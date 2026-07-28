Dominion Energy Offers Tips to Save Energy and Money this Summer

Summer's higher temperatures can lead to increased energy use, especially as cooling needs rise.
To help customers stay in control, Dominion Energy offers programs and tools to help manage usage, lower bills, and provide payment assistance.
"Our customers are feeling the pressure of higher costs for housing, groceries, and other essentials, including their electric bill. As temperatures rise, customers typically use more electricity to keep their homes comfortable, which can lead to higher summer bills," said Ed Baine, Dominion Energy's Executive Vice President of Utility Operations and President of Dominion Energy Virginia. "That's why keeping bills as low as possible is a daily focus for Dominion Energy, and we're working every day to provide customers with the tools, programs and assistance that can help them manage energy use and save money."
For example, customers can set up Energy Alerts to track their usage in real time, giving them more opportunities to conserve energy before their bill arrives. Customers enrolled in the Peak Time Rebates program can earn monthly bill credits by lowering energy use for just a few hours a day when demand is high.
During the summer, cooling your home accounts for roughly 50 percent of your monthly bill. The greater the difference between the temperature outside and inside, the more energy your cooling system uses, causing it to run longer than normal and lead to higher bills.
During hot weather, Dominion Energy always encourages customers to conserve as much energy as possible to avoid higher bills. Here are a few tips to conserve and save:
- Raise your thermostat. Each degree of adjustment can save up to three percent on your bill.
- Turn up the thermostat when you leave home to avoid cooling an empty space.
- Keep blinds or curtains closed to block out heat.
- Set ceiling fans to spin counterclockwise to circulate cooler air more effectively.
For customers who need help paying their bill, assistance is available. Customers can use our Energy Savings Finder tool to be matched with programs and resources designed specifically for your home and budget. Visit DominionEnergy.com/savemore to get started or call (866) DOM-HELP.
About Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy (NYSE: D ), headquartered in Richmond, Va., provides regulated electricity service to 3.6 million homes and businesses in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, and regulated natural gas service to 500,000 customers in South Carolina. The company is one of the nation's leading developers and operators of regulated offshore wind and solar power and the largest producer of carbon-free electricity in New England . The company's mission is to provide the reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy that powers its customers every day. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.
News Category: Virginia & North Carolina
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260728795944/en/
Media Contacts:
Northern Virginia: Aisha Khan, 703-397-4429, aisha.khan@dominionenergy.com
Central Virginia: Craig Carper, 804-219-8314, howell.c.carper@dominionenergy.com
Eastern Virginia: Cherise Newsome, 757-840-0100, Cherise.M.Newsome@DominionEnergy.com