Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Chris Vermeulen: Gold's Next Move After New High, Silver and Uranium in 2024

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

When Will Silver Go Up?

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

International Lithium: PEA for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% P.A.

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Significant Spodumene Mineralization in Dyke Swarm at Mirage

Appia Announces Closing of PCH Project Acquisition

NORTH ARROW REPORTS RESULTS FROM MACKAY & LDG LITHIUM PROJECTS, NT

Helium Evolution Announces Spudding of Joint Well

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

North Shore Uranium

NSU:CC

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Uranium Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
DY6 Metals

DY6 Stakes Highly Prospective REE Carbonatite Project in Malawi

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or “Company”), a strategic metals explorer targeting Heavy Rare Earths (HREE) and Niobium (Nb) in southern Malawi, is pleased to announce that it has submitted an exclusive prospecting license application (91.5km2) over a carbonatite ring complex in southern Malawi known as Tundulu, with significant potential for REE (“Tundulu” or the “Project”).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • DY6 has applied for an exclusive prospecting licence over a project area with significant REE potential in southern Malawi
  • ‘Tundulu’ is a known carbonatite ring complex with abundant REE mineralisation, predominantly in the form of bastnaesite and apatite
  • Shallow historical drilling (1988) (>max depth of 50m), includes:
    • 41m @ 3.7% TREO, from 8m (JMT-22)
    • 17m @1.3% TREO, from surface and 14m @1.1% TREO, from 21m (JMT-14)
    • 11m @ 2.2% TREO, from 17m and 14m @ 4.1% TREO, from 36m (JMT-17)
    • 14m @ 1.1% TREO, from 3m (JMT-07)
  • Samples from recent reconnaissance field visit at Tundulu have been despatched for laboratory analysis
  • Tundulu complements the Company’s existing REE & critical metals portfolio in Malawi

Shallow historical drilling at Tundulu undertaken by JICA (“Japanese International Cooperation Agency”) in 1988 (up to a max depth of 50m), included:

  • 41m @ 3.7% TREO, from 8m (JMT-22);
  • 17m @1.3% TREO, from surface and 14m @1.1% TREO, from 21m (JMT-14);
  • 11m @ 2.2% TREO, from 17m and 14m @ 4.1% TREO, from 36m (JMT-17); and
  • 14m @ 1.1% TREO, from 3m (JMT-07).

The Company’s geological team recently undertook reconnaissance field visit over parts of the licence application area and samples have been submitted for laboratory analysis in South Africa.

The Company’s CEO, Mr Lloyd Kaiser said:

“We are very excited about this strategic license application in southern Malawi. Tundulu is a known carbonatite ring complex close to our flagship HREE Machinga Project with an interesting profile of bastnaesite and apatite with abundant REE mineralisation, and easily accessible by road. Tundulu will complement our existing REE projects, Machinga and Salambidwe. While the Company waits for the license to be granted, the focus of the exploration team will be on undertaking a detailed geological and geophysical review of this new licence over the coming months.”

Tundulu REE Project

Figure 1. Location of the Tundulu REE Project in Southern Malawi

Tundulu is a carbonatite ring complex forming part of the Chilwa Alkaline Province in southern Malawi located approximately 60km south-east of the Company’s flagship HREE, Machinga Project and situated at the southern tip of Lake Chilwa (refer Figure 1). The Project area covers 91.5km2. Previous exploration has identified significant REE mineralisation, mainly in the form of bastnaesite, in addition to substantial amounts of apatite (phosphate).

Figure 2. Topographical Map of Tundulu with sample locations from recent reconnaissance field visit

The geological structure of the Tundulu Ring Complex comprises of three igneous centres. The first comprises a circular aureole of fenitization about a 2 km diameter plug of syenite. The second carbonatite ring structure centred on Nathace Hill has a diameter of 500-600m. Wrench faulting prior to emplacement of the third centre displaced the western half of the Nathace Hill ring structure 250m to the north. The third centre comprises small plugs and thin sheets of meta-nephelinite and beforsite. The main apatite deposit forms an arcuate zone (300m N-S and 50m E-W) around the eastern side of the hill.

Access to the area is relatively straightforward, the east side of the complex and Nathace Hill can be reached via dirt road from nearby village of Nambazo.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from DY6 Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

resource investingasx stocksasx:dy6resource stocksrare earth investing
DY6:AU
DY6 Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

DY6 Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
DY6 Metals

DY6 Metals


Keep reading...Show less
DY6 Metals

Heavy Rare Earths & Niobium Explorer DY6 Metals Lists On ASX Following Successful $7M IPO

Heavy rare earths and niobium explorer DY6 Metals Limited (ASX: DY6) (“DY6”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce that its shares will begin trading on the Australian Securities Exchange at 9am Perth today.

Keep reading...Show less
Ionic Rare Earths

Ionicre Moves To 94% Ownership of the Makuutu Rare Earth Project

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (“IonicRE” or “the Company”) (ASX: IXR) is pleased to advise it has signed a share purchase agreement ("SPA") with Rare Earth Elements Africa (Pty) Ltd ("REEA") under which IonicRE will acquire a further 34% interest in local Ugandan operating entity Rwenzori Rare Metals Limited (“RRM”) (“Transaction”) which owns the Makuutu Rare Earths Project (“Makuutu”). IonicRE has an existing 60% interest in the Project prior to the Transaction.

Keep reading...Show less
Ionic Rare Earths

Extension of Closing Date for Share Purchase Plan

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX: IXR) (“IonicRE” or “the Company”) advises that the closing date for its share purchase plan ("SPP") will be extended from Tuesday, 12 December 2023 to Friday, 15 December 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Meteoric Resources NL

Metallurgical Testwork Confirms Outstanding Ionic Clay Recoveries for Caldeira REE Project

Highest globally reported Ionic Adsorption Clay recoveries using a standard AMSUL wash.

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX: MEI) (Meteoric or the Company) is pleased to report additional results of the metallurgical test work being undertaken on its 100%-owned Caldeira Rare Earth Ionic Clay Project, in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Keep reading...Show less
Ionic Rare Earths

WSP Global Appointed to Manage Feasibility Study on Commercial Magnet Recycling Facility in Belfast, UK

The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (“IonicRE” or “The Company”) (ASX: IXR) is pleased to advise that Ionic Technologies International Ltd (“Ionic Technologies”), a 100% owned subsidiary based in Belfast, UK, has progressed the delivery of a feasibility study for a commercial magnet recycling facility, based in Belfast, UK. Ionic Technologies has developed rare earth element (REE) separation and refining technology and applied this to the recycling of spent permanent Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) permanent magnets to enable the creation of sustainable and traceable rare-earth supply chains.

Keep reading...Show less
DY6 Metals

Exploration Program Update at Salambidwe

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has successfully completed an extensive geochemical sampling and geological mapping program at the highly prospective Salambidwe REE and Nb project in southern Malawi.

Keep reading...Show less
Ionic Rare Earths

Ionic Rare Earths Limited IonicRE Presenting at MST Financial African Mining Forum

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is pleased to invite investors and shareholders to attend the MST Financial African Mining & Energy Forum on Monday 4 December 2023 at 1.30pm AEDT.

Managing Director Tim Harrison will discuss progress across the Makuutu Heavy Rare Earth Project and Ionic Technologies, and engagement with the new economy supply chain.

To join the presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/D3QY7D2U



About Ionic Rare Earths Limited:

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is focused on developing its flagship Makuutu Rare Earths Project in Uganda into a significant long life, low-cost, supplier of high-value critical and heavy rare earths.

Makuutu is an advanced-stage, ionic adsorption clay-hosted project highlighted by near-surface mineralisation, significant exploration upside, excellent metallurgical characteristics and access to tier-one infrastructure.

The ionic adsorption clay-hosted geology at Makuutu is similar to major rare earths projects in Southern China, which are responsible for the majority of global supply of low cost heavy and critical rare earths, specifically the high value magnet metals (Dysprosium and Terbium) Heavy Rare Earths (>98% originating from ionic clays). Metallurgical testing at Makuutu has returned excellent recovery rates, which provide multiple avenues for a simple process route.

Makuutu is well-supported by tier-one existing infrastructure which includes access to major highways, roads, power, water and a professional workforce.

Rare Earths will play a critical role in the future of clean energy. Rare Earths are a key ingredient in the permanent magnets found in wind turbines and electric vehicles.

IonicRE is led by an experienced and proven team, who have the capabilities to deliver Makuutu into production and realise value for all stakeholders.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101842652"]

Keep reading...Show less
DY6 Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

DY6 Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Globally Significant Maiden Mineral Resource of 59Mt at 100% Owned Adina Lithium Project

Nordic Raises A$2.05 Million to Advance Critical Minerals Projects in Finland

Ionicre Moves To 94% Ownership of the Makuutu Rare Earth Project

Pampa Metals Announces Fully Subscribed $1.2m Private Placement

Related News

Lithium Investing

Globally Significant Maiden Mineral Resource of 59Mt at 100% Owned Adina Lithium Project

Nickel Investing

Nordic Raises A$2.05 Million to Advance Critical Minerals Projects in Finland

Base Metals Investing

Pampa Metals Announces Fully Subscribed $1.2m Private Placement

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Experts Talk Next Move for Gold, Uranium Catalysts Pile Up

Base Metals Investing

Falcon Gold Files Drill Permit, Great Burnt Copper Project Adjacent to Benton in Central Newfoundland

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Metals Announces the Geophysics Results from Phase 1 of its Exploration Plan at the Texas Springs Nevada Lithium Project

Precious Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Plans to Upgrade Mineral Resource Estimate at Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, Nevada

×