Drilling Confirms High Grade Gold at Gladstone Prospect

Asra Minerals (ASR:AU) has announced Drilling Confirms High Grade Gold at Gladstone Prospect

ASR:AU
Drilling Commences at Leonora South Gold Targets

Asra Minerals (ASR:AU) has announced Drilling Commences at Leonora South Gold Targets

High Priority Gold Targets to be drilled at Leonora South

Asra Minerals (ASR:AU) has announced High Priority Gold Targets to be drilled at Leonora South

Sarama Resources Completes Mt Venn Gold Project Acquisition

Landholdings Increased to 1,000km² Over Two Belt-Scale Projects in Laverton Gold District

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to advise that it has completed the previously announced acquisition (the “Transaction”) of a majority interest(1) in the under-explored, belt-scale 420km² Mt Venn Project (the “Project”)(2), located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

JZR Gold Announces Closing Of Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering Of Units For $1,800,000

 

July 22, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV:  JZR) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") of units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.30 per Unit. Pursuant to the Offering, which was announced on July 11, 2025, the Company has issued 6,000,000 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$1,800,000. The Company also wishes to announce that, due to investor interest, the Offering was increased from $1,500,000 to $1,800,000.

Pinnacle Clarifies Previous News Release

 

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - July 22, 2025 (TSXV: PINN,OTC:NRGOF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") announces that it is clarifying its previous news release at the request of CIRO.  The Company's continuing underground channel sampling in the historic Pinos Cuates mine at the El Potrero Project in Durango, Mexico has returned multiple high-grade assays up to 85.1 gramstonne gold (gt Au) and 520 gramstonne silver (gt Ag) over 0.5 metres .  A raise (inclined tunnel) between the main and upper levels of the mine provided additional access to the highest grade portion of the vein reported in Pinnacle news release of June 2, 2025 that returned composite channel assays of up to 19.4 gt Au and 266 gt Ag over 4.1 metres.

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 23rd and 24th

 

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference to be held July 23 rd and 24 th .

 

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

Pinnacle Samples up to 85.1 g/t Gold and 520 g/t Silver at El Potrero

 

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, July 22, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:NRGOF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that continuing underground channel sampling in the historic Pinos Cuates mine at the El Potrero Project in Durango, Mexico has returned multiple high-grade assays up to 85.1 gramstonne gold (gt Au) and 520 gramstonne silver (gt Ag) over 0.5 metres . A raise (inclined tunnel) between the main and upper levels of the mine provided additional access to the highest grade portion of the vein reported in Pinnacle news release of June 2, 2025 that returned composite channel assays of up to 19.4 gt Au and 266 gt Ag over 4.1 metres.

Heliostar to Restart Mining Operations and Invest in Growth at Its San Agustin Mine, Durango

 

  • Mining operations to restart at the San Agustin Mine in H2, 2025, with initial production expected in Q4
  •  Operations analysis supports a post-tax NPV5% of US$35.25M, IRR of 548%, CAPEX of US$4.2M and an output of 45,000 total gold ounces produced at a US$3,000/oz gold price 
  • Restart provides confidence for the first significant Heliostar investment into the future of San Agustin, aimed at extending mine life
  • Drilling will commence immediately in H2, 2025, on oxide expansion targets, followed by sulphide porphyry/breccia exploration
Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the restart of mining operations at San Agustin, located in the state of Durango. Heliostar presently produces gold from residual leaching at the San Agustin Mine. The Company will increase production by mining the mineral reserve, principally in an area the Company describes as the Corner Area. This is a key milestone to unlock increased value from San Agustin.

