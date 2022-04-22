Copper Investing News

Emerita Resources Corp. announces that the permitting for the Romanera and El Cura deposit diamond drill program at its wholly owned Iberia Belt West Project has now completed the 15 day period required to complete the permitting process. There were no further submissions during that period and the process now will conclude with the issuing of the permit. The Company is immediately mobilizing four diamond drills to ...

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the "Company" or "Emerita") announces that the permitting for the Romanera and El Cura deposit diamond drill program at its wholly owned Iberia Belt West Project ("IBW" or the "Project") has now completed the 15 day period required to complete the permitting process. There were no further submissions during that period and the process now will conclude with the issuing of the permit. The Company is immediately mobilizing four diamond drills to the Romanera deposit to accelerate the delineation program there. There are a total of eight drills on the Project and the other four will be split between the El Cura deposit and the Infanta deposit areas.

According to David Gower, P.Geo., CEO of Emerita, "The Romanera deposit is the cornerstone of the Iberia Belt West Project (IBW). Based on the historical work, it is more than 10X the size of any of the deposits known on the Project to date and has the potential to support a feasibility as a stand-alone operation in the future. The historical drill hole data base comprising 51 drill holes, and the historical resource estimate by the previous operator provide a high level of confidence in the upcoming drill program. Further, the deposit remains open along strike and down dip (Please see the Company's news release dated April 5, 2022 for further details). The deposit outcrops at surface so we expect to see a lot of drill intercepts quickly as the initial phase of the program will comprise relatively shallow drill holes."

According to Joaquin Merino, P. Geo, President of Emerita, "Our team is very excited to see the commencement of this most important phase of the Project. Of particular note, the deposit is open at depth below 350 meters. It also remains open along strike. Historical drilling by Rio Tinto and Asturiana de Zinc has delineated mineralization over approximately 450 meters of strike, however Emerita's electromagnetic (EM) survey maps the conductor associated with this deposit for 1.2 kilometers of strike (see Figure 1). There is excellent potential to achieve a significant expansion of the deposit to the east and at depth."

Figure 1: Romanera Area initial planned drill pad locations. Drilling platforms have been planned on existing trails and roads, to minimize the environmental footprint of the drill program. Note the surface projection of the Romanera deposit in red. The deposit has only been drilled along 450 meters of the 1,200 meter long TDEM conductor that is associated with the mineralization at the Romanera Deposit.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/262abfad-fa49-4e94-a824-e18714535c5f

Infanta Area Drilling

The Company has received assay results for 10 additional drill holes on the Infanta Deposit, see Table 1 below for complete results. Highlights are as follows.

  1. Hole IN035 returned 5.5 m grading 1.2% Cu, 3.3% Pb, 5.9% Zn 0.41 g/t Au and 93.9 g/t Ag.  It is located in the South Block of the Infanta Deposit. The South Block extends 100 to 125m vertically by 600 m along strike and remains open toward the west. It further confirms high grades in that area of the deposit and will provide material for future metallurgical work.
  2. All the holes in the North block of the Infanta deposit have intersected sulphide mineralization. The North Block extends from 50m depth to more than 300 meters vertical depth, and has a strike length of 1100m and remains open toward the west. The thickness varies between 0.8m and 3.0m.
  3. Hole IN041 located at about 300m below the surface and in the western most section intersected 3.0m grading 0.7% Cu, 2.7% Pb, 5.6% Zn, 28.3 g/t Ag. On the eastern edge, Hole IN038 at 125m below surface intersected 1.5M grading 1.2% Cu, 4.5% Pb, 7.1% Zn, 0.44 g/t Au, 145.3 g/t Ag.
  4. In the center of the North Block at 250 m below surface, IN040 intersected 1.5m grading 0.1% Cu, 6.4% Pb, 9.4% Zn, 25.0 g/t Ag. Closer to surface, hole IN043 intersected 1.4m grading 2.6% Cu, 11.7% Pb, 21.6% Zn, 0.16 g/t Au, 304.4 g/t Ag.

The massive sulphide horizon in the North Block at the Infanta deposit is very extensive and the mineralization continues at depth and to the west. To the west, sulphide mineralization has also been discovered at surface that may represent a potential extension for an additional 1.0 Km. Drilling is very widely spaced with more than 250 meters between some drill sections. Although there is good grade mineralization in many of the intercepts, they are narrower than in the South Block. The Company is reviewing geophysical techniques and contemplating more detailed surveying over the North Block mineralized horizon to identify areas where the massive sulfide horizon may thicken at depth or along strike. The priority will shift to the Romanera and El Cura deposits while this work is being completed. Work to date has been successful in significantly expanding Infanta beyond the historical limits and a resource estimate is expected to be calculated along with the other deposits later this year.

Figure 2: Location map showing the Infanta drill holes. The blue coloured lines represent EM conductors from the geophysical survey.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46232b8f-c1b6-4f9c-bba6-6df7d158333a

Figure 3: Longitudinal section showing the North Block drill intercepts. The zone extends 1,100 meters from east to west and remains open. Drilling comprises very wide spaced step outs on the west side and to the east. The Company is reviewing geophysical techniques to identify areas of thicker mineralization along strike in the gaps or at depth in order to make the program more efficient.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88c9809f-2ef9-4dbb-94ba-2639214c91ef

Figure 4: Longitudinal section showing South Block intercept.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abf1c04c-a45e-4f17-96f8-28a16f400324

Table 1: Drill hole data (NB = North Block, SB = South Block). True width is expected to be +90% of core width

DDH Easting Northing azimuth dip FROM TO Width
(m) 		Cu_% Pb_% Zn_% Au_g/t Ag_g/t BLOCK
IN032 653928.19 4171702.98 170 -63 257.8 259.8 2.0 1.0 4.0 5.6 0.61 150.0 NB
IN033 654281.98 4171693.15 174 -52 197.1 200.1 3.0 0.2 1.1 3.0 0.17 14.3 NB
IN034 653477.65 4171682.68 172 -50 193.5 195.5 2.1 0.3 1.2 1.4 1.09 161.6 NB
IN035 653856.31 4171575.60 205 -65 71.9 77.4 5.5 1.2 3.3 5.9 0.41 93.9 SB
IN036 654179.95 4171703.68 177 -49 180.6 181.4 0.8 1.0 0.6 0.3 3.05 18.0 NB
IN037 654085.00 4171685.00 171 -52 162.5 164.5 2.0 1.3 0.1 0.2 0.14 239.5 NB
IN038 654585.00 4171725.00 172 -46 104.3 105.8 1.5 1.2 4.5 7.1 0.44 145.3 NB
IN040 654030.00 4171730.00 173 -66 309.7 311.2 1.5 0.1 6.4 9.4 0.09 25.0 NB
IN041 653451.00 4171871.00 179 -46 405.9 408.9 3.0 0.7 2.7 5.6 0.04 28.3 NB
IN043 653760.00 4171640.00 175 -48 120.6 121.9 1.4 2.6 11.7 21.6 0.16 304.4 NB


Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Joaquin Merino, P. Geo, President of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work on behalf of Emerita to classify the historical deposits referred to above as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and Emerita is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The historical estimates should not be relied upon.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

For further information, contact:

Joaquin Merino
+34 (628) 1754 66 (Spain)

Helia Bento
+1 416 566 8179 (Toronto)
info@emeritaresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the Company's ability to obtain the requisite approvals for its exploration plans and the timing of any such approvals; the mineralization of the Project, the prospectivity of the Project and the Company's future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Emerita, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Emerita has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Emerita does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Emerita ResourcesTSXV:EMOCopper Investing
EMO:CA
Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources

Overview

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) is a Canadian natural resource company that acquires, explores and develops mineral properties in Spain. Emerita Resources and its joint venture partner Grupo Aldesa, a major Spanish construction and infrastructure firm with international operations, each hold a 50 percent interest in the Plaza Norte zinc project in the Reocin mining district in northern Spain.

The Plaza Norte project is adjacent to the past-producing Reocin mine, which produced approximately 62 million tonnes grading 11 percent zinc and 1.4 percent lead, and hosts mineralization extensions from the mine. The historical database for Plaza Norte includes over 300 drill holes and numerous high-grade intercepts including 18.96 meters grading 9.72 percent zinc and 8.20 meters grading 7.05 percent zinc.

Drilling is currently underway at Plaza Norte to develop a NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimate for the property. Once the resource estimate is released, Emerita Resources will continue to drill to increase the resource and develop a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the property.

Emerita Resources is also in the process of acquiring two additional properties in southern Spain: Aznalcollar and Paymogo. Each property has defined deposits that the company is interested in developing further.

Heading Emerita Resources’ management team is CEO David Gower and President Joaquin Merino-Marquez. Gower brings over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration and has made brownfield discoveries at Raglan and Sudbury, Matagami, Falcondo and greenfield discoveries at Araguaia, Kabanga and Amazonas. Merino-Marquez is a professional geologist with over 20 years of experience in the mining industry and has extensive international experience in South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Management holds approximately 12 percent of the company’s shares.

Company Highlights

  • Cantabria region includes an industrial port and excellent rail and road network.
  • Partnership in place with Aldesa, a major Spanish construction and infrastructure firm with international operations.
  • Plaza Norte project is adjacent to the past-producing Reocin mine and hosts mineralization extensions from the mine.
  • The property comes with an extensive historical database and numerous high-grade intercepts.
  • Drilling underway with results expected in the near term.
  • PEA development is planned.
  • Acquisitions underway for two additional properties in Spain.
  • Knowledgeable management team with a wealth of experience in exploration across the globe.
  • Management holds approximately 12 percent of the company’s shares.

Key Projects

Plaza Norte Project

In October 2017, Emerita Resources and its joint venture partner Aldesa, a major Spanish construction and infrastructure firm with international operations, acquired the 3,600-hectare Plaza Norte project through a public tender process. Emerita and Aldesa each own 50 percent of the project but Emerita is the primary operator on the project. The rights to Plaza Norte have been granted for an initial three-year term with the option to renew.

The property is located in the Cantabria region in northern Spain and resides in the Reocin mining district. The Cantabria region is known for its infrastructure which includes an industrial port and excellent rail and road network. The property is adjacent to the past-producing Reocin mine, which produced approximately 62 million tonnes grading 11 percent zinc and 1.4 percent lead, and hosts mineralization extensions from the mine. Glencore’s (LSE:GLEN) San Juan de la Nieva zinc smelter is approximately 180 kilometers to the west of the property.

Exploration

The historical database for Plaza Norte includes over 300 drill holes. Through the historical data, Emerita Resources has identified five areas of interest – San Miguel, Queveda, Yuso, San Gabriel and Mercadal – and numerous high-grade intercepts including 18.96 meters grading 9.72 percent zinc and 8.20 meters grading 7.05 percent zinc.

In the 10-kilometer extension from the Reocin mine, a conceptual cross-section shows several ore bodies. Previous drilling identified the zones with multiple ore grades intercepts that remain open. Emerita Resources’ 2018 exploration program focused on confirming and delineating drill targets to outline a 20 million tonne to 40 million tonne deposit.

In 2019, Emerita Resource initiated its first drill program on the property which is focused on establishing a NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimate. The company is following up on drill intercepts identified by a previous operator. The program marks the first systematic exploration program in the region since the Reocin mine closed in 2003. Emerita Resources has been drilling on the 1.3-kilometer by one-kilometer Queveda target. Two holes have been completed on the property to date. Initial results include a four-meter intercept grading 9.02 percent zinc within a wider mineralized zone of 9.5 meters grading 4.57 percent zinc.

Moving forward

Emerita Resources is working towards releasing its mineral resource estimate for Plaza Norte within a year. After that, the company intends to establish a PEA and to continue drilling on other high-priority targets to expand the resource.

Management Team

David Gower, P.Geo. — CEO and Director

David Gower is the President of Brazil Potash Corp. which has discovered the largest and highest-grade potash deposit to date in Brazil. He has over 20 years of experience in exploration with Falconbridge, (now Xstrata/Glencore) most recently as Director of Global Nickel and PGM exploration. He was a member of the Senior Operating Team for mining projects with Falconbridge. He has led exploration teams that made brownfield discoveries at Raglan and Sudbury, Matagami, Falcondo and greenfield discoveries at Araguaia in Brazil, Kabanga in Tanzania and Amazonas in Brazil. He has held executive and director positions with several junior and midsize mining companies for the past 10 years.

Joaquin Merino-Marquez, P.Geo. — President and Director

Joaquin Merino-Marquez is a professional geologist with 20 years of experience in the mining industry. He was previously Vice President Exploration for Primero Mining Corp. and before that Vice President Exploration for Apogee Minerals Ltd. Previously, he was the exploration manager for Placer Dome at Porgera mine and a mine geologist at Hecla Mining’s La Camorra mine. He has extensive international experience in South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Merino-Marquez holds a M.Sc. from Queens University, and a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Seville (Spain). He is a member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario.

Greg Duras — CFO

Greg Duras has over 10 years of corporate and project finance experience in the resource sector. Some of his previous positions include, Vice President of Finance and Administration at S.C. Rosia Montana Gold Corporation S.A. (RMGC), a mineral exploration and mining development company based in Romania. He has also held a number of senior finance roles, including Controller of TSX-listed Gabriel Resources Ltd. and High River Gold Mines Ltd. He is a Certified General Accountant and a Certified Professional Accountant, and holds a Bachelor of Administration from Lakehead University.

Damian Lopez — Corporate Secretary

Damian Lopez is a corporate securities lawyer who works as a legal consultant to various TSX and TSXV-listed companies. He previously worked as a securities and M&A lawyer at a large Toronto corporate legal firm, where he worked on a variety of corporate and commercial transactions. Lopez obtained a Juris Doctor from Osgoode Hall and he received a Bachelor of Commerce with a major in Economics from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He is also a director of the Canadian Hispanic Bar Association.

Marilia Bento — Director

Marilia Bento has over 20 years of experience in the financial industry and Canadian capital markets. Some of her previous positions include, Managing Director and Head of Equity Capital Markets Canada at Macquarie Capital Markets Canada Ltd. (formerly Orion Securities Inc.) and Vice President of Corporate Development for various resource companies. She was on the Board of Directors of Orion Securities Inc. and has been a board member of junior mining companies.

Lawrence Guy — Director

Lawrence Guy is Chief Executive Officer of North 52nd Asset Management Inc. Previously, he was a Portfolio Manager with Aston Hill Financial Inc. Prior to Aston Hill, he was Chief Financial Officer and Director of Navina Asset Management Inc., a company he co-founded that was subsequently acquired by Aston Hill Financial Inc. He has also held senior offices at Fairway Capital Management Corp. and First Trust Portfolios Canada Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) degree from the University of Western Ontario and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Catherine Stretch — Director

Catherine Stretch is the Chief Commercial Officer of Aguia Resources Limited, an ASX and TSXV-listed company engaged in the exploration and development of phosphate and copper assets in Brazil. She has 20 years of experience in capital markets with a particular focus on the formation, development and operation of resource companies. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and History from Western University and a Masters of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business at York University.

Emerita Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal private placement of units of the Company (the " Units ") pursuant to which the Company issued 18,182,500 Units at a price of $1.10 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,000,750 (the " Offering "), which included the full exercise of the Underwriters' option to purchase additional Units. The Offering was led by Clarus Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corporation, as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters ") that included iA Private Wealth Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Emerita Resources Corp. Announces Increase to "Bought Deal" Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV:EMO) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce today that, due to strong demand, it has agreed with Clarus Securities Inc. (" Clarus ") and Research Capital Corporation (" Research Capital ") as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters "), to increase the size of its previously announced C$10,000,100 "bought deal" private placement offering. Pursuant to the upsized deal terms, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" private placement basis 14,546,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$1.10 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$16,000,600 (the " Offering "). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of C$1.50 for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date (as defined below).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Emerita Resources Corp. Announces $10,000,100 "Bought Deal" Financing

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV:EMO) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corporation as co-lead underwriters and joint book runners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters") to purchase, on a bought deal private placement basis, 9,091,000 Units of the Company at a price of $1.10 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,000,100 (the " Offering "). The Company has also granted to the Underwriters an option to purchase an additional 1,363,650 Units at the same price, exercisable by the Underwriters for a period of up to two days prior to closing of the Offering for additional gross proceeds of up to $1,500,015.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Emerita Announces Closing of $3 Million Strategic Private Placement by Eric Sprott

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 13,636,363 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.22 per Unit (the "Offering").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Emerita Announces $3 Million Strategic Private Placement by Eric Sprott

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $3,000,000 through the issuance of up to 13,636,363 of units of the Company (the " Units ") to be priced at $0.22 per Unit (the "Offering"). Mr. Eric Sprott has indicated his intention to subscribe for the entire Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Josemaria Securityholders Approve Acquisition by Lundin Mining

Josemaria Resources Inc. (TSX: JOSE) (OMX: JOSE) (OTCQB: JOSMF) ("Josemaria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Securityholders (as defined below) have approved the acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of the Company (the "Josemaria Shares") by Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining") (TSX:LUN) (OMX: LUMI) by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Transaction" or the "Arrangement") at the special meeting of Securityholders held today (the "Meeting"). View PDF Version .

The special resolution approving the Arrangement was approved by: (i) 99.89% of the votes cast by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") present virtually or represented by proxy at the Meeting, and (ii) 99.90% of the votes cast by Shareholders and holders of options of the Company (collectively, the "Securityholders"), voting together as a single class, present virtually or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sterling Metals Announces Upsize to Private Placement of Units

Sterling Metals Announces Upsize to Private Placement of Units

Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAG) (OTCQB: SAGGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release of April 18, 2022, the Company has increased the size of its non-brokered private placement to up to 15,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.40 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years from the closing of the Offering.

Mathew Wilson, CEO of the Company, commented: "We are thrilled with the reaction to our investment offering. This upsize reflects the broad interest while maintaining an awareness of dilution of future share appreciation. This financing will position the Company for an aggressive 2022 exploration campaign as the Company follows up on its Heimdall Zone discovery."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Reports On Q1 2022 Results at Farellon with Record Revenue

Altiplano Reports On Q1 2022 Results at Farellon with Record Revenue

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the Q1 2022 results from the Farellon Copper-Gold-Iron (Cu-Au-Fe) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During Q1, 2022, the Company extracted a total 10,075 tonnes of mineralized Cu-Au material at Farellon and processed 6,676 tonnes at an average copper grade of approximately 1.99%. Sales of 281,949 pounds of copper generated approximately US$857,238 in revenue (after processing costs) which represents the highest revenue total to date from Q1 2018.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Mobilizes Crew to Arrowhead 5,000 Meter Drill Program

Opawica Mobilizes Crew to Arrowhead 5,000 Meter Drill Program

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is mobilizing a crew to the Arrowhead Property to start its maiden 5,000-meter drill program

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Signs Letter of Intent with DESALA for Development of Escalones Seawater Supply Alternative, Provides Update on Progress of Ongoing Drilling Campaign

World Copper Signs Letter of Intent with DESALA for Development of Escalones Seawater Supply Alternative, Provides Update on Progress of Ongoing Drilling Campaign

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company"), announces that its wholly-owned Chilean subsidiary has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (as defined below) with Desaladora Rosario SpA ("DESALA") for the construction of a pipeline, which will provide a desalinated seawater supply alternative for the Company's flagship Escalones project in Central Chile ("Escalones" or the "Escalones Project"). DESALA develops water desalination projects using reverse osmosis technologies that allows for the production of high-quality fresh water, free of boron and other chemicals, suitable for human consumption, irrigation and mining operations (see about DESALA below). The Company's intention is to partner with DESALA to contribute to an effort of reducing the negative effects of climate change that affect many communities in Chile, as well as to secure a climate-conscious, sustainable water supply for future development of the Escalones Project.

Letter of Intent with DESALA

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Azarga Metals Grants Stock Options and Director Resignation

Azarga Metals Grants Stock Options and Director Resignation

Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) reports that the board of directors of Azarga Metals granted a total of 4,500,000 incentive stock options of the capital stock of the Company to directors and officers exercisable for up to a five year period at an exercise price of $0.05, being the closing share price on April 20, 2022, pursuant to the Azarga Metals shareholder approved stock option plan

Vladimir Pakhomov has resigned from the Board of Directors with immediate effect. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Pakhomov for his many valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure as a director and wish him well in the future.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×