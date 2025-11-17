Drilling Success Continues: Nevada Organic Phosphate Confirms Consistent Thickness of Meade Peak Target at Murdock Mountain

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to report additional encouraging preliminary observations from drill holes MM25-4 and 5, now completed on its wholly owned Murdock Mountain Property in Elko County, Nevada.

The Company's exploration target is the Upper Phosphatic Zone, a 3.4 to 7.6 metre (11 to 25 feet) thick interval within the Meade Peak Member, which itself comprises 28 to 40 metres (92 to 131 feet) of phosphatic siltstone and phosphorite. This stratigraphic framework is based on the work of William Fedewa (M.Sc. thesis, 1980: Stratigraphy and Phosphate Resources of the Murdock Mountain Area, Elko County, Nevada) from trench observations. Some variation in the thickness of the Upper Phosphatic Zone based on this drill program will be determined from assay results.

Drill hole MM25-4, located at 724100E, 4568690N, was drilled vertically to a depth of 99.7 metres (327 feet) and intersected 29.2 metres (96 feet) of favourable, Meade Peak phosphate bearing stratigraphy, actual thickness and phosphate content to be determined by assay.

Drill hole MM25-5 was drilled, from the same set-up as MM25-4 at a dip of -65 along an azimuth of 120 degrees, to a depth of 92.96 metres (305 feet) and intersected 32.6 metres (107 feet) of favourable, Meade Peak phosphate bearing stratigraphy, actual thickness and phosphate content to be determined by assay.

These two holes were intended to verify the dip of the Meade Peak target phosphate bed at that location. Detailed geological mapping by Francisco P. Montecinos in 2012-2013, was used to support the Fedewa model and predicted a dip of -30 degrees to the west at that location. The interpretation of a section through MM25-4 and MM25-5 drill holes from this drill campaign indicate an apparent dip of the top of the Meade Peak target zone is -30 degrees westerly, which confirms both the Fedewa model and Montecinos mapping.

Robin Dow, CEO of Nevada Organic Phosphate, commented: "We are delighted to announce that our fourth and fifth drill holes have once again intersected Meade Peak phosphate-bearing stratigraphy precisely where our geological model predicted. This repeated drill success underscores the accuracy of our predictive modeling, with the target's geometry continuing to demonstrate remarkable consistency."

The next drill hole will be MM25-6, located at 723830E, 4568439N. It is 370 metres southwest of drill holes MM25-4 and 5. This hole is now being logged and observations will be released shortly.

The Company will release laboratory assay results once received and validated.

The Independent Qualified Person for this drill program is Kenneth N. Tullar, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist (CPG-11142), who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

