.
Strategic Collaboration Agreement
Rio Tinto and Nano One will on closing, enter into a strategic collaboration agreement that includes a study of Rio Tinto's battery metal products, including iron powders from the Rio Tinto Fer et Titane facility in Sorel-Tracy, Québec, as feedstock for the production of Nano One's cathode materials. Rio Tinto will contribute know-how from its Critical Minerals and Technology Centre, which has developed a unique expertise in the extraction and processing of critical minerals such as lithium and scandium, as well as minerals from Canada, the United States, and other international sources to further drive localization of the lithium ion battery value chain.
Rio Tinto will collaborate on technical and business matters as may be required in developing, designing, constructing and operating cathode production facilities. Nano One will issue to Rio Tinto 1,000,000 non-transferrable Share purchase warrants (a "Warrant") as consideration for their technical and support services. Each Warrant shall entitle Rio Tinto to purchase one Share at an exercise price of C$4.00 for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.
Marnie Finlayson, Managing Director of Rio Tinto's Battery Materials portfolio added, "Localized, clean and secure supply chains are critical for the success of the energy transition that is now underway and this requires partnerships with innovative companies like Nano One to help us differentiate, disrupt and accelerate the path to a net-zero future. We are pleased to back and support Nano One's ambitions to drive for change and we look forward to bringing Rio Tinto's deep experience and know-how in commercialization and large scale projects to this exciting initiative."
"Critical minerals are a generational opportunity for Canada, and our government is committed to developing an end-to-end Canadian battery supply chain, from exploration to recycling. This is why the partnership between Nano One and Rio Tinto is so promising - it's an example of the collaboration we need to develop a globally competitive supply chain that will position Canada to lead in the global energy transition. By leveraging Canada's wealth of critical minerals and our skilled workforce, we can create good jobs, drive clean growth and ensure economic opportunities for communities across the country," said the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources.
Nano One and Rio Tinto will be hosting a live broadcast event discussing the strategic partnership on Thursday June 9th, 2022, at 1:30 - 2:30 pm EDT. Live streaming of the event can be found here:
English https://iframe.dacast.com/live/d9096886654ded8fe9e0e5748f27bf1f/361ffb17-396c-46f2-b529-be7197edcdcf
Français https://iframe.dacast.com/live/d9096886654ded8fe9e0e5748f27bf1f/b0b48def-eb49-dde4-cbac-1fc424cea3ad
An archived video will be posted on the Nano One website after the event.
All securities issued pursuant to this collaboration arrangement are subject to a restricted hold period of four months and a day, under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Closing is subject to certain customary closing conditions, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company expects closing to occur within 30 days.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
###
Company Contact:
Nano One:
Paul Guedes
info@nanoone.ca
(604) 420-2041
Media Contact:
Chelsea Nolan
Antenna Group for Nano One
nanoone@antennagroup.com
(646) 854-8721
Rio Tinto:
Simon Letendre
simon.letendre@riotinto.com
(514) 796-4973
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the closing of the financing and related transaction, the approval by the Exchange for the financing; closing of the pending acquisition of the Candiac facility in Québec; the development of technology, supply chains, and plans for construction and operation of cathode production facilities; successful collaboration with Rio Tinto; and execution of the Company's future business strategy, all of which are contingent on partnerships, support and grants and the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', ‘target', ‘goal', ‘focus', ‘build', ‘engage', ‘potential' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including but not limited to: approval of the Issuance by the Exchange; closing of the pending acquisition of the Candiac facility in Québec; the development of technology, supply chains, and plans for construction and operation of cathode production facilities; successful collaboration with Rio Tinto execution of the Company's future business strategy; any future collaborations that may happen with miners, OEM's or others; the Company's ability to achieve its stated goals, the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents; and other risk factors as identified in Nano One's MD&A and its Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2022, both for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in recent securities filings for the Companies which are available at www.sedar.com. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Launches PWWR Flow Brand for CHP Division
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company"), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce the launch of PWWR Flow Streams (“PWWR Flow”) a brand of its combined heat and power (“CHP”) division, whose assets target the delivery of improved energy efficiency of more than 20% with lower costs to customers whether in multi-residential or commercial applications. PWWR Flow has contracted to deploy its existing CHP assets in Toronto, Canada, and is advancing a robust pipeline of future potential contracts having a value of over $50 million.
AFCP’s new PWWR Flow Streams logo
”PWWR Flow offers a tremendous value proposition to multi-residential and commercial customers, and our new corporate tag line of ‘PWWR to the People’, encapsulates our unique approach to providing efficient and cost-effective energy sources,” commented Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer. “AFCP is developing energy assets on the back of the spark spread and associated increased power costs to customers, and more importantly, diversifying our revenues while de-risking our platform at the same time.”
On April 22nd, 2022, the Company acquired the CHP assets and project pipeline, which served to expand the AFCP portfolio and diversify its offerings. Today, the CHP Division is known as PWWR Flow, the concept behind which is based on:
- Direct “Power” to customers;
- Utilization of the Company’s NEO exchange ticker symbol, “PWWR”;
- “Flow” representing the ability to leverage Canadian Flow Through CRCE credits for projects; and
- “Streams” for the cash flow streams to be generated by the assets from stable long term power purchase contracts with customers.
PWWR to the People
In addition, the Company is pleased to unveil a complementary new corporate tag line, “PWWR to the People”, which is in keeping with the notion of providing power directly to customers on their sites, and aligned with the Company’s belief that the energy transition to a zero carbon economy must empower the masses to take control of their energy needs - PWWR to the People.
Refreshed Investor Material
The Company’s website and investor presentation have been updated to reflect the PWWR Flow brand and new corporate tag line.
Corporate Update
Finally, the Company announces that, pursuant to a consulting agreement dated May 27, 2022 (the “Consulting Agreement”), it has granted 600,000 stock options to an arm’s length consultant (the “Consultant”) (“Stock Option”). Each Stock Option is exercisable for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.15 per common share of the Company. The Stock Options vest as follows:
|100,000 6 months from the date the Consultant accepts the position and the Consulting Agreement is executed by the Company
|100,000 12 months from the date the Consultant accepts the position and the Consulting Agreement is executed by the Company
|200,000 18 months from the date the Consultant accepts the position and the Consulting Agreement is executed by the Company
|200,000 24 months from the date the Consultant accepts the position and the Consulting Agreement is executed by the Company
ABOUT ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP. (NEO: PWWR)
AFCP is a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech. We bring ‘Power to the People’ today, combining a stable revenue stream with a future-forward vision to commercialize our advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology to meet the massive global market need, and ultimately generate compelling returns for investors.
AFCP operates through two global entities: Fuel Cell Power NV, a wholly owned subsidiary in Belgium, and PWWR Flow Streams (“PWWR Flow”), an AFCP brand in Canada.
- Fuel Cell Power NV is focused on the development, production and commercialization of micro-combined heat and power (“micro-CHP”) systems based on advanced alkaline fuel cell technology that generates zero CO2 emissions. Fuel Cell Power NV is working through milestones to deliver a commercialized alkaline fuel cell in 2024.
- PWWR Flow is focused on the development, ownership and operations of combined heat and power (“CHP”) assets. PWWR Flow assets deliver efficiency improvements of over 20% with reduced costs to customers in multi-residential and commercial applications. PWWR Flow has contracted existing CHP assets in Toronto, Canada, and has an additional pipeline of potential contracts valued at over $50 million currently in development.
AFCP is well positioned to deliver ‘Power to the People’ in the global energy transition while offering a diversified cleantech growth platform for investors.
Further information is available on the Company website at https://www.fuelcellpower.com/, and the Company encourages investors and other interested stakeholders to follow it on:
LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange (“NEO”) under the symbol “PWWR”, the OTC Venture Exchange “OTCQB” under the symbol “ALKFF” and on the Frankfurt Exchange under symbol “77R” and “WKN A3CTYF”.
For further information, please contact:
Frank Carnevale
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (647) 531-8264
fcarnevale@fuelcellpower.com
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “occur” or “achieve”. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s technology, intellectual property, business plan, objectives and strategy.
Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE NEO EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
GMG Technical Advisory Committee, Leadership Team Additions, and CFO Change
Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to the composition of the Company's leadership team and Technical Advisory Committee which will support the Company as it proceeds into its next phase of development.
Additionally, the Company announces that after nearly six years with GMG, Chris Ohlrich, CFO and Director has decided to leave the Company for personal reasons, since relocating to Melbourne with his family. The current Financial Controller for the Company, Deborah Appleton, will act as the interim CFO until the Company completes a comprehensive executive search for his replacement which is being carried out by executive search firm Russell Reynolds Associates.
As the Company enters its next phase of development, GMG believes there are significant business opportunities related to GMG's targeted 'energy saving' and 'energy storage' solutions, which continue to provide strong encouragement for the Company to invest resources to drive sales from its energy saving business and support the continued maturation of its graphene-Aluminium Ion battery technology.
With this focus in mind, the Company is pleased to announce the establishment of a knowledgeable, internationally experienced, Technical Advisory Committee which will include the following members who will add deep insight, experience and connections to GMG:
- Bob Galyen (USA) - Bob is a highly experienced executive in the battery energy storage world and science/engineering-based communities. Bob was previously the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Contemporary Amperex Technology Company Limited (CATL). CATL is widely known as the largest lithium ion battery manufacturer in the world - supplying electric vehicles and high efficiency storage systems. He serves on multiple Committees of Directors and Technical Advisory Boards.
- Professor Dan Brett (UK) - Dan is Professor of Electrochemical Engineering at the University College London (UCL), a top ranked University, where he is a director of the Electrochemical Innovation Lab (EIL) and Advanced Propulsion Lab (APL). He is an academic founder of the Faraday Institution (a UK battery research programme with a consortium of over 20 UK universities and 50 businesses - including 450 researchers) and member of its Expert Panel.
Underpinning the Company's efforts to further strengthen its management team, GMG is excited to announce several recent new management team appointments, including:
- Mark Chan Yan as Battery General Manager. Mark has significant international experience with global technology companies including Yokogawa and ABB having held General Management roles in Sales and Technical leadership, driving the commercialisation of prototypes or concepts into products and solutions at scale. Mark has a Bachelor of Science (Electrical & Electronic Engineering) from the University of Cape Town (UCT) in South Africa. Mark will lead our Battery division going forward.
- Mark Lock as Energy Saving Solutions General Manager, Mark has deep experience in industrial equipment sales and service solutions working in sales and technical leadership roles for companies including Komatsu, Brambles, Coates Hire, Onsite Rental Group and Aurizon. Most recently for Waco Australasia - a company servicing mining and heavy industry with specialist access, protective coatings and maintenance solutions. Mark will lead our Energy Savings Solutions business going forward.
- Jeffrey Morris as Chief Technology and Projects Officer, Jeffhas over 25 years of experience in engineering and project management. Jeff has worked in the oil and gas, mining, water treatment, and renewable energy industries including for such companies as Caltex, Origin Energy, BHP and Shell owned QGC. Jeff specialises in design, construction, commissioning, energy management, and business development. Jeff has completed studies of a Master's Degree in Executive Business at Queensland University of Technology, Diploma of Project Management at University of New England, and Bachelor of Chemical Engineering at University of Queensland. Jeff will lead our technology and projects team going forward.
- Tim Scheiwe as Head of Marketing, Tim has near 20 years of experience in industrial B2B marketing, product management and sales experience in selling industrial chemicals such as hydrocarbons, ethanol, surfactants and heat transfer fluids for such companies as Orica and Recochem to a variety of industry and applications. Tim has completed a Bachelor of Commerce at Griffith University and a Master of Business Administration with a Dean's Academic Honour Board Recipient from the University of Queensland.
- Anjana Reddy as General Manager Business Services, Anj has broad legal, commercial and HR experience, including senior Commercial roles for Coca-Cola Amatil, Queensland Government owned Electricity Generator Stanwell and Middle East construction JV Habtoor Leighton Group. Most recently with IOR Petroleum as Manager Commercial and Contracts. Anj has a Bachelor of Science and Law with First Class Honours from James Cook University, a Masters in Commercial and Contracts Law from University of Melbourne, a Masters of Business Administration from University of Queensland, Principles of International Law from Harvard Extension School and is a qualified General Practitioner.
Chris Ohlrich has been instrumental in the establishment of GMG. Under Chris' financial leadership GMG recently reported approximately AU$14 million in cash on its balance sheet, strong and effective shareholder relationships, a robust network within North American capital markets, and an effective finance and reporting team that has successfully lodged inaugural public Annual Financial Statements and ongoing quarterly disclosures. The Company understands and supports Chris' desire to be based with his family in Melbourne and thus resignation as CFO and Director as at 3rd June, 2022. The Board and Company thank him and wish him and his family every success in the future.
About GMG
GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process.
GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications.
In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving paint), lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries").
For further information, please contact:
- Craig Nicol, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company at craig.nicol@graphenemg.com, +61 415 445 223
- Leo Karabelas at Focus Communications, info@fcir.ca , +1 647 689 6041
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements relation to the business opportunities that exist in relation to the Company's energy saving and energy storage offerings, and the affect of new appointments to the management team and advisory board on the development of the Company.
These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to uncertain demand for the Company's products, the effectiveness of Company's deployment of resources, and the failure of GMG to attract and retain skilled personnel.
In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, assumptions regarding the deployment of the Company's resources and personnel and the accuracy of the Company's expectations in the energy saving and storage space.
Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.
Graphene Manufacturing Group: Innovative Graphene Extraction and Industry-Disruptive Products
Worldwide efforts are being made towards carbon neutrality, but ongoing supply issues with common battery metals are already becoming a significant hindrance.
However, graphene — a ‘carbon wonder product’ has several attributes that earned it its super-material status: a high melting point, hydrophobic, rapid heat diffusivity, lubrication, and high tensile strength.
Graphene Manufacturing Group (TSXV:GMG) is pioneering a new, sustainable solution for graphene extraction that has led to the development of several disruptive products. The company's main product is a next-generation aluminum-ion battery that completely sidesteps the need for traditional battery metals.
Company Highlights
- Graphene Manufacturing Group is an Australia-based company pioneering graphene extraction methods and using the resulting pure graphene powder to develop industry-disrupting products.
The company has a proprietary single-step extraction process that creates pure graphene without the risk of contaminants that would decrease its grade and usage potential.
- GMG’s flagship product is its aluminum-ion battery. It does not use lithium or other battery metals and provides distinct advantages over lithium-ion batteries, such as faster charge times and extended battery life.
- The company’s other products improve existing products in the HVAC and automotive industries, offering cost savings and superior quality to the current solutions.
- GMG has strategic partnerships with manufacturers, raw material suppliers, and research facilities to support its endeavors.
Nano One and BASF enter into a Joint Development Agreement for Lithium-ion Battery Materials
TSX: NANO) (OTC: NNOMF) (FF: LBMB)
- Evaluation of Nano One's patented M2CAM ® One-Pot process for BASF's next-generation cathode active materials.
- Multi-phase agreement includes detailed commercialization study for pre-pilot, pilot and scaled up production.
Nano One ® Materials Corp. (Nano One), a clean technology innovator in battery materials, and BASF SE (BASF), a globally active chemical company with extensive experience in the development and manufacture of battery materials, today announce they have signed a joint development agreement (JDA). Under the JDA, the companies will co-develop a process with reduced by-products for commercial production of next-generation cathode active materials (CAM), based on BASF's HED TM -family of advanced CAM and using Nano One's patented One-Pot process and metal direct to CAM (M2CAM ® ) technologies.
BASF has a family of CAM products well-suited to the evolving requirements of batteries in automotive drivetrains and a proven track record of developing these products in collaboration with others. Nano One and BASF will also use the M2CAM®process for higher flexibility in terms of manufacturing approach and resulting product performance, reduced energy consumption and environmental footprint.
The joint development plan has various phases and stage gates and is the result of evaluating Nano One's processes and products. The signing of the JDA represents a significant milestone in the business relationship between BASF and Nano One.
Dan Blondal , Nano One CEO, said: "BASF is a global leader in chemistry and high performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials, and we are proud to be forging new ground with them to improve performance, cost and environmental footprint for CAM production. There is a tremendous opportunity to jointly differentiate the production processes and products for a more resilient and sustainable supply chain. We look forward to advancing this partnership."
Dr. Heiko Urtel , Vice President Global R&D Battery Materials, BASF SE, added, " Nano One has an advanced technology with the potential to improve the product performance of our high-performance cathode active materials and to further simplify the synthesis of battery materials . We are looking forward to building a collaborative working relationship and advancing the business opportunities for our next-generation cathode active materials."
Nano One Materials Corp (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. The technology is applicable to electric vehicle, energy storage, consumer electronic and next generation batteries in the global push for a zero-emission future. Nano One's One-Pot process, its coated nanocrystal materials and its Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM ® ) technologies address fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. Nano One has received funding from various government programs and the current "Scaling of Advanced Battery Materials Project" is supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund of the Province of British Columbia . For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca
At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €78.6 billion in 2021. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: results of the JDA and status of the partnership with BASF, future projects that may be put into place, the execution of the Company's plans which are contingent on collaboration, support and awards and the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', 'target', 'goal', 'potential' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including but not limited to: results of the JDA and status of the partnership with BASF, future projects that may be put into place, the execution of the Company's plans which are contingent on such support and awards and the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents and other risk factors as identified in Nano One's MD&A and its Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2022 , both for the year ended December 31, 2021 , and in recent securities filings for the Companies which are available at www.sedar.com . Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
