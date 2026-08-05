DWS Launches Three New Xtrackers Fixed Income ETFs Benchmarked to ICE Indices

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, today announced that DWS, a leading European asset manager with global reach, has launched three new Xtrackers fixed income ETFs benchmarked to ICE Indices. Xtrackers is DWS's global platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded commodities (ETCs).
"We are pleased to work with ICE indices to bring investment grade and high yield credit exposures to the Xtrackers range for the first time, an important milestone for our fixed income ETF offering," said Michael Mohr, Global Head of Xtrackers Products at DWS. "Backed by ICE's index expertise, these ETFs expand the toolkit available to investors and deliver innovative building blocks that support increasingly sophisticated portfolio construction needs."
The three new ETFs track the performance of global corporate, high yield, and government bonds.
- Xtrackers Global Corporate Bond UCITS ETF (GOBC) - tracks the daily performance of the ICE BofA Global Corporate Index, a broad measure of the world's investment grade corporate markets, including U.S. dollar, Canadian dollar, Australian dollar, Japanese yen, Swiss franc, Sterling and Euro-denominated debt.
- Xtrackers Global High Yield Corporate Bond UCITS ETF (XHW0) - tracks the daily performance of the ICE BofA Global High Yield Index, which measures U.S. dollar, Canadian dollar, Sterling and Euro-denominated below investment grade corporate debt.
- Xtrackers Eurozone Government Bond 1-10 UCITS ETF (XEZG) - tracks the daily performance of the ICE BofA 1-10 Euro Government Index, which measures Euro-denominated sovereign debt with a remaining term to final maturity less than 10 years.
"Xtrackers is one of Europe's leading ETF platforms, and we're excited to collaborate with them to bring some of our long-standing flagship indices to European investors in ETF form," said Preston Peacock, Head of ICE Data Indices. "Backed by the breadth of our global index coverage, issuers have the flexibility to deliver products precisely matched to their clients' strategies."
ICE is a leading provider of indices, with over $2 trillion total assets under management benchmarked to ICE Indices, and a deep expertise administering and publishing indices used throughout global markets. Its broad offering includes over 8,000 global equity, fixed income, commodity and foreign exchange indices to support benchmarking and performance measurement by investors, backed by a 50-year track record.
For more information about ICE indices, visit https://www.ice.com/fixed-income-data-services/index-solutions/fixed-income-indices .
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.
Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.
About Xtrackers
Xtrackers is DWS's global platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded commodities (ETCs). With more than GBP 286 billion in assets under management (as of 29 June 2026), Xtrackers offers one of the largest and most established ETF ranges in Europe, providing investors with access to equity, fixed income and commodity markets through a broad range of index and actively managed strategies.
About DWS Group
DWS Group (DWS), with EUR 1,093bn of total assets under management (as of 31 March 2026), is a leading European asset manager with global reach. With approximately 5,000 employees in offices around the world, DWS offers individuals, institutions and large corporations access to comprehensive investment solutions and bespoke portfolios across the full spectrum of investment disciplines. Its diverse expertise in Active, Passive and Alternative asset management enables DWS to deliver targeted solutions for clients across all major liquid and illiquid asset classes.
Category: Fixed Income and Data Services
SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260805296734/en/
ICE Media Contact
Damon Leavell
damon.leavell@ice.com
+1 212 323 8587
media@ice.com
ICE Investor Relations Contact
Steve Eagerton
+1 904 854 3683
steve.eagerton@ice.com
investors@ice.com