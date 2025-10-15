Domestic Metals Clarifies First-Tranche Financing Close

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
October 15, 2025
Domestic Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Domestic") - (TSXV: DMCU; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E) reports further to their news release dated October 9, 2025 announcing the closing of a first tranche of the LIFE Offering (the "Offering") issuing an aggregate 4,695,715 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.28 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,314,800, that there is no statutory hold period applicable to the securities underlying the Units issued in the Offering. Accordingly, such securities were free trading from the date of issuance and not subject to a hold period of four months plus one day as indicated in the original closing news release.
Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of three years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.40 per share. The expiry of the Warrants may be accelerated if the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is equal to or greater than $0.65 for a minimum of twenty consecutive trading days and a notice of acceleration is provided in accordance with the terms of the Warrants.
The broker warrants issued to the finders as described in the original closing news release, together with the common shares of the Company underlying such broker warrants, will still be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada of four (4) months and one (1) day after the issuance of such broker warrants.
This press release does not constitute an offer of sale of any of the foregoing securities in the United States. None of the foregoing securities have been nor will be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) or persons in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This - 2 -
press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the foregoing securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
About Domestic Metals Corp.
Domestic Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large- scale, copper and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas in the Americas.
The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in historical mining districts that have seen exploration in geologically attractive mining jurisdictions, where economically favorable grades have been indicated by historic drilling and outcrop sampling.
The Smart Creek Project is strategically located in the mining-friendly state of Montana, containing widespread copper mineralization at surface and hosts 4 attractive porphyry copper, epithermal gold, replacement and exotic copper exploration targets with excellent host rocks for mineral deposition.
Domestic Metals Corp. is led by an experienced management team and an accomplished technical team, with successful track records in mine discovery, mining development and financing.
On behalf of Domestic Metals Corp.
Patricio Varas, Chairman and CEO (604) 831-9306
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Offering and the planned exploration activities on properties. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: competition within the industry; actual results of current exploration activities; environmental risks; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future price of commodities; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining approvals or financing; risks related to indebtedness and the service of such indebtedness; as well as those factors, risks and uncertainties identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.
Related News
