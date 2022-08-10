Precious MetalsInvesting News

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - August 10, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that a 1,000 metre (m) drill program is underway at the Klondike Property ("Klondike"), a property in Alianza's strategic alliance with Cloudbreak Discovery PLC ("Cloudbreak"), located in southwestern Colorado, United States. The drill is turning and most of the construction related to the drill pads and temporary road access to them is complete. Notably, construction of the access between pads L and N at the Northeast Fault target revealed numerous new occurrences of copper oxide mineralized sandstone.

The planned 1,000m drill program, fully funded by partner Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied"), is designed to test three separate multi-kilometre copper-mineralized targets at the West Graben, East Graben and Northeast faults. The first phase $1.0 million drill program will test at least five of the 12 highest priority drillholes to a maximum depth of approximately 250m.

"We are extremely pleased to have drilling underway at Klondike, just over one year after announcing its acquisition with our alliance partner, Cloudbreak." stated Mark T. Brown, Executive, Chairman of Alianza. "It is very encouraging that we are uncovering new copper occurrences as we build access into the drill pads, strengthening our conviction that we are testing robust copper targets."

It is anticipated that the program will take four to six weeks to complete, with results potentially available in Q4 2022. Allied is funding this program under an option agreement whereby Allied can earn a 100% interest in the Klondike property from the Strategic Alliance (Alianza and Cloudbreak) over a four year period by funding $4.75 million in exploration, issuing 7 million shares and paying $400,000 to the alliance partners. An additional 6 million warrants in the stock of Allied are payable at certain milestones. The alliance partners will hold a 2% NSR, of which 1% can be purchased for $1.5 million.

About the Klondike Property

The Klondike Property is located approximately 25 kilometres south of Naturita, Colorado. This property lies within the Paradox Copper Belt, which includes the producing Lisbon Valley Mining Complex. Numerous historical copper occurrences have been identified throughout the district, however, many of these have not been explored using modern exploration techniques.

A 2021 reconnaissance program consisting of mapping, stream sediment sampling and rock sampling was undertaken at the Klondike Property to help define drill targets at the West Graben Fault and East Graben Fault targets. Rock sampling and mapping successfully expanded the footprint of both targets and identified a new target named the Northeast Fault. Sampling at the Northeast Fault returned 1.56% copper and 1.4 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver over a 4.6 metre chip sample of bleached, bitumen spotted and altered Jurassic sandstones of the Saltwash member of the Morrison Formation.

Copper mineralized sandstones at the Northeast Fault target can be traced along the fault and outboard from it into the adjacent sandstones over an area 200 metres long by 100 metres wide before becoming obscured beneath gravel cover. Further anomalous copper, including 2.1 metres of 463 ppm copper, was encountered over one kilometre to the northwest where the structure and host strata next appear from beneath the same gravel cover.

At Klondike, documented copper exploration ceased in the 1960s with subsequent exploration targeting uranium the 1970s. Previous workers reported high-grade copper mineralization highlighted by results of 6.3% copper and 23.3 g/t silver in outcrop. In addition to its high-grade potential, disseminated copper-silver mineralization has been observed which may be amenable to modern open pit mining with Solvent Extraction Electrowinning ("SXEW") processing similar to the Lisbon Valley Mining Complex. Sedimentary hosted copper deposits are an important contributor to world copper production, accounting for more than 20% of the world's copper supply annually.

The project is road accessible year-round, traveling two kilometres of gravel road from paved highway. The project is comprised of 76 mining claims on Federal mineral rights managed by the BLM, in addition to an Exploration Permit and an exclusive right to a State lease from the State of Colorado.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. 2022 Phase 1 Drillholes and Permitted Drillholes, Klondike Property, Colorado

About the Strategic Alliance

Under the terms of the Alliance, either Cloudbreak Discovery PLC or Alianza Minerals Ltd can introduce projects to the Alliance. Projects accepted into the Alliance will be held 50/50 but funding of the initial acquisition and any preliminary work programs will be funded 40% by the introducing partner and 60% by the other party. Project expenditures are determined by committee, consisting of two senior management personnel from each party. Alianza is the operator of Alliance projects unless the Alliance steering committee determines, on a case-by-case basis, that Cloudbreak would be a more suitable operator. The initial term of the Alliance runs for two years and may be extended for an additional two years.

About Cloudbreak Discovery PLC

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC, is a leading natural resource project generator, working across a wide array of mineral assets that are being developed and managed by an experienced team with a proven track record. Value accretion within the projects being developed by Cloudbreak's generative model enables a multi-asset approach to investing and exploration. Diversification within the mining sector and amongst resource classes is key to withstanding the cycles of natural resource investing.

About Allied Copper Corp.

Allied Copper Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC Canada is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing potential long life, scalable copper-gold assets in the Western United States. The company's strategy is to focus on low cost and potential high growth operations in low-risk jurisdictions. Allied's management is committed to operating efficiently and with transparency in all areas of the business.

About Alianza Minerals Ltd.

Alianza employs a discovery-focused business model of joint venture funding and self-funded projects to maximize opportunity for exploration success. The Company currently has gold, silver and base metal projects in Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Colorado, Nevada and Peru. Alianza has one project (Tim, Yukon Territory) optioned out to Coeur Mining, Inc. and is actively seeking partners on other projects.

Alianza is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ANZ" and trades on the OTCQB market in the US under the symbol "TARSF".

Mr. Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Alianza Minerals Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.

For further information, contact:

Jason Weber, President and CEO

Sandrine Lam, Shareholder Communications

Tel:  (604) 807-7217

Fax: (888) 889-4874

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Scott Logan

slogan@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

To learn more visit: www.alianzaminerals.com

Twitter:

LinkedIn:

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE, OTHER THAN PURELY HISTORICAL INFORMATION, INCLUDING STATEMENTS RELATING TO THE COMPANY'S FUTURE PLANS AND OBJECTIVES OR EXPECTED RESULTS, MAY INCLUDE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS AND ARE SUBJECT TO ALL OF THE RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES INHERENT IN RESOURCE EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT. AS A RESULT, ACTUAL RESULTS MAY VARY MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Alianza MineralsTSXV:ANZPrecious Metals Investing
ANZ:CA
Alianza Minerals

Alianza Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals to start drilling at Klondike Copper Property, Colorado mid-July

Alianza Minerals to start drilling at Klondike Copper Property, Colorado mid-July

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - July 12, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) and Cloudbreak Discovery PLC ("Cloudbreak") (LSE: CDL) (the " Alliance ") are pleased to announce that crews will be mobilizing in mid-July to the Klondike Copper property to complete the first modern drill test of the property, funded by partner Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied") (TSX-V: CPR) under the terms of its earn-in agreement with the Alliance. Site and logistical preparation will be completed prior to the drill arriving by late July. Currently, five holes are planned to test three target areas for a total of 1,000 metres of drilling. The Klondike Property consists of 76 unpatented mining claims, a State of Colorado Exploration Permit and an exclusive right to a State lease.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Receives Permits to Begin Drilling at the Klondike Copper Property, Colorado

Alianza Minerals Receives Permits to Begin Drilling at the Klondike Copper Property, Colorado

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - June 22, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) and Cloudbreak Discovery Plc ("Cloudbreak") (LSE:CDL) (the " Alliance ") are pleased to announce t hat the required permits to begin the 2022 drilling program on behalf of partner Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied") (TSX-V: CPR) have now been received. The drill program is expected to begin in mid July, 2022.  The Klondike Property consists of 76 unpatented mining claims, a State of Colorado Exploration Permit and an exclusive right to a State lease.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Closes Private Placement

Alianza Minerals Closes Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - May 19, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) (" Alianza " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that the financing announced originally on April 25, 2022 has now been closed.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Private Placement Fully Subscribed

Alianza Minerals Private Placement Fully Subscribed

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - May 13, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) (" Alianza " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the non-brokered private placement of 10 million Units of the Company at a price of $0.075 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $750,000 (the " Offering ") is fully subscribed and will be closed shortly.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Magnetics Survey Completed at Klondike Copper Property, Colorado

Magnetics Survey Completed at Klondike Copper Property, Colorado

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - May 2 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) and Cloudbreak Discovery Plc ("Cloudbreak") (LSE: CDL) (the " Alliance ") are pleased to announce that partner Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied") (TSX-V: CPR) has completed an airborne magnetics survey at the Klondike Property (" Klondike "), located in southwestern Colorado, United States. A total of 213 line kilometres of surveying was completed at the property in order to help prioritize drilling targets for future campaigns. The Klondike Property consists of 76 unpatented mining claims, a State of Colorado Exploration Permit and an exclusive right to a State lease.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
St. Anthony Gold Enters Exclusivity Agreement

St. Anthony Gold Enters Exclusivity Agreement

St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt: M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a right of exclusivity agreement (the "ROE") to acquire the Mallay Mine in Peru

The Mallay Mine is located five hours drive north of Lima and three kilometers from the community of Mallay. The 10,562 hectare Tres Cerros Au-Ag Project, mine and processing plant are currently in care and maintenance mode. The existing 600 tpd plant was constructed in 2010.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NOMAD ROYALTY COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION BY SANDSTORM GOLD

NOMAD ROYALTY COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION BY SANDSTORM GOLD

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSX: NSR) and (NYSE: NSR) (" Nomad " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the voting results from its special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today.

The resolution approving the acquisition of the Company by Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (the " Purchaser ") by way of a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the " Arrangement ") was approved by 99.73% of the votes cast by shareholders present in person (virtually) or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting and by 99.73% of the votes cast by shareholders present in person (virtually) or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting, excluding the votes cast by certain persons required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Retransmission - Endeavour Silver Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results; Raises 2022 Production Guidance

Retransmission - Endeavour Silver Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results; Raises 2022 Production Guidance

This news release has been amended to reflect the correct estimate for the Company's 2022 All-in Sustaining Cost estimate of $20- $21 per ounce in the 2022 Revision to Guidance Section. Complete corrected text follows:

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. As a result of the Company's strong operating performance, Management has raised its 2022 production guidance. All dollar amounts are in US dollars (US$).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kuya Silver Announces Closing of $3.2 Million Private Placement Including Full Exercise of Agents' Option

Kuya Silver Announces Closing of $3.2 Million Private Placement Including Full Exercise of Agents' Option

Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced "best efforts" private placement of units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.45 per Unit (the "Private Placement"), which was led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Research Capital Corporation (the "Co-Lead Agents") and including Red Cloud Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Agents"). The Company sold an aggregate of 5,718,000 Units, which includes the full exercise of the Agents' option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Units of the Private Placement, for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,573,100. Concurrently with the Private Placement, the Company sold an aggregate of 1,320,000 Units on a non-brokered private placement basis on the same terms as the Private Placement, for additional gross proceeds of $594,000 (the "NBPP"). The Company intends to use the proceeds from the issuance of the Units for general working capital purposes.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.70 for a period of five years following the closing of the Private Placement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Endeavour Silver Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results; Raises 2022 Production Guidance

Endeavour Silver Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results; Raises 2022 Production Guidance

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. As a result of the Company's strong operating performance, Management has raised its 2022 production guidance. All dollar amounts are in US dollars (US$).

"We have continued to outperform our mine plans, by delivering an exceptional Q2 with production 15% above plan, stated Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver. "This has prompted management to raise our production outlook for 2022 to 7.6 – 8.0 million silver equivalent ounces. The additional production has allowed us to maintain our cost guidance on per ounce metrics, but industry-wide inflation continues to be a challenge. We are seeing the largest inflationary impacts on energy costs, plant reagents and steel prices which are affecting both operating and development costs. Cost control will continue to be a key focus as cost pressures are expected to continue for the remainder of the year."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Identifies Potential Gold-Hosting Structures at Naula Project in Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Identifies Potential Gold-Hosting Structures at Naula Project in Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX.V:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed a detailed airborne magnetic survey over its 100% controlled Naula Project in Lapland, Finland. Naula is a new project for the Company, lying in the western portion of the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB), approximately 13 kilometres west of the town of Sirkka and 28 kilometres northwest from the town of Kittilä (Figure 1). FireFox has identified several strong targets at Naula and has applied for exploration permits covering approximately 26 km2

The FireFox technical team collaborated with GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. ("GoldSpot")(TSX.V: SPOT.V) in the interpretation and evaluation of the new survey. Interpretation of the survey data has considerably upgraded FireFox's understanding of the geology at Naula, which had been based on widely spaced government magnetics surveys and limited work by others in the area. The data appear to indicate the presence of at least two significant NNE-SSW striking structures that had not been previously mapped. If confirmed, such structures can be highly prospective for gold in Lapland. Flexures in the major structures and their intersections with other faults are high priority targets for follow-up exploration.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×