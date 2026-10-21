Dodge Extends Taillamp Coverage, Reinforces Commitment to Durango Owners

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- Warranty coverage for the liftgate taillamp assembly extended to five years/unlimited miles on certain 2018-2024 Dodge Durango vehicles
- Extension covers rear taillamp LEDs that may not illuminate or may only partially illuminate
- Customers who previously paid to repair the specific condition may be eligible for reimbursement
Driven by customer feedback and Dodge's commitment to supporting owners, the brand is extending warranty coverage for the liftgate taillamp assembly on certain 2018-2024 Dodge Durango vehicles.
The extension covers rear taillamp LEDs that may not illuminate or may only partially illuminate. Coverage is being extended to five years with unlimited miles from the vehicle's in-service date or six months from the customer notification date for vehicles already beyond the extension period.
The enhanced coverage comes as Durango continues to build momentum in the marketplace. Durango retail sales increased 18% in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025, while the three-row muscle SUV recorded its best third-quarter total sales since 2005. In 2025, Durango also recorded its best total sales year since 2005, up 37% year over year.
"Durango has carved out a unique place as America's three-row muscle SUV, and its signature racetrack taillamp is an unmistakable part of its identity," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "This warranty extension is about standing behind our vehicles, supporting our owners and reinforcing the confidence they place in Dodge."
Dodge is notifying affected customers directly. Owners whose vehicles are covered by the warranty extension will receive an official notification letter by mail. Durango owners experiencing this condition now, or if it occurs in the future, can contact their dealer to have the appropriate repair performed. If the liftgate taillamp assembly is functioning properly, no action or repair is needed.
Customers who previously paid to repair this specific issue may be eligible for reimbursement. Eligible owners can submit an online reimbursement request at fcarecallreimbursement.com or complete the Customer Reimbursement Claim Form included with their notification letter and submit the required documentation.
Owners with questions can contact their dealer or Dodge Customer Care at 1-800-4ADodge.
Dodge
For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.
The arrival of the new 600-horsepower 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition - the quickest, fastest and most powerful SIXPACK Charger and the highest specific horsepower muscle car ever - is the newest addition to the award-winning Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup, which also features:
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Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations - because with performance comes choice.
The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the most powerful gas SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine. The Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 20 million potential customization combinations. The Dodge Durango R/T 392 delivers the most horsepower per dollar for a gas SUV, and the 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.
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SOURCE Stellantis