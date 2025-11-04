Drilling contractors engaged for Sybella-Barkly targets

Drilling contractors engaged for Sybella-Barkly targets

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Drilling contractors engaged for Sybella-Barkly targets

Download the PDF here.

BSN:AU
Basin Energy
Basin Energy Logo

Basin Energy

Targeting uranium and rare earth elements (REEs) in Australia, Canada, Sweden and Finland. Keep Reading...
Basin Energy Ltd Drilling Contractors Engaged for Sybella-Barkly Targets

Basin Energy Ltd Drilling Contractors Engaged for Sybella-Barkly Targets

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) announced that strong progress has been made towards maiden drilling at its district-scale Sybella-Barkly project, where the Company is preparing to test high-impact rare earth and uranium targets. Key Highlights - Drilling contractors engaged to commence maiden drilling on the Sybella-Barkly project. - ~3,000...
Basin Energy
