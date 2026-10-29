Dodge Extends Partnership With Radford as Official High-Performance Driving School of Dodge, New 600-horsepower Charger Super Bee Coming to Class in 2027

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- Dodge and Radford Racing School keep the pedal down, extending their performance-fueled partnership and Radford's role as The Official High-Performance Driving School of Dodge
- 600-horsepower Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition set to keep Radford buzzing in 2027 with a day of high-performance driving instruction included with vehicle purchase
- Dodge SIXPACK Charger Scat Pack and Durango SRT Hellcat owners also unleash their muscle at Radford, with a one-day high-performance driving experience included with vehicle purchase
- Dodge high-performance training at Radford includes classroom instruction, hands-on accident avoidance and safe-driving techniques, vehicle dynamics training and performance track-training through lead/follow on the 1.6-mile Radford road course
Dodge and Radford Racing School extend their performance-driven partnership with Radford continuing as The Official High-Performance Driving School of Dodge as the school gears up to add a new 600-horsepower classroom in 2027: the Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition.
The multi-year partnership extension delivers owners of eligible Dodge Charger muscle cars, including the 550-horsepower SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack and 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat muscle SUVs, a one-day high-performance driving experience. Training includes classroom instruction, hands-on performance and safe-driving techniques, as well as in-depth instruction on specific Dodge vehicle performance features, such as Launch Control and Line Lock.
New Dodge muscle arriving next year will keep the Radford Racing School campus busy in 2027. 600-horsepower Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition muscle cars are scheduled to begin arriving at dealerships early next year, with a day of high-performance driving and instruction at Radford Racing School included as part of the vehicle purchase.
"Dodge builds performance. Radford helps our owners put it to work," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "With dedicated track time and professional coaching, Charger and Durango owners can sharpen their skills and learn to make the most of their vehicles in a safe, controlled environment. And when the new 600-horsepower Dodge Charger Super Bee hits dealer lots early next year, Radford will be ready for both owners and enthusiasts to experience the most power-dense muscle car on the track, for which it was designed, engineered and built."
"We're pleased to extend our sponsorship with Dodge as The Official High-Performance Driving School of Dodge," said Chuck Sundstrom, general manager of Radford Racing School. "Together with Dodge, we've created experiences for automotive enthusiasts that go far beyond learning to drive fast; we're helping drivers build confidence and develop advanced skills while exploring the full capabilities of Dodge performance vehicles in a safe, controlled environment. We look forward to welcoming more Dodge owners and performance fans alike to our historic racetrack in Chandler, Arizona."
A day of Dodge high-performance driving at Radford features an 80/20 mix of in-vehicle and classroom training, including:
- Performance track training through lead/follow on the 1.6-mile Radford road course
- Vehicle dynamics training on the slalom course and skid/drift pad
- Hands-on, in-car accident avoidance and safe-driving techniques and training
- Safe-driving braking exercises
- Classroom instruction on performance- and safe-driving techniques
As The Official High-Performance Driving School of Dodge, Radford Racing School maintains a fleet of approximately 80 Dodge performance vehicles. Dodge vehicles available now, or coming soon, that are eligible for a day of high-performance driving at Radford Racing School as part of the vehicle purchase include:
- New 600-horsepower Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition: The new 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition is engineered to attack with more power, more cooling, more braking and more repeatable performance from the next generation of American muscle. The Charger Super Bee boosts the twin-turbo SIXPACK H.O. engine with a custom engine calibration, larger 56mm Garrett turbos and enhanced thermal capacity, and further sharpens performance with serious track-focused hardware, including massive 16-inch Brembo brakes standard for the first time on the SIXPACK Charger, 20-by-11-inch wheels with 305 summer tires standard for more grip, functional aerodynamics and adaptive damping suspension
- 550-horsepower SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack: The gas-powered Charger Scat Pack's high-output SIXPACK engine produces 550 horsepower and 531 lb.-ft. of torque, and pairs standard AWD traction with a selectable RWD mode, Launch Control and Line Lock, giving the driver different ways to deploy performance
- 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat/Hellcat Jailbreak: The Durango SRT Hellcat is the most powerful gas SUV ever, with a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V8, delivering 710 horsepower and 645 lb.-ft. of torque, and Drive Modes, including Track and Sport, Launch Control and SRT performance pages
Paid one-day classes are also available for Dodge owners or muscle-car enthusiasts who don't yet own a qualifying vehicle but still want to experience Dodge performance at the Radford facility, with information available on the Radford website.
Dodge vehicles are also included in all advanced Radford Racing School high-performance driving and road-racing courses, including High Performance Driving, GT Road Racing, Advanced Road Racing, Defensive Driving and Drag Racing. NHRA Sportsman and SCCA license certification are available through select classes. Dodge vehicles are also a part of the unique performance-based experiences offered by the school, which include Supercharged Racing, Demons in the Desert, Triple Threat Ultimate Racing, Dodge SRT Experience, Throttle Therapy and Day at the Drags.
Dodge owners who have previously attended the one-day experience through a prior Dodge purchase can use credits from a new purchase of a qualifying Dodge vehicle toward an advanced Radford course.
Radford Racing School
Founded in 1968, the Radford Racing School, located in Chandler, Ariz., is the only purpose-built driver training facility for performance enthusiasts and the largest driver-training center of its kind in the world. It is also the Official High-Performance Driving School of Dodge//SRT. The school maintains over 100 race-prepared vehicles, sedans, SUVs, open-wheel formula cars, and gas-powered go-karts. For more information about the school, visit RadfordRacingSchool.com or call (480) 403-7600.
Dodge
For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.
The arrival of the new 600-horsepower 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition - the quickest, fastest and most powerful SIXPACK Charger and the highest specific horsepower muscle car ever - is the newest addition to the award-winning Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup, which also features:
- SIXPACK-powered 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with the most standard horsepower of any muscle car
- 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L twin-turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine - the most powerful Hurricane engine in production
- Quickest and most powerful AWD muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack
Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations - because with performance comes choice.
The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the most powerful gas SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine. The Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 20 million potential customization combinations. The Dodge Durango R/T 392 delivers the most horsepower per dollar for a gas SUV, and the 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.
The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition, Charger Scat Pack, Charger Daytona Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.
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SOURCE Stellantis