Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Experts Warn of Supply Cliff for Battery Raw Materials as Gigafactory Demand Builds

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Gwen Preston: Building a Successful Portfolio with Uranium, Gold and Copper Stocks

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

How is the Smart Money Investing in Mining Today?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Trending Press Releases

Wall Street Veteran Michael Moen Joins Carmanah Minerals Board Of Directors

Heritage Mining - 2023 Program Update & Six New High-Grade Targets

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UNIVERSAL COPPER

Technical Evaluation of the El Pilar Porphyry Copper System, Cuba

Integrated Cyber Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Li-Stream RPK Locked Cycle Test Program Confirms Exceptional Recoveries

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Lithium Universe

LU7:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Carnavale Resources

Drilling Continues as Kookynie Delivers Further Outstanding Gold Results

Carnavale Resources Ltd (CAV) is pleased to announce further outstanding results from the December drilling campaign at the McTavish East Prospect, at the Kookynie Gold Project, located only 60km south of Leonora in Western Australia.

  • RC and diamond drilling confirms and infills significant high-grade plunging gold zones at McTavish East. Significant results from the RC and diamond drilling program include:
    • 3m @ 58.54g/t Au from 97m in MERC102 (inc. 2m @ 84.5g/t*)
    • 7m @ 23.18g/t Au from 46m in MERC098 (inc. 3m @ 51.18g/t*)
    • 4.6m @ 24.92g/t Au from 112.07m in MEPC008 (inc. 0.2m @ 26.4g/t and 1.25m @ 69.28g/t*)
    • 10m @ 11.03g/t Au from 88m in MERC105 (inc. 2m @ 42.15g/t*)
    • 4m @ 22.68g/t Au from 28m in MERC097 (inc.3m @ 29.77g/t *)
    • 5m @ 15.50g/t Au from 63m in MERC104 (inc. 2m @ 26.48g/t and 1m @ 20.4g/t*)
    • 1m @ 47.40g/t from 24m in MEPC003
    • 3m @ 10.98g/t from 181m in MERC088 (inc. 2m @ 15.38g/t*)
    • 2m @ 12.90g/t from 32m in MERC091 (inc. 1m @ 23.5g/t*)
    • 5m @ 4.22g/t from 172m in MERC 103 (inc. 1m @ 12.95g/t*)
  • Very high-grade plunging shoots defined for 250m down dip by close spaced RC and Diamond drilling. (figure 2A)
  • Defined new shoots from isolated high-grade intercepts within the known 700m zone, potential to expand. (figure 2B)
  • Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE)to be completed at McTavish East.
  • Field work completed for the initial Geotechnical review that will be used to inform mining studies.
  • Shallow RC drilling has commenced, 12 holes focused on new targets along the main mineralising structure including Champion South and anomalies already defined by aircore drilling to test for high-grade shoots along strike. 5,500m of exploration aircore drilling to follow.
CEO Humphrey Hale commented:

“We are delighted with the results of the drilling which has confirmed the continuity of the bonanza grades at McTavish East. This gives the Company confidence to commission a maiden resource estimate and economic studies to evaluate potential mining scenarios. We are very excited about the additional exploration opportunities along strike and have commenced an exploration program to explore this fertile zone for additional high-grade shoots with aircore and RC.”

Carnavale identified the Kookynie-Leonora region (Figure 6) as highly prospective, with known past and current high-grade mines. Since 2021, the McTavish East Prospect trend has been defined over approximately 2km with aircore drilling and RC drilling.

Figure1, Plan of McTavish East Prospect. Gold contours over magnetic image. The highest-grade results from the recent drilling reported in yellow callouts. Historic results in blue callouts.

Extensive historic gold mining occurred between 1895 and 1922 throughout the Kookynie area, including the Cosmopolitan mine the largest gold producer, where historic high-grade gold production amounted to more than 331,000 ounces of gold1 at 15g/t.

In December 2023 CAV completed a program of RC and diamond drilling consisting of a 29 hole, 4,169m RC drilling program with an additional 7 holes with diamond tails for a further 356.6m of NQ2 core that followed up on previous RC drilling programs.

This drilling program was designed to improve the confidence of the very high-grade plunging shoots by confirming the continuity of high-grade gold and investigate the area to the south (area B in figure 2) that contained sporadic high-grade hits. The new close spaced drilling has confirmed the continuity of the high- grade mineralisation and will be used to create a maiden resource estimate.

The highest-grade zone (area A in figure 2) with bonanza grade gold mineralisation extends down dip for 250m and remains open at depth. The mineralisation is characterized by very high grade mineralised gently north plunging shoots within a mineralised southerly plunging envelope.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Carnavale Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.


asx:cavcarnavale resourcesgold investingGold Investing
The Conversation (0)

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces 2023 Production and Sales Results and Forecasts 40% Growth in the Next Five Years

"In 2023, the importance of our diversified portfolio of high-quality, low-cost assets was underscored by Wheaton's ability to meet its annual production guidance, well within the projected range for the year, as strong outperformances by Salobo and Constancia offset headwinds faced by other assets. Moreover, in 2023, we expanded our portfolio by securing agreements for eight development assets, further enhancing our production profile and contributing to our five-year growth profile of 40%," said Randy Smallwood President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. "While our projected 2024 production is consistent with levels attained in 2023, we anticipate growth in the near-term as several assets are slated to commence operations by year-end, with the expanded range in our 2024 guidance accommodating the typical variability associated with development project ramp-ups.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars on top of papers showing stock exchange numbers

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Inflation and high interest rates continue to impact the mining sector in Australia, but near record gold prices are attracting a lot of attention at the start of the 2024.

At its first meeting for 2024, which was held on February 6, the Australian Reserve Bank held its interest rates steady at a 12 year high with a cash rate target of 4.35 percent and interest rates paid on exchange settlement balances at 4.25 percent. According to the central bank’s data the inflation rate was continuing to ease but was still high, sitting at 4.1 percent for the quarter ended in December.

In its statement the Reserve Bank indicated there were positive signs but the board remained uncertain of the overall economic outlook. The bank expects inflation to return to its target range of 2 percent to 3 percent in 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ)

Prismo Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Golden Cariboo

Golden Cariboo Announces Shareholder Approval to Proceed With Private Placement

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. (the “Company”) (CSE:GCC) (OTC:GCCFF) (WKN:A0RLEP) announces that, further to its news release of January 22, 2024, the non-brokered private placement of units (the “Units”) of the Company (the “Offering”) requires shareholder approval as the number of Units issuable in the Offering will constitute more than 100% of the Company’s total shares outstanding. The Company is relying on the exemption in Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) Policy 4.6(1)(b) whereby the CSE’s requirement for shareholder approval may be satisfied by a written consent signed by shareholders holding more than 50% of the outstanding common shares, of which approval has been duly obtained by the Company.

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures (TSXV:BOL)

Bold Ventures


Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Key Milestone of 99.99% (4N) High Purity Alumina (HPA) Achieved at the Lake Hope Project, WA

High Purity Alumina (HPA) at greater than 99.99% (4N) purity has been produced from the metallurgical processing of lake clays from Impact Minerals Limited’s (ASX:IPT) Lake Hope Project, located 500 km east of Perth in Western Australia (Figure 1). Impact can earn an 80% interest in Playa One Pty Limited, which owns the Lake Hope project, by completing a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project which is in progress (ASX Release March 21st 2023 and November 9th 2023).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Significant Increase in Prospective Resources Updated

Uranium Potential at Napperby Project

Capital Raising & Corporate Update

Element79 Filing of Annual Financial Statements for Year Ended August 31, 2023

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Significant Increase in Prospective Resources Updated

Lithium Investing

Uranium Potential at Napperby Project

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Filing of Annual Financial Statements for Year Ended August 31, 2023

Lithium Investing

License Approvals Received from North-West Territories Regulator for Radium Point Project

Resource Investing

Updated Rights Issue and Options Priority Offer

Graphite Investing

Analyst Firm Cites Altech’s ‘Revolutionary’ Battery Tech as Basis for Valuation Upside

Battery Metals Investing

NORTH ARROW CLOSES DIAMOND ROYALTY SALE AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

×